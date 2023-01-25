Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Davenport Senior Center forced to close due to lack of fundsLefty GravesDavenport, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
nbcrightnow.com
Justin Powell, Andrej Jakimovski combine for 42 points, lift Washington State to win over Arizona State
PULLMAN – Justin Powell and Andrej Jakimovski sparked Washington State in the first half, and the two provided the game-clinching boost for the Cougars down the stretch. The two combined for 42 points on an 11-for-21 effort from 3-point range, lifting WSU to a 75-58 Pac-12 victory over Arizona State on Saturday evening at Beasley Coliseum.
nbcrightnow.com
Idaho State holds off Idaho in overtime despite Isaac Jones' 27 points
MOSCOW, Idaho – The opportunities were there all Saturday afternoon, but Idaho’s men’s basketball team never quite took advantage during a 95-91 overtime loss to Idaho State. Idaho sent the game into overtime knotted at 81 when Divant’e Moffitt drove by Maleek Arington to score from the...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga teammates, coaches make case for Anton Watson – 'one of the defensive players of the year' – after Portland win
PORTLAND – Drew Timme’s production and impact through eight WCC games has given the senior forward a solid chance of repeating as conference player of the year. Bulldog players and coaches seem to be convinced another postseason award could be returning to Spokane this spring. Gonzaga’s team defense...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State women hold off Arizona State from the free throw line, as Charlisse Leger-Walker returns to team
TEMPE, Ariz. – Charlisse Leger-Walker showed up when she was needed most. Washington State’s leading scorer, who missed a pair of games last week due to a family matter, made two free throws in the final seconds as the Cougars held off Arizona State 61-57 at Desert Financial Arena.
nbcrightnow.com
No. 17 Gonzaga women rally in second half to preserve winning streak, beat Loyola Marymount 66-55
Even against the last-place team in the West Coast Conference, nothing came easy Thursday night for the Gonzaga women. The Zags lost starting forward Eliza Hollingsworth to injury early in the first half, lost their shooting touch for the entire first half and even their focus at the foul line.
nbcrightnow.com
Preparation ties them together: High-scoring Jim McPhee, Drew Timme’s next target, still lives by Gonzaga code
A hand-written message can be found on every paper that Jim McPhee handles during the course of his practice of law:. It was the last thing his old Gonzaga basketball coach Dan Fitzgerald used to say to his team before sending the players onto the floor for a game. For...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State University will soon remove COVID‑19 vaccine requirement for most students
Washington State University will no longer require most students to be vaccinated against COVID‑19 beginning with the summer 2023 session. The decision to rescind the COVID‑19 vaccinate mandate for the majority of students follows a recommendation from the university’s Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Vaccine requirements are unchanged for WSU Health Sciences students.
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane Valley fine tunes criteria for $6M stimulus housing grants
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council has fine tuned criteria that will be used to evaluate proposals for housing made possible by $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The local elected body reiterated this week that federal dollars needed to be spent on projects to...
nbcrightnow.com
'The tableau changes by the day:' City, Camp Hope near agreement as restraining order stays in place
SPOKANE, Wash. - A temporary restraining order barring Spokane and Spokane County from clearing Camp Hope will remain in place while attorneys for the camp and the city work out the finishing touches on a settlement. During an approximately 15-minute hearing Friday morning, attorneys for Camp Hope, the city, the...
