Junior Acquires Gold Project in Nevada's Walker Lane Trend

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP:TSX.V; STKXF:OTCQB) has signed a purchase and sale agreement with Orogen Royalties Inc. (OGN:TSX.V) and a subsidiary to acquire a 100% interest in the Cuprite gold project located in Nevada’s Walker Lane gold trend. The company said Cuprite is similar to AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.’s newly discovered...
Ten Sixty Four Posts Qtrly Production At Co-O Mine Operations 19,965 Ounces Of Gold

* QTRLY PRODUCTION AT CO-O MINE OPERATIONS 19,965 OUNCES OF GOLD. * PRODUCTION AND AISC GUIDANCE FOR FY23 AT CO-O MINE OPERATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different

ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but the outlook for 2023 does not look so bright. — ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but fears of an economic slowdown, plunging natural gas prices, cost inflation and uncertainty over China’s re-opening are dimming the outlook for 2023.
Jet Fuel Prices up as Demand Jumps, Refinery Outages Limit Supply

(Reuters) - Jet fuel prices have risen to levels never recorded in January as demand from China's lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions and U.S. refinery outages, with the surge likely to continue, analysts and refining executives say. Chinese flight activity has more than tripled since early December to more than...
ExxonMobil Likely to Report Surge in Q4 Earnings

ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM), the nation's largest oil producer, probably will say its net earnings surged more than 50% when it reports fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, capping a year in which high oil and natural gas prices substantially boosted profits throughout the global energy industry. The world's most valuable public energy...
LG Energy Solution sees record profit in Q4

LG Energy Solution announced its whole year earnings of $223.7 million (KRW 25.6 trillion) in consolidated revenue and $9.7 million (KRW 1.2 trillion) in operating profit, marking a year-on-year increase of 44% and 58% respectively. In the conference call, the company revealed it’s increasing its 2023 revenue target by 25%...
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

With an 8.4% yield and a long track record of dividend growth, this Dividend King won't let you down. Kroger's dividend is not only high-yielding, but it's growing quickly. Kraft Heinz is seeing solid sales growth and pays a yield of 4%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Samsung Biologics Q4 Operating Profit 313 Billion Won, Up 143% From Year Earlier

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 313 BILLION WON, UP 143% FROM YEAR EARLIER

