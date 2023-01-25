Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escapedSan HeraldFarmington, MO
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903CJ CoombsFarmington, MO
Related
2 arrested after narcotics investigation in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla Police Department arrested two people from Rolla following the conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation. According to a press release from the police, Brandon Deluca, 44, and Jessica Inman, 35, were both arrested on January 26. Deluca is facing charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and […]
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering
A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
myleaderpaper.com
Cash stolen from Cedar Hill arcade
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Cedar Hill Game Room, 8150 S. Industrial Drive, where someone allegedly broke into an office and stole cash. The Sheriff’s Office would not say how much money was taken from the arcade. Surveillance video showed someone enter...
Sullivan Independent News
Washington Man Arrested n Suspected Drug Dealing Investigation
A Washington man was arrested Jan. 26 as part of an investigation into drug dealing. Tony Ward, 36, was arrested at Poor Boy Car Wash in Union, allegedly in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and 98 capsules of suspected fentanyl. Sheriff Steven Pelton said the investigation with his...
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Farmington
(Farmington) All five of the inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back in the county jail. Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker and Dakota Pace were all captured late last week in Ohio and were awaiting the extradition process back to Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
Man shot, killed Friday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man's shooting death Friday evening in north St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
De Soto man arrested after allegedly breaking into home south of Festus
(Festus) A De Soto man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home south of Festus, damaging the inside of the residence before getting into a scuffle with sheriff’s deputies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies responded to the home break in on January 20th...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on safer driving and accident response
(Hillsboro) The number of fatal traffic accidents statewide increased in 2022 and law enforcement agencies are hoping to see that number drop this year. Lieutenant Chris Hoffman is the leader of Platoon 2 with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says responding to traffic accidents can be very dangerous depending on where the accident takes place and what time of the day it is.
KMOV
Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped
The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
thewestsidegazette.com
A Detective’s Affair with an Eyewitness Landed an Innocent Man in Prison
Do you Need any more Convincing that the Criminal Justice System is Crooked?. A man was exonerated after spending six years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. A few alarming factors contributed to the false conviction, one of which included a scandalous romance between the lead homicide detective and a key witness, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
KMOV
Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
kjluradio.com
Over-the-road trucker from California state seriously injured in fiery crash near Rolla
A California state man is seriously injured when two semis collide in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gureet Singh, 24, of San Raymon, California, was driving on I-44 just northeast of Rolla on Friday afternoon when the accident occurred. The patrol says Singh struck the rear of another semi, causing his semi to catch on fire.
Three arrested after spree of carjackings turns deadly
After a carjacking at the Hampton Schnucks on Monday, more people in South City have fallen victim to the crime, with one woman shot and injured and another woman shot and killed.
St. Louis mayor addresses teen crime wave arrests
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke out about the arrests of three teens for this week's wave of violent crimes.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year
While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
Police, Courts Disagree Why St. Louis Teen Foundry Shooting Suspects Sent Home
The SLMPD and juvenile court have different stories about why the teens found with guns were released to parents
myleaderpaper.com
Two-vehicle accident in Arnold injures two
Two women were injured Thursday, Jan. 26, in an accident at Hwy. 141 and Hwy. 21 near Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:10 p.m., Lacey A. Snow, 25, of Park Hills was driving north in a 2014 Ford Taurus on Hwy. 141 in the left turn lane for Hwy. 21 and changed lanes to the right to continue north on Hwy. 141. However, when Snow got into the northbound lane, she pulled into the path of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old High Ridge girl, and the left front corner of the Jeep hit the back right corner of the Ford, the report said.
Comments / 1