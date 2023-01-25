ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Seasoned learners take classes at Cedar Crest

On a crisp fall day in 2022, some 20 students filed into a film class, chatting lightly as the room darkens and a panorama of a New Mexico landscape appears on the screen. “Why is there evil in the world?” a voice asks. When the film ends 90 minutes...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Journeymen cook up potpie dinner

The Journeymen men’s group at Union Lutheran Church, Schnecksville, offered a fundraising chicken potpie dinner Jan. 14 in the recreation hall. The annual potpie dinner was interrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic but has returned. Many happy and hungry people attended this year’s dinner. The funds will go to...
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA

