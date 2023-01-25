Minutes before midnight on a Friday last May, gunfire ripped through the walls of Babilonia Bar along Platte Avenue. Nineteen-year-old Montaries Jennings, there for a show by his favorite rap artist, fought his way to safety through the panicked, stampeding crowd before posting on social media that he’d just seen a man get shot, and that he was praying for him.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO