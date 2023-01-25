ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Justin Powell, Andrej Jakimovski combine for 42 points, lift Washington State to win over Arizona State

PULLMAN – Justin Powell and Andrej Jakimovski sparked Washington State in the first half, and the two provided the game-clinching boost for the Cougars down the stretch. The two combined for 42 points on an 11-for-21 effort from 3-point range, lifting WSU to a 75-58 Pac-12 victory over Arizona State on Saturday evening at Beasley Coliseum.
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho State holds off Idaho in overtime despite Isaac Jones' 27 points

MOSCOW, Idaho – The opportunities were there all Saturday afternoon, but Idaho’s men’s basketball team never quite took advantage during a 95-91 overtime loss to Idaho State. Idaho sent the game into overtime knotted at 81 when Divant’e Moffitt drove by Maleek Arington to score from the...
MOSCOW, ID
Washington State University will soon remove COVID‑19 vaccine requirement for most students

Washington State University will no longer require most students to be vaccinated against COVID‑19 beginning with the summer 2023 session. The decision to rescind the COVID‑19 vaccinate mandate for the majority of students follows a recommendation from the university’s Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Vaccine requirements are unchanged for WSU Health Sciences students.
PULLMAN, WA
Spokane Valley fine tunes criteria for $6M stimulus housing grants

(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council has fine tuned criteria that will be used to evaluate proposals for housing made possible by $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The local elected body reiterated this week that federal dollars needed to be spent on projects to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

