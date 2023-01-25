Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lloyd Hanes: The Beloved Star of TV's "Room 222" Died Too YoungHerbie J PilatoCoronado, CA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
Carpet Cleaning Tips By ProsKrishna YadavSan Diego, CA
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help at food pantries in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Downtown San DiegoD.J. EatonChula Vista, CA
Related
7 places to eat empanadas in San Diego
The savory Latin American staple sure makes its mark around these parts. 🥟
6 Michelin Guide restaurants in San Diego for a romantic Valentine’s Day
Whether you’re celebrating your first or fiftieth Valentine’s Day with your special someone, if you’re looking to treat them to a romantic meal, here’s a couple local, eateries recommended by Michelin Guide that are sure to make you and your date’s night a memorable one.
North Park's hot new date night offers cats and cocktails
SAN DIEGO — If you love cats, cocktails, wine and food, there's a new kitty cafe that may have your name on it. In this Zevely Zone, I went to North Park where date night just got a lot more interesting. That's where we found a husband and wife...
Sushi Ichifuji to Debut This Spring in Linda Vista
Japanese Omakase Restaurant to Replace Sushi Diner
Eater
20 Romantic Restaurants in San Diego for Date Night
San Diego might be known as a casual town, but our restaurants sure do know how to set the scene if you’re looking to make an impression on a first date or celebrate a relationship milestone. From dimly-lit bistros to splashy Michelin-starred venues, here are 20 spots ready to help you sweep that special someone off their feet as Valentine’s Day approaches.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Jan. 27-29 – Freestyle & Funk
Culture and sport are on the agenda this San Diego weekend as one of the region’s premier tournaments continues and an exhibition of soccer as you may not have seen it before takes place in East County. And if your passport isn’t quite in order, let three events bring touches of Asia, Mexico and Egypt to you.
'Going to be a very safe environment': No disruption to San Diego Tet Festival
It's been a traumatic week for the Asian-American Pacific Islander community, but the recent mass shootings that have rocked our country aren't stopping many AAPI communities from celebrating.
Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside
Healthy Acai Shop Planning Further Expansion in North County
fishing in San Diego
San Diego, located in Southern California, is a prime destination for fishing enthusiasts. The city offers a variety of fishing options, from deep-sea fishing in the Pacific Ocean to freshwater fishing in the nearby lakes and rivers.
Coldplay adds second show to San Diego stop, after announcing return
Coldplay is adding a second show to their San Diego stop at Snapdragon Stadium later this year, due to an "overwhelming" demand for tickets following the announcement of the band's return earlier this week.
Hillcrust Pizza Opening Soon in Hillcrest
New Restaurant Puts San Diego Spin on Authentic Pizza and Cheesesteak Sandwiches
San Diego weekly Reader
The very early days of computers in San Diego
Mank Larson, a San Diego writer, claims he'd be useless without a computer. "I bought this thing two years ago just for word processing. Now it's taken over my life.” (March 1, 1990) What books lie on teachers’ nightstands? This innocent question about reading habits and tastes has the...
San Diego's 'Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave' Comes with a Stern Warning for Visitors
Following this important rule will keep your visit a safe one.
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Opening First Scoop Shop in San Diego
Santa Barbara Born Ice Cream Shop Joining The Forum in Carlsbad
Inside look at ‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience’ at Del Mar Fairgrounds
DEL MAR, Calif. — The magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt arrive in San Diego when Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, a new exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, debuts for a limited run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Wyland Center. Bringing to life the...
La Jolla's La Casa de los Amigos gets historic designation from San Diego board
A local preservationist hails the decision as 'glorious,' and the applicants for a planned development of the property hope for clear guidance on what they will be allowed to do.
northcountydailystar.com
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”
Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
NBC San Diego
Owners of Squalid Downtown San Diego Hotel Hit With $320,000 Bill From City
The owners of a hotel that was sued by the city for allegedly unsafe conditions has been ordered to pay more than $300,000 to reimburse the city's costs to relocate the hotel's tenants, the San Diego City Attorney's Office said Friday. The six-story building, which is located between Sixth and...
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
San Diego Safari Park welcomes newborn Przewalski's Horse
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park recently welcomed a Przewalski's horse foal and the first of those critically endangered animals to be born at the park since 2014, it was announced Friday. The Przewalski's horse was categorized as Extinct in the Wild until 1996. The foal is one of just...
Comments / 0