ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga men's basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga men's basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn't pull away until the final minutes. When they did pull away,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga women pull away from Pepperdine in second half

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 17th-ranked Gonzaga women's basketball team pulled away from the Pepperdine Waves in the second half of a West Coast Conference matchup to win 67-49 on Saturday. The Zags trailed by as many as 11 in the first half but went on a 14-6 run to end...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane ballerina wins 1st place in Youth America Grand Prix, qualifies for international finals

SPOKANE, Wash. - Avery Denney, a 17-year-old dancer from Spokane, placed first in the senior division of the 2023 Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP). Her performance, one of 145 classical ballet solos, qualifies her for a coveted spot in the YAGP International Finals.The International Ballet Competition hosts the YAGP as part of their efforts to further dance education, acting as an audition and scholarship competition for professional dance schools around the globe.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police seek help identifying suspect who abandoned guns and drugs in stolen vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is seeking public help identifying a suspect who allegedly abandoned guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle. According to a release from SPD, officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a business on the 2400 block of North Division Street on Jan. 12. Employees said they saw the suspect leave the store with stolen items and walk towards a vehicle in the parking lot. When employees tried to contact the man, he fled on foot.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy