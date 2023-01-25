Read full article on original website
Related
OilPrice.com
Why The UAE Wants To Invite Oil And Gas Companies To The COP28 Climate Summit
UAE: oil and gas companies will be involved in COP28. The UAE government has set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while also striving to raise its crude output. The decision to give a leading role in the climate discussion to oil and gas companies has...
OilPrice.com
Clean Energy Investment Hit $1.1 Trillion In 2022
The energy transition appears to be gaining speed despite supply chain bottlenecks and other economic headwinds. Investments in the energy transition jumped by 31% to hit $1.1 trillion last year. “This marks the first time that global energy transition investment has matched fossil fuel investment” BloombergNEF said. The energy...
OilPrice.com
Europe Is Diversifying Its Diesel Sources Ahead Of Ban On Russian Fuel
Europe is buying more diesel from the United States and Saudi Arabia in preparation of the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian refined products, yet Europe still remains the biggest buyer of Russian diesel, data compiled by Anadolu agency showed on Thursday. The EU will ban—effective February 5—seaborne imports...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
OilPrice.com
Citi: European Oil Majors Could Become Acquisition Targets
Merger and acquisition activity in the United States oil and gas industry last year slumped to the lowest in 17 years as buyers became pickier. But besides being picky, they were also willing to spend, Enverus reported earlier this week. Now, Citi analysts are suggesting they may get even more generous with acquisitions. BP and Shell, the European supermajors, could become acquisition targets for their American peers Exxon and Chevron, the bank’s analysts said in a note this week, arguing that the Europeans’ stocks have been affected by attitudes towards ESG investing and the energy transition, turning them into a potential value proposition for the American supermajors.
Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration
Lebanon, two international oil giants and state-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy agreed Sunday that the Qatari firm will join a consortium that will search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon's coast
OilPrice.com
EU Leaders Fail To Agree Over Price Cap On Russian Oil Products
European Union officials failed to reach an agreement on Friday about the price cap of Russian crude oil products that go into effect on February 5, but talks will continue next week, Reuters reported. The group is also set to discuss the current crude oil price caps. The group was...
OilPrice.com
Australia’s LNG Export Boom Is Leaving Its East Coast Short On Gas
Eastern Australia is once again under threat of a gas shortage in case LNG producers decide to sell all of their uncontracted gas abroad, a watchdog has warned. “The east coast gas supply forecast for 2023 has improved, but the outlook remains uncertain as the LNG producers haven’t yet committed sufficient volume under firm contracts to address the risk of a domestic shortfall,” the chair of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, Gina Cass-Gottlieb said today, as quoted by Reuters.
France must raise pension age to 64, prime minister says
PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister insisted Sunday that the government’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is “no longer negotiable,” further angering parliamentary opponents and unions who plan new mass protests and disruptive strikes this week. Raising the pension age...
OilPrice.com
A Long-Term Play On Diversity In Renewable Energy
Investors are always looking for the next big thing, and those who favor the energy space are no different. It has been known for some time that the world is moving away from fossil fuels, but what is still not clear is what it is moving towards. Will it be solar, wind, or wave power that generates the bulk of the electricity in the future, or will it be nuclear technology, now that there has been a breakthrough in that field? All of those will probably play a part, but the most likely scenario is that the world will depend on a combination of renewable energy sources in decades to come.
OilPrice.com
Azerbaijan Signs String Of Green Power Deals With International Investors
Baku has big plans to clean up its energy sector, and it’s garnering significant international attention. Recently, SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state-owned energy company SOCAR signed a clean power deal with UAE’s Masdar. Baku has also outlined a “framework agreement" with Australia's Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and collaborations with...
OilPrice.com
Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
After an initial dip, the oil price rally has been a steady grind upwards in the current year, with the last 12 trading days seeing 10 days of higher intraday highs and 11 days of higher intraday lows. Brent is currently trading at $87.50 per barrel (as of Jan 26 at 12:24p.m. EST)--more than $10 from this year’s low. And now commodity analysts at Standard Chartered are saying that positive speculative sentiment in the oil markets can support prices above $90/bbl.
OilPrice.com
Pipeline Gas Flows Resume To Freeport LNG Export Terminal
Small volumes of natural gas started to flow via pipeline to the Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas, which has been shut down since June following a fire, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing flows data from Refinitiv. The flows are only a fraction of the pipeline gas feeding to the...
OilPrice.com
National Grid Is Keeping Coal Plants Warm For Backup Amid Cold Snap
For a third time this week, the UK power system operator, National Grid, has asked reserve coal-fired units to be warmed up for potential use to support the grid on Thursday as temperatures and wind power generation continue to be low in the current cold snap. “The ESO has issued...
OilPrice.com
Momentum Grows For Oil, But Recession Fears Cap Gains
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled about 2% higher on Thursday on positive U.S. economic data and optimism that global demand will strengthen as top oil importer China reopens its economy. The move pushed futures prices higher for the week and in a position to add to the current rally. Renewed buying by the major hedge funds is also a bullish sign.
OilPrice.com
Ukraine’s Economy Likely To Shrink Further In 2023
Russia’s re-invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 took a heavy toll on the Ukrainian economy. Moscow focused on destroying the Russian-speaking industrial heartland in the southeast, displacing millions of workers, damaging crops, smashing the power grid and blocking exports from Ukraine’s seaports. As a result, Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP) plunged 30 percent in 2022 (Me.gov.ua, January 5). Worse had been expected, yet the economy was able to weather the storm largely thanks to Western assistance. In 2023, everything will depend on the course of the war. If it drags on, or if Ukraine loses, the economy will continue to shrink. In any case, Ukraine will heavily rely on Western financial assistance throughout the year.
OilPrice.com
EU Weighs $100 Price Cap For Russian Diesel Sold To Third-Parties
The EU’s price cap on Russian refined products is set to come into effect on February 5. The bloc is also considering a potential $100 per barrel cap on Russian diesel sold to third countries. The proposal will also allow buyers outside of the EU to continue to have...
OilPrice.com
Can China Mend Its Ties With The West?
China is aiming to improve relations with the West, particularly its ties with Europe, which have been hurt by Beijing's support for Russia throughout Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. But as I reported here, the Chinese charm offensive is getting a skeptical reception in Brussels. Finding Perspective: In a move that...
OilPrice.com
Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022
Oil majors’ earnings for 2023 are set to drop from the 2022 record to around $150 billion. Although oil prices traded below $90 per barrel in the last weeks of 2022 and prices increased on an annual basis by only around 10% last year compared to 2021. The industry,...
Comments / 0