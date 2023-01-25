ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lvpnews.com

Seasoned learners take classes at Cedar Crest

On a crisp fall day in 2022, some 20 students filed into a film class, chatting lightly as the room darkens and a panorama of a New Mexico landscape appears on the screen. “Why is there evil in the world?” a voice asks. When the film ends 90 minutes...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Journeymen cook up potpie dinner

The Journeymen men’s group at Union Lutheran Church, Schnecksville, offered a fundraising chicken potpie dinner Jan. 14 in the recreation hall. The annual potpie dinner was interrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic but has returned. Many happy and hungry people attended this year’s dinner. The funds will go to...
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Quakertown Community School District to hire “floater teachers”

Hoping to avoid teacher shortages and the educational disruptions they cause, the Quakertown Community School District recently approved new positions for what it’s calling “floater teachers.”. “We’re going to have a teacher shortage,” the district’s superintendent, Bill Harner, told the school board recently. “It’s time to “start thinking...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Not in our quiet neighborhood! Springfield residents protest farm owner’s plan

More than 50 Springfield residents filled the fire hall Monday to oppose a proposed entertainment venue in a neighborhood that is zoned agricultural. Applicant Brian Pieri, owner of the Pieri Hospitality Group, is requesting a special exception to allow up to 24 private and public events per year on his 26-acre farm on the 2100 block of Route 212.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
bctv.org

Small Business Alliance Brings Food Market to Glenside Community

Coming Soon, King Food Super Market. In collaboration with the Greater Berks Development Fund, Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks has provided a small business funding in support of the soon-to-open food market at 1310 Schuylkill Ave, in the Glenside area of the City of Reading. The Glenside community in...
READING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Eleven Local Police Agencies Join in Sobriety Checks

POTTSTOWN PA – Police departments in Pottstown, Douglass (Montgomery), East Coventry, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove, North Coventry, New Hanover, Royersford, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Providence, and West Pottsgrove all will participate during the coming week in at least one sobriety checkpoint operation, they announced. All are part of an aggressive impaired...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Great Allentown Fair adds another country concert to 2023 lineup

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Country music will ring out from the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, and Matt Stell will headline the fair on Thursday, Aug. 31, organizers announced Thursday. It will be Hubbard's second time performing at the Great Allentown Fair, after...
ALLENTOWN, PA

