After one of the worst performances by the Fl Democratic Party in recent history, field for the party’s leadership chair narrows

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
floridapolitics.com
Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC Treasurer to K.C. Crosbie
The Florida GOP Chair announced last month he would run for the national position. Joe Gruters will not be the next Treasurer of the Republican National Committee. The current Chair of the Republican Party of Florida lost the election for the national party role to K.C. Crosbie, Kentucky’s National Committeewoman.
NAACP responds to DeSantis banning AP African American Studies course
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said they would work with black legislators to intervene after Gov. Ron DeSantis banned a specific course. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The state had banned an AP African American Studies class from being...
wlrn.org
In Miami, DeSantis unveils new law and order agenda for Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a tough-on-crime agenda ahead of the upcoming legislative session, including proposals to expand the death penalty to certain types of sex crimes and mandating life sentences for people convicted of selling fentanyl that looks like candy to children. “We want to make sure that we cement...
South Florida lawmakers push to expand state's 'red flag' law
A pair of South Florida lawmakers are trying to expand Florida's "red flag" law meant to keep firearms away from those who pose a threat to themselves or others.
DeSantis to Relax Death Penalty Vote. What Does it Mean for Prisoners?
Photo byPhoto 145356576 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis seems to think we need to execute more prisoners. He's fighting to eliminate the state's mandatory unanimous verdict requirement for the death penalty.
DeSantis team hits back at Politico for 'intentionally misleading' headline: 'Media malpractice'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' rapid response director Christina Pushaw fired back at Politico, accusing the outlet of "media malpractice" for running a misleading headline.
CNN commentator ripped for tying DeSantis’ rejection of African Studies course to Memphis police killing
CNN commentator and former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., was criticized for linking racism and DeSantis-endorsed public school policy to the killing of Tyre Nichols.
DeSantis rolls out sweeping criminal justice package
The proposals include eliminating unanimous jury rulings in death penalty decisions.
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors say the new restrictions will create significant election reporting delays and a slew of costs for local election offices, and could disenfranchise large numbers of voters.
Florida Gov. DeSantis appoints anti-trans, anti-abortion author to Sarasota's New College board of trustees
Ryan Anderson is also a former senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation.
WCJB
University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
Once-subversive plot to dismantle traditional public schools in Florida now central policy
Diverting taxpayer dollars to private, and often religious, schools used to be a wacky, unconstitutional subversion of public education in Florida. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was one of the pioneers of privatizing public education. Like most bad ideas, it started out small. The Opportunity Scholarship Program was set up to...
southdadenewsleader.com
DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'
Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
Nonprofit forms committee to investigate Florida academic freedom
The American Association of University Professors announced a special committee to investigate academic freedom in Florida, after an AP studies course was rejected by officials.
DeSantis rejects 'woke' cash bail reform: 'An ideological agenda'
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration would continue to reject the "ideological agenda" of eliminating cash bail.
WCJB
Meet the candidates forum for State House District 24 special election
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Conservative Watch USA held a meet the candidates forum for the special election in the Florida State House District 24. Five candidates were invited, but only one of them showed up. The seat opened when former state representative Joe Harding of Williston resigned after he was...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom
Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
DeSantis' rejection of AP course 'carries the stench of white slaveowners,' claims Boston Globe opinion piece
Boston Globe opinion columnist Renée Graham joined the chorus of criticism against Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to ban an AP African-American studies class for 'woke' content.
WCJB
‘That it’s scary:” Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida House lawmakers are requesting documents and information relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from colleges and universities. University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin said lawmakers have the right to request this information. “If the elected officials in the state of Florida need...
