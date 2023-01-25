Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year
While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
Washington Missourian
County busy getting land acquisitions and easements ahead of upcoming road projects
Franklin County commissioners approved several agreements related to road projects at their Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting. The county bought three pieces of land from property owners to be used for the new bridge on Huff Road, off Highway 47 near Luebbering in the southeastern part of the county. The purchases totaled $3,845.
Washington Missourian
Man lodges complaint over Franklin County Sheriff's Department with commissioners
A man who alleged his wife, a former Franklin County sheriff’s detective, was having an affair with another sheriff’s department detective while on-duty appeared before the Franklin County Commission last week to lodge what he called a “citizen’s complaint” against various members of the Sheriff’s Department for failing to supervise the officers.
Washington Missourian
TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge
TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
kjluradio.com
Cuba man arrested for making threats against county court
A Crawford County man is arrested for making threats against the 42nd Circuit Judicial Courts. Faron Fulliam, 31, of Cuba, was taken into custody Friday. He’s facing charges of tampering with a judicial officer and first-degree harassment. He’s being held with no bond. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office...
De Soto weighs new apartments near upcoming Panasonic plant
De Soto planners could revive an apartment project along 90th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the coming Panasonic plant.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering
A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023
(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
Washington Missourian
Union still marketing industrial site
The clearing of part of the last large tract in the Union Corporate Center industrial park has been finished for more than a year, and the city is still looking for a business to acquire the property. But it hopes to have one soon. The 37-acre site is located on...
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office investigating cases of stolen vehicles in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) You can change the calendar and even the year but despite the difference the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to deal with a number of stolen vehicle cases with some of the cases involving the victim leaving their vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. Sheriff’s office spokesman...
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri linemen restoring power in snow, muddy conditions in southern Missouri
Eight linemen from Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative are making significant progress, as they continue to restore power this (Friday) morning in storm-damaged southeast Missouri. Towns like Fredericktown, which is south of Farmington, received about ten inches of snow on Wednesday. That heavy, wet snow caused trees to fall into lines,...
mymoinfo.com
Reynolds County To Pay Nearly A Million Dollars in Inmate Death Lawsuit Settlement
(Centerville) A lawsuit that had been filed on behalf of two children after their father had hung himself while he was being held in a local county jail has reached a final settlement. Alex Hutton has details.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto officials plan to buy old shoe factory land
The city of De Soto is buying the property where a shoe factory used to operate. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Jan. 17 to buy the 1.7-acre property at 301 E. Clement St. from Jefferson County, which had taken over the property because of unpaid taxes. De...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man arrested in connection with drug distribution operation
One man is arrested in connection with a drug distribution operation in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says this month, detectives received information that someone was distributing drugs from a home in the 100 block of Rand Street in Washington. One man, Tony Ward, 36, of Washington, was identified as a suspect dealing narcotics from the home and other locations in the county. Ward was spotted at a car wash in Union on Thursday. Deputies say he tried to flee, but was caught and taken into custody. Ward allegedly had a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and 98 suspected fentanyl capsules on him.
Snowfall leaves behind power outages in southern Missouri
This week’s wet and heavy snowfall resulted in thousands of power outages in areas south of St. Louis.
theijnews.com
CITY OF POTOSI POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR
City Police Chief Michael Gum congratulates Officer Jacob Jenkins on his selection as ‘City of Potosi Police Officer of the Year”. The honor was announced last week as Chief Gum was doing his end of year service wrap up. Officer Jenkins came to the City Police Department following his graduation from Law Enforcement Academy.
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
kfmo.com
Jefferson County Chiropractor Guilty of Fraud
(Arnold, MO) A chiropractor from Jefferson County, 65 year old Thomas G. Hobbs, is pleading guilty to charges that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Hobbs pled guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a conspiracy charge and admitted conspiring to commit the crimes of health care fraud, making false statements, theft of government funds and Social Security fraud. Hobbs was part owner of PowerMed Inc., a chiropractic clinic in Arnold. Despite his lack of a medical license, between 2011 and 2019, he purchased and dispensed prescription medications, administered injections, and dispensed medications intravenously to patients. Hobbs admitted the losses to the Social Security Administration and private insurers exceeded $3.5 million. Hobbs is the seventh of ten individuals indicted in the case in 2020 to plead guilty. Hobbs is scheduled to be sentenced April 19. The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment for each count, a fine of $250,000, or both. Both sides have agreed to recommend a four year prison term. Hobbs will also be ordered to repay the money.
Washington Missourian
Conservation officials confirm sighting of mountain lion near Washington
Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc. Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.
Agents can't find mountain lion that was struck by car in Missouri
A search for mountain lion is underway in Franklin County after a car slammed into the animal around 7 P.M. Monday night, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Where the mountain lion went still remains a mystery.
Comments / 0