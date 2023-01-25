ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Eater

20 Romantic Restaurants in San Diego for Date Night

San Diego might be known as a casual town, but our restaurants sure do know how to set the scene if you’re looking to make an impression on a first date or celebrate a relationship milestone. From dimly-lit bistros to splashy Michelin-starred venues, here are 20 spots ready to help you sweep that special someone off their feet as Valentine’s Day approaches.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Oscar

fishing in San Diego

San Diego, located in Southern California, is a prime destination for fishing enthusiasts. The city offers a variety of fishing options, from deep-sea fishing in the Pacific Ocean to freshwater fishing in the nearby lakes and rivers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The very early days of computers in San Diego

Mank Larson, a San Diego writer, claims he'd be useless without a computer. "I bought this thing two years ago just for word processing. Now it's taken over my life.” (March 1, 1990) What books lie on teachers’ nightstands? This innocent question about reading habits and tastes has the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, "Hold Our Beer!"

Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Safari Park welcomes newborn Przewalski's Horse

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park recently welcomed a Przewalski's horse foal and the first of those critically endangered animals to be born at the park since 2014, it was announced Friday. The Przewalski's horse was categorized as Extinct in the Wild until 1996. The foal is one of just...
SAN DIEGO, CA

