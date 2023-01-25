Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Davenport Senior Center forced to close due to lack of fundsLefty GravesDavenport, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Justin Powell, Andrej Jakimovski combine for 42 points, lift Washington State to win over Arizona State
PULLMAN – Justin Powell and Andrej Jakimovski sparked Washington State in the first half, and the two provided the game-clinching boost for the Cougars down the stretch. The two combined for 42 points on an 11-for-21 effort from 3-point range, lifting WSU to a 75-58 Pac-12 victory over Arizona State on Saturday evening at Beasley Coliseum.
Gonzaga teammates, coaches make case for Anton Watson – 'one of the defensive players of the year' – after Portland win
PORTLAND – Drew Timme’s production and impact through eight WCC games has given the senior forward a solid chance of repeating as conference player of the year. Bulldog players and coaches seem to be convinced another postseason award could be returning to Spokane this spring. Gonzaga’s team defense...
Gonzaga men's basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga men's basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn't pull away until the final minutes. When they did pull away,...
Gonzaga women pull away from Pepperdine in second half
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 17th-ranked Gonzaga women's basketball team pulled away from the Pepperdine Waves in the second half of a West Coast Conference matchup to win 67-49 on Saturday. The Zags trailed by as many as 11 in the first half but went on a 14-6 run to end...
Washington State hangs with No. 6 Arizona, but can't keep up late in 63-58 loss
PULLMAN – Washington State struggled through a lousy shooting night, but the Cougs used a strong defensive effort to hang around with the nation's sixth-ranked team, keeping another upset win in the cards. In the end, Arizona survived and narrowly avoided a second loss to the Cougars in three...
'On a mission': Lake City boys rout Coeur d'Alene; first-round loss last season fuels state title pursuit
The Lake City boys team entered the Idaho 5A State playoffs last season as the top seed following a one-loss regular season. But the state title that has eluded the program slipped away again after a first-round upset. That loss has provided all the necessary motivation this year for veteran...
No. 17 Gonzaga women getting everyone's best shot, host Pepperdine Saturday with streaks on the line
For the Gonzaga women, life at the top of the West Coast Conference means taking a few hits. Coach Lisa Fortier often talks about the proverbial target on the backs of her players, the extra effort that conference rivals put into knocking off the Zags. That’s no surprise, considering GU...
Prep roundup: Brooklyn Jenson paces Lewis and Clark girls basketball; Mt. Spokane boys stay undefeated in league
Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Lewis and Clark 78, University 68: Brooklyn Jenson scored 26 points and the visiting Tigers (7-10, 4-3) beat the Titans (8-9, 3-4). Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 18 points. Mead...
Preparation ties them together: High-scoring Jim McPhee, Drew Timme’s next target, still lives by Gonzaga code
A hand-written message can be found on every paper that Jim McPhee handles during the course of his practice of law:. It was the last thing his old Gonzaga basketball coach Dan Fitzgerald used to say to his team before sending the players onto the floor for a game. For...
BITTER COLD temperatures remain across the Inland NW, wind chill values in the negatives
The snow has moved out of the region, yet this cold and dry northerly flow is keeping our temperatures well below average through Monday, with high wind speeds making it feel absolutely bitter outside. Tonight, Spokane will see temperatures reach only nine degrees; it is a perfect night to stay...
Spokane ballerina wins 1st place in Youth America Grand Prix, qualifies for international finals
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avery Denney, a 17-year-old dancer from Spokane, placed first in the senior division of the 2023 Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP). Her performance, one of 145 classical ballet solos, qualifies her for a coveted spot in the YAGP International Finals.The International Ballet Competition hosts the YAGP as part of their efforts to further dance education, acting as an audition and scholarship competition for professional dance schools around the globe.
'Propane is their safest source of heat': Camp Hope leaders preparing homeless for frigid weekend temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures reaching well below freezing this weekend, the need for warmth is booming, especially inside Camp Hope. “Go outside, walk from your front door to your car, it's very cold,” Julie Garcia said. “Imagine being out in that for 24 hours.”. Garcia, the head...
Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl release statement on death of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl have issued a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and the charging of five former Memphis police officers, promising to learn from the incident. "Please know that as Mayor and Police Chief we are paying attention, we are...
Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor's office
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office is set to make a decision on whether it believes a Spokane County sheriff's deputy was legally justified in shooting and killing a suspect at a storage unit August of 2022. On Aug. 21, Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Sergeant Darin Staley...
Spokane Valley Sheriff's Traffic Unit seeking public's help in fatal hit and run, vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Sheriff's Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian and needs your help identifying the driver. The crash occurred around 9:40 to 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the 12800 block of east Sprague in Spokane...
Spokane Police Department asking for assistance in locating vulnerable 18-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bryan Collins has been located and is safe, according to the Spokane Police Department. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance locating 18-year-old Bryan Collins. Bryan was last seen on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. around 1000 W Chelan Ave. Bryan is Bryan is autistic...
Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
Spokane police seek help identifying suspect who abandoned guns and drugs in stolen vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is seeking public help identifying a suspect who allegedly abandoned guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle. According to a release from SPD, officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a business on the 2400 block of North Division Street on Jan. 12. Employees said they saw the suspect leave the store with stolen items and walk towards a vehicle in the parking lot. When employees tried to contact the man, he fled on foot.
