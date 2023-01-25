ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After one of the worst performances by the Fl Democratic Party in recent history, field for the party’s leadership chair narrows

floridapolitics.com

Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC Treasurer to K.C. Crosbie

The Florida GOP Chair announced last month he would run for the national position. Joe Gruters will not be the next Treasurer of the Republican National Committee. The current Chair of the Republican Party of Florida lost the election for the national party role to K.C. Crosbie, Kentucky’s National Committeewoman.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

In Miami, DeSantis unveils new law and order agenda for Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a tough-on-crime agenda ahead of the upcoming legislative session, including proposals to expand the death penalty to certain types of sex crimes and mandating life sentences for people convicted of selling fentanyl that looks like candy to children. “We want to make sure that we cement...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
GAINESVILLE, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'

Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Meet the candidates forum for State House District 24 special election

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Conservative Watch USA held a meet the candidates forum for the special election in the Florida State House District 24. Five candidates were invited, but only one of them showed up. The seat opened when former state representative Joe Harding of Williston resigned after he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom

Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
FLORIDA STATE

