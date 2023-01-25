Read full article on original website
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
'Avatar' director James Cameron, 'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise snubbed by Oscars
LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - “Avatar: The Way of Water" director James Cameron’s box office blockbuster failed to translate to industry acclaim, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' members declined to nominate him on Tuesday for best director – one of the most notable Oscar snubs.
Extras Needed for Nicole Kidman Movie Being Filmed in Nashville
If you've ever wanted to appear in a movie with Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, here's your chance. The upcoming thriller Holland, Michigan, starring Kidman, is filming in Nashville, Tenn. and the film crew is currently searching for extras ranging from 3 to 75 years old. Nashville WSMV reports that the...
Blake Lively Teams With CW Star for Movie Adaptation of Hit Romance Novel
Blake Lively added another project to her busy schedule on Thursday. She signed up to star in a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us. The project will be directed by former Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, who has also signed on to star. It...
Rom-Com Queens Jen Aniston & Reese Witherspoon 'Bent Out Of Shape' About Cameron Diaz's Acting Return: Source
There's something about Cameron Diaz that has all of Hollywood drooling over her comeback — except for rivals Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Jen and Reese aren't welcoming the competition as the There's Something About Mary babe, 50, makes her acting return after an eight-year hiatus, starring opposite Oscar winner Jamie Foxx in Back to Action. "Cameron's got the movie world at her feet," an insider said. Producers are itching to offer her big bucks for starring roles, and actors like her Knight and Day co-star Tom Cruise are said to be lining up...
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Oscar Snubs and Surprises 2023: Tom Cruise and Viola Davis Are Out, Paul Mescal and Ana de Armas Are In
The 2023 Oscar nominations are here, and it wouldn’t be the Oscar nominations if there weren’t a bunch of people on Twitter getting really mad at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, hosted by Riz Ahmed & Allison Williams, which you can watch on the Oscars YouTube page. Eligible films for the 2023 Oscars include titles released from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and had to have at least a 7-day qualifying run in theaters in a major U.S. city during that time. The 2022 movie...
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
Clint Eastwood's Best Directed Movies to Watch
Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.
BAFTA Awards: Full list of nominations
The 76th annual BAFTA Awards nominations were revealed on January 19, just two days after the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. Scroll down for the full list 2023 BAFTAs nominations. These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out in London on Feb. 19. That is 11 days before academy members start casting their final ballots. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12. In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the...
Top Gun: Maverick Had A Good Morning For Oscar Nominations, Tom Cruise Not So Much
Top Gun: Maverick earned several key Oscar nominations, but Tom Cruise missed out on a major one.
Oscars 2023 Nominations List: Best Picture, Actor, Actress and More
The nominees for the 2023 Oscars awards were announced on Tuesday, with actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams presenting the nominations live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Good Morning America. Surprising no one, favorites The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All At Once and The...
Margot Robbie reveals what they’re actually snorting in ‘Babylon’
Margot Robbie has shared what substances were used to replicate the “ridiculous” amount of cocaine in Babylon. Directed by Damien Chazelle (Whiplash, La La Land), the period comedy drama epic charts the rise and fall of multiple characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” in the late 1920s.
A Simple Favor Sequel With Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick May Start Filming This Fall
This week, it was announced that Blake Lively would be starring in an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, but that's not the only film the Gossip Girl alum has in the works. In 2018, Lively starred alongside Anna Kendrick in Paul Feig's A Simple Favor, a dark comedy/mystery movie about two moms who become friends shortly before one goes missing. Last year, it was announced that a sequel was in development with both Lively and Kendrick set to return. According to a new report from PEOPLE, the new movie could start filming this fall.
Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell & More React to 2023 Oscar Nominations
And the award for best reaction goes to… After Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed announced the nominees for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, several stars expressed their excitement, including Angela...
Brad Pitt Is a Proud Owner of One of 2022’s Best New Watches
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Brad Pitt went on an all-time red carpet heater last year. To promote Bullet Train, he enlisted and collaborated with designer Haans Nicholas Mott on a range of beguiling and exciting custom clothes: linen suits and skirts made in funky colors like plum and cantaloupe. Unfortunately, for watch enthusiasts worldwide, these looks hardly ever featured timepieces. Now, Pitt seems to be making up for that in a big way. This week, he was seen wearing the Vacheron Constantin 222, a new release—and one of my absolute favorites—from 2022.
Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy
Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum. Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 27. Vote: Jan. 27...
Amy Ryan Joins George Clooney & Brad Pitt In Apple Thriller From Jon Watts
EXCLUSIVE: Amy Ryan is set to star alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in an Apple Original Films’ upcoming feature film written, directed and produced by Jon Watts. Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Clooney produces alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures. Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Dianne McGunigle also serve as producers. Ryan, an Oscar nominee and SAG Award winner, already has strong ties with Apple as she is set to co-star in Apple’s Sugar, a new, genre-bending series starring Colin Farrell from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich. On top of that, she was...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Picture at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards
“Top Gun: Maverick” took home the top prize of best picture at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday. “I’ve produced over 50 movies and more than 2,000 hours of television but there was one question that everybody kept asking, ‘Will there ever be another “Top Gun?”‘ “Maverick” producer Jerry Bruckheimer said. “After almost four decades, all the pieces fell into place and we finally released the much anticipated sequel just when everybody seemed to need it the most.” “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann was presented with the best director award by the film’s star Austin Butler, and the biopic was also recognized...
