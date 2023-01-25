Read full article on original website
streetwisereports.com
Junior Acquires Gold Project in Nevada's Walker Lane Trend
StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP:TSX.V; STKXF:OTCQB) has signed a purchase and sale agreement with Orogen Royalties Inc. (OGN:TSX.V) and a subsidiary to acquire a 100% interest in the Cuprite gold project located in Nevada's Walker Lane gold trend. The company said Cuprite is similar to AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.'s newly discovered...
kalkinemedia.com
Ten Sixty Four Posts Qtrly Production At Co-O Mine Operations 19,965 Ounces Of Gold
* QTRLY PRODUCTION AT CO-O MINE OPERATIONS 19,965 OUNCES OF GOLD. * PRODUCTION AND AISC GUIDANCE FOR FY23 AT CO-O MINE OPERATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
rigzone.com
Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different
ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but the outlook for 2023 does not look so bright. — ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but fears of an economic slowdown, plunging natural gas prices, cost inflation and uncertainty over China’s re-opening are dimming the outlook for 2023.
Got $500? 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
McDonald's and Vector Group both look positioned for lasting success, for different reasons.
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
Net income for the U.S.-based exploration and production company of $624 million during the fourth quarter was more than double year-ago levels.
More US companies brace for job cuts amid likely recession, survey shows
More American companies expect a decline in payrolls this year as the U.S. economy heads into a possible recession triggered by Fed interest rate hikes.
Dow to cut 2,000 jobs, plans to save $1B in costs
Dow Inc. is starting a corporate restructuring plan and will lay off 2,000 workers around the world in an effort to save $1 billion in costs this year.
Gold Has A Track Record, But Is Bitcoin About To Prove It's An Alternative Hedge Against Inflation?
The price of spot gold hit a fresh nine-month high Tuesday, reaching $1,942.51 per ounce before pulling back slightly, in tandem with the general market, which saw high volatility in early trading due to a glitch at the NYSE. The commodity, widely seen as the best hedge against inflation, has...
US News and World Report
Jet Fuel Prices up as Demand Jumps, Refinery Outages Limit Supply
(Reuters) - Jet fuel prices have risen to levels never recorded in January as demand from China's lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions and U.S. refinery outages, with the surge likely to continue, analysts and refining executives say. Chinese flight activity has more than tripled since early December to more than...
Investopedia
ExxonMobil Likely to Report Surge in Q4 Earnings
ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM), the nation's largest oil producer, probably will say its net earnings surged more than 50% when it reports fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, capping a year in which high oil and natural gas prices substantially boosted profits throughout the global energy industry. The world's most valuable public energy...
pv-magazine-usa.com
LG Energy Solution sees record profit in Q4
LG Energy Solution announced its whole year earnings of $223.7 million (KRW 25.6 trillion) in consolidated revenue and $9.7 million (KRW 1.2 trillion) in operating profit, marking a year-on-year increase of 44% and 58% respectively. In the conference call, the company revealed it's increasing its 2023 revenue target by 25%...
Chevron Is Returning More of Its Oil-Fueled Windfall to Shareholders. Time to Buy This Oil Stock?
The oil giant is boosting its dividend and share repurchase program.
Chevron is catching heat for tripling its stock buyback to $75 billion as soaring energy prices led to record profits
Chevron wowed investors with a massive $75 billion stock buyback on Wednesday. The buyback has no expiration date and at current prices would retire about 20% of the company's outstanding shares. Chevron has caught some criticism from the White House for the move. Chevron jumped 4% on Thursday after the...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023
With an 8.4% yield and a long track record of dividend growth, this Dividend King won't let you down. Kroger's dividend is not only high-yielding, but it's growing quickly. Kraft Heinz is seeing solid sales growth and pays a yield of 4%.
kalkinemedia.com
Samsung Biologics Q4 Operating Profit 313 Billion Won, Up 143% From Year Earlier
* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 313 BILLION WON, UP 143% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or 5% of workforce
Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.
