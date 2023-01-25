Read full article on original website
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
These Bucks County Elementary Schools are Considered to be Some of the Best in Pennsylvania
Considered to have some of the best schools in the state, Niche has released a list of several Bucks County schools widely renowned. The list ranked some of the best school in the state, with an emphasis on elementary schools. When it comes to early education, Bucks County has some of the best there is.
thevalleyledger.com
LAFAYETTE COLLEGE, EASTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT AND WELLS FARGO TEAM UP TO PROVIDE LOCAL STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE EXPERIENCE
EASTON, PA – January 27, 2023 – 1,300 middle school students from the Easton Area School District (EASD) were treated last week to a Lafayette College Women’s Basketball game as part of an on-campus experience. In collaboration with volunteers from Wells Fargo, Lafayette College and EASD a full day of activities and workshops were prepared in an effort to expose students to the benefits of higher education.
Central Bucks voters protest plan for redistricting voting regions for school board
More than 3,670 residents of the Central Bucks School District have signed a petition filed Friday in Bucks County Court opposing a plan to realign the district's voting regions. They want the court to consider instead a plan that would split district voters into three regions represented by three board members...
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
This Bucks County Middle School Will Be Reopening After a $54 Million Renovation, Expansion Project
The reopened school will be a welcome addition to the school district's locations. After a healthy amount of funds went into a renovation project, a middle school in Bucks County is scheduled to reopen very soon. Benjamin Franklin Middle School, a part of the Bristol Township School District, has announced...
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Montco School Districts Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
State Rep. Kristin Marcell resigns from Council Rock School District board
After serving on the nine-member board of the Council Rock School District for more than four years, Kristin Marcell is stepping down to focus on her new role as state representative. Marcell, R-178, tendered her resignation on Jan. 19, and plans to leave her school board post on Feb. 9. The recently sworn-in freshman...
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD OKs retirement of 11 longtime employees
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors on Thursday accepted, regretfully, retirements from teachers and district professionals whose commitment to the district totaled 329 years. The 11 professionals' careers ranged from 22 year to 38 years, leaving board members to comment on their appreciation of...
lvpnews.com
Seasoned learners take classes at Cedar Crest
On a crisp fall day in 2022, some 20 students filed into a film class, chatting lightly as the room darkens and a panorama of a New Mexico landscape appears on the screen. “Why is there evil in the world?” a voice asks. When the film ends 90 minutes...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Man Boards School Bus, Touches Girl In Chester County: Officials
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man who boarded a Coatesville school bus and touched a student early Thursday, Jan. 26.The man got on the bus that had stopped to pick up students around 6:50 a.m. at E. Chestnut and N. 6th streets, sat next to a girl and inappropriately touch…
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
wrnjradio.com
PTO president facing fraud, theft charges in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A former Parent Teacher Organization president at a Hunterdon County school is facing fraud and theft charges, according to Raritan Township Police Lieutenant Scott Nelson. Raritan Township police detectives on Wednesday took a report from JP Case Middle School PTO members, regarding irregularities...
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Colonial Farmhouse With Spectacular Private Garden in Newtown
A uniquely historical and scenic Bucks County residence has just hit the market, and it is the perfect spot for those who love the outdoors. Hortulus Farm is arguably one of the most spectacular private gardens on the American East Coast. Built in 1793, it is one of the most antique homes that has been made livable for a modern family.
Parx Casino to Add Long Talked-About Hotel to Its Street Road Complex in Bensalem
One of Bucks County’s most well known establishments has officially announced the building of a hotel on their popular property. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the developments for the Bensalem Patch. Parx Casino is planning on adding a 15-story hotel at its Street Road property in Bensalem. Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo...
