Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
NASDAQ
Leardo Patrick R. Cuts Stake in ICC Holdings (ICCH)
Fintel reports that Leardo Patrick R. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of ICC Holdings Inc (ICCH). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 17, 2022 they reported 0.31MM shares and 9.47% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Millennium Management Increases Position in DHC Acquisition ordinary share (DHCA)
Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. Class A ordinary share (DHCA). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 23, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.00% of the...
NASDAQ
Senvest Management Increases Position in CEVA (CEVA)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.18MM shares of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2018 they reported 0.66MM shares and 3.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 77.10% and an increase in total ownership of 2.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Mackenzie Financial Increases Position in Frontdoor (FTDR)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.56MM shares of Frontdoor Inc (FTDR). This represents 6.82% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.46MM shares and 6.45% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Silverton Partners Iv, L.p. Cuts Stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A (VCSA)
Fintel reports that Silverton Partners Iv, L.p. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.10MM shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A (VCSA). This represents 2.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.30MM shares and 5.26% of...
NASDAQ
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC). This represents 4.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.69MM shares and 5.73% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Driven Equity Sub Cuts Stake in Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)
Fintel reports that Driven Equity Sub Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.83MM shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN). This represents 41.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 73.58MM shares and 44.00% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Chip Stocks Are Expanding Into Software Markets -- Is This a Bad Move?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), Cadence (NASDAQ: CDNS), Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), Siemens (OTC: SIEGY), and how chips are given a purpose via software applications. Jose does have some concerns about these software investments. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Why Silvergate Capital's Stock Dropped 11.4% on Friday
Shares of crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) dropped as much as 11.4% in early trading on Friday after suspending its preferred stock dividend. Shares ended the day down almost 4% after a recovery in late trading. So what. In a press release before the market opened, management said they...
NASDAQ
EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $32.93, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ
In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 12.8% and shares of Pinduoduo, up about 6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
NASDAQ
SNDL Starts 2023 With a Key Acquisition: Is It a Game Changer?
Consolidation is inevitable in the cannabis industry, where many companies are struggling to grow and turn a profit. SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has made acquisitions a key part of its strategy in recent years. By doing so, it has been able to transform its business from being just a marijuana grower to both a pot and alcohol retailer. And it has already begun 2023 with a new acquisition that should boost its sales yet again, but is it enough to make the stock a buy?
NASDAQ
2 Tech Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
The long-term growth prospects among many technology companies is still intriguing even with the short-term headwinds that correlate with inflation and the broader economic slowdown. Moving through earnings seasons, here are two tech stocks that look attractive before their earnings reports next week. Allegro MicroSystems ALGM. Set to report its...
NASDAQ
Market Close Report: NASDAQ trading volume joins the top ten ranking for the year. NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 11,621.71
Today’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index volume reaching the 10th place in the top ten list for this year. The last time the index closed above 5.84 billion shares was on Jan 17 2023. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.9 billion. Advancers stocks...
NASDAQ
HMC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (Symbol: HMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.52, changing hands as high as $24.64 per share. Honda Motor Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed at $111.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Comments / 0