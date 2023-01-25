Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
L.A. Weekly
Ever-Changing World: Arts Calendar January 26 – February 1
This ever-changing world in which we’re living never ceases to offer new wonders and new dreads. Explore the intersection of web3 and post-genderism, art in tandem with the environment, satire as resistance, new contemporary for beginners, live-mixed performance art for crazy days, allyship and urgency in political painting, a cultural river walk, a message from the Dalai Lama, stories of LGBT+ elders, somber and surrealist extraterrestrial landscape, authors in conversation, the search for architectural solutions, and more metamorphology for anyone who wants it.
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
mediafeed.org
Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price
A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
First Time in Los Angeles? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat.
These days, Angelenos will proudly put their city’s food scene up against any region in the country. From old-school sandwiches in downtown dives to a classic martini and steak dining room in the heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles has it all. There are so many scenes and micro-scenes within the sprawl out here that it’s hard to narrow it down for a first-timer — but check out the picks below for some good places to start.
NBC Los Angeles
The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-up Truck Returns to SoCal
Get ready for supercute treats and merch, SoCal! The Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is returning to SoCal over the next three weekends. The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in the following locations over the next three weekends:. Chino Hills: Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7...
citywatchla.com
Top Seven Best Vegan Restaurants in LA and Why They Are So Damn Tasty
LA RESTAURANT SCENE - Vegan restaurants are popping up everywhere and are increasingly popular with both vegans and non-vegans alike, offering menus every bit as diverse, if not more so, than their traditional counterparts catering to omnivores. If you’re heading to LA and are keen to sample the local vegan...
daytrippen.com
10 Epic Los Angeles Road Trips
Mulholland Highway twists and turns its way through the Santa Monica Mountains and makes an epic LA road trip. Along the route are numerous points of interest. This road trip starts at Pacific Coast Highway and Leo Carrillo State Park. From there, the road winds through the coastal mountains past wineries and mansions. After passing the world-famous Rock Store, Mulholland Highway descends the “Snake.” From there, the highway becomes the “Three Magical Miles Of Malibu ” with attractions including Paramount Ranch, scenic Peter Strauss Ranch, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. From there, it’s an easy ride to Calabasas and the 101 freeway. Plan on 2-3 hours for this road trip. Note a section of the highway called The Snake is closed to through traffic.
theroyaltourblog.com
The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles
Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
Drake's $75 Million L.A. Home Gets Robbed By Unidentified Burglar
The suspect was spotted by Drake's security.
kcrw.com
Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
L.A. Weekly
Ice Cream Brownie Sandwiches and Soft Spirits – Here’s What’s Popping Up
McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream is releasing ice cream brownie sandwiches starting Friday, Jan. 27, in all scoop shops. The frosty indulgent dessert features a choice of any ice cream flavor surrounded by two freshly baked, chocolatey brownies. PRO TIP: Choose McConnell’s limited-release Brazilian Coffee ice cream — it’s a fan favorite of Barbara Streisand, Hilary Duff and Christina Milian.
What makes Mount Baldy so dangerous?
After two fatalities and the disappearance of a British actor, we ask what makes Mount Baldy so dangerous, and look into why there are so many rescues on the mountain
foxla.com
Taste Test: Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie
Girl Scout cookie season is here! Good Day LA crew tries the new Raspberry Rally cookie from the Girl Scouts of Orange County.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
KTLA.com
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
Attic of Home Burns in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Vermont Square, Los Angeles, CA: A house burned early Wednesday morning at the intersection of West 41st Drive and South Hoover Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers were on routine patrol in the area and located a single-story single family...
Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.
California man wins $10 million in scratch-off game
A California man came up big in a scratch-off game this month, winning $10 million to claim the top prize in the promotion. According to a news release from the California Lottery, Louis Farillas bought a 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black scratch-off game at a store in San Pedro. Farillas...
foxla.com
Law enforcement brothers share in the gift of life after one donates a kidney to another
LOS ANGELES - Call it the ultimate act of brotherly love. Brothers in law enforcement who are also brothers in real life are now sharing in the gift of life after brother donated a kidney to the other. Raymond Rose is a deputy and received a kidney from little brother...
