Northampton, PA

thevalleyledger.com

LAFAYETTE COLLEGE, EASTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT AND WELLS FARGO TEAM UP TO PROVIDE LOCAL STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE EXPERIENCE

EASTON, PA – January 27, 2023 – 1,300 middle school students from the Easton Area School District (EASD) were treated last week to a Lafayette College Women’s Basketball game as part of an on-campus experience. In collaboration with volunteers from Wells Fargo, Lafayette College and EASD a full day of activities and workshops were prepared in an effort to expose students to the benefits of higher education.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Montco School Districts Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

EASD OKs retirement of 11 longtime employees

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors on Thursday accepted, regretfully, retirements from teachers and district professionals whose commitment to the district totaled 329 years. The 11 professionals' careers ranged from 22 year to 38 years, leaving board members to comment on their appreciation of...
EASTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Seasoned learners take classes at Cedar Crest

On a crisp fall day in 2022, some 20 students filed into a film class, chatting lightly as the room darkens and a panorama of a New Mexico landscape appears on the screen. “Why is there evil in the world?” a voice asks. When the film ends 90 minutes...
ALLENTOWN, PA
wrnjradio.com

PTO president facing fraud, theft charges in Hunterdon County

RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A former Parent Teacher Organization president at a Hunterdon County school is facing fraud and theft charges, according to Raritan Township Police Lieutenant Scott Nelson. Raritan Township police detectives on Wednesday took a report from JP Case Middle School PTO members, regarding irregularities...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

