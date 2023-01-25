Read full article on original website
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escapedSan HeraldFarmington, MO
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903CJ CoombsFarmington, MO
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year
While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto officials plan to buy old shoe factory land
The city of De Soto is buying the property where a shoe factory used to operate. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Jan. 17 to buy the 1.7-acre property at 301 E. Clement St. from Jefferson County, which had taken over the property because of unpaid taxes. De...
Washington Missourian
TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge
TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
mymoinfo.com
Love’s truck stop coming to Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) It’s official, a Love’s truck stop is coming to Herculaneum. During its regular monthly meeting on January 17th, the Herculaneum Board of Alderman voted 6-0 to approve the truck stop company’s request to construct and manage a 24 hour convince store and gas station. The truck...
Washington Missourian
Developer plans laundromat, strip mall in Washington
Groundwork has started on a new strip mall in Washington. The building will be home to a second laundromat in town and three other businesses. Located at 900 Don Avenue, which is a stub street located behind Casey’s General Store gas station in Washington, the four-unit commercial building is being developed by Scott Schuh, owner of Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. He plans to build another 2,500-square-foot unattended laundromat there and open the other 1,500 square foot spaces for retail stores or restaurants.
stlmag.com
The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis
American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold chiropractor pleads guilty to health care, disability fraud
An Arnold chiropractor has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving more then $3.5 million in payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers by falsely claiming to have a medical license and exaggerating patients’ conditions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, pleaded guilty...
threeriverspublishing.com
Bourbon church welcomes new pastor
New Pastor at First Baptist Church of Bourbon – First Baptist Church of Bourbon is pleased to announce they have a new pastor. Brother Brendon Sanders has already begun and continues to preach the Word of God to the church and community. Brother Brendon’s wife, Kaylee, has also become a true blessing to the church and those she comes in contact with. The couple have one child, Presley. Join Brother Sanders at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday for morning worship and 7 p.m. on Wednesday for small group bible study.
theijnews.com
CITY OF POTOSI POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR
City Police Chief Michael Gum congratulates Officer Jacob Jenkins on his selection as ‘City of Potosi Police Officer of the Year”. The honor was announced last week as Chief Gum was doing his end of year service wrap up. Officer Jenkins came to the City Police Department following his graduation from Law Enforcement Academy.
KMOV
Thousands of doses of fentanyl, other drugs reported missing from local hospital
FENTON (KMOV) - A local hospital claimed it cannot find thousands of doses of fentanyl and other controlled drugs meant for patients. Fentanyl is a drug that’s caused many overdose deaths. But it’s also used in hospitals, very effectively and safely, for sick patients to relieve pain. Now,...
De Soto weighs new apartments near upcoming Panasonic plant
De Soto planners could revive an apartment project along 90th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the coming Panasonic plant.
Chihuly returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden for 2023 exhibition
Dale Chihuly's work will be on display at the Missouri Botanical Garden in a magnificent exhibition that combines art and nature.
FodorsTravel
This Is the Best Kids Museum in the United States
It’s no secret St. Louis is passionate about its beer, baseball, and gorgeous Gateway Arch. But, there’s another attraction that is not as well known, a bit funky, but just as beloved. For the past 25 years, the weird, wild, and wonderful City Museum has delighted kids of...
2 arrested after narcotics investigation in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla Police Department arrested two people from Rolla following the conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation. According to a press release from the police, Brandon Deluca, 44, and Jessica Inman, 35, were both arrested on January 26. Deluca is facing charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and […]
St. Louis Zoo Tops List of Best Zoo’s in The U.S.
So many zoos, so little time to visit them all. One has just been named the very best in the U.S. and it's right here in Missouri. Trying to find the best of the best of anything can seem impossible, but one website has found the very best when it comes to zoos in the U.S. Alwayspets.com ranked the best of the best when it comes to zoos and the St. Louis Zoo took the number one spot as being the one to beat. No surprise! The zoo sits on 90 acres in beautiful Forest Park and is always making sure that there are new exhibits and attractions for their guest.
FOX2now.com
Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special prosecutor
A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis. Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special …. A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished...
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
KMOV
‘It’s horrible’ Recyling bins sit overflowing for over a month in church parking lot in South County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Overflowing recycling bins in a church parking lot in Mehlville are frustrating neighbors and parishioners at the Catholic church where it sits. The bins are supposed to be picked up weekly, but it’s been over a month since they’ve been picked up. “Well,...
