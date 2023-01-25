Investors are always looking for the next big thing, and those who favor the energy space are no different. It has been known for some time that the world is moving away from fossil fuels, but what is still not clear is what it is moving towards. Will it be solar, wind, or wave power that generates the bulk of the electricity in the future, or will it be nuclear technology, now that there has been a breakthrough in that field? All of those will probably play a part, but the most likely scenario is that the world will depend on a combination of renewable energy sources in decades to come.

