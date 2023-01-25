ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'

One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
The Providence Journal

Opinion: Greater public acceptance of immigrants benefits everyone

Matt Guardino is an associate professor of political science at Providence College. As the nation confronts seemingly intractable debates over immigration policy, now is a good time to reflect on a critical advance for immigrant rights that will take effect in Rhode Island next summer. In approving legislation enabling undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, state legislators and Gov. Dan McKee have cleared a path toward long-overdue economic integration and social acceptance. My research with collaborators from...
