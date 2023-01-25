Read full article on original website
Election-denying Pennsylvania lawmakers hold key election oversight roles
(Harrisburg) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those GOP legislators...
Lobbyist says legislature’s rules stopped her from reporting harassment by current Pa. lawmaker. She wants misconduct rules to change
HARRISBURG — A lobbyist for one of Pennsylvania’s most influential unions says a sitting state House lawmaker sexually harassed her, and she is urging the legislature to expand internal rules that govern who can bring misconduct complaints. Andi Perez, who advocates on behalf of Service Employees International Union...
GOP impeachment managers look to revive Philly DA Krasner’s Senate trial
A pair of Pa. House Republicans spearheading the effort have appealed a court decision that halted the trial. The two Republican managers handling the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner are appealing a state court decision that stopped the proceeding. Reps. Tim Bonner (R-Mercer) and Craig Williams (R-Delaware) told...
Pa. Auditor General DeFoor responds to school district audit criticism
The audit of a dozen districts released this week has drawn the ire of school business experts. Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor is responding to criticism his office has faced following an audit of a dozen school districts. The probe, released Wednesday, scrutinized several years worth of financial documents from...
Pa. counties ask lawmakers to keep mental health, 911 services, and elections front and center
A collective of county commissioners laid out their priorities. Pennsylvania county commissioners are outlining a handful of policy goals they want state lawmakers to tackle in the next year. Topping that list is making sure county 911 services are funded – and that ongoing Next Generation 911 upgrade projects are...
Pa. county GOP committee condemns fellow lawmakers for supporting Democrat for House Speaker
The Berks County Republican Committee says GOP state lawmakers’ votes to elect a Democrat as Speaker of the House damages the party’s reputation. The Reading Eagle reports the committee voted unanimously to censure 16 Republican lawmakers who voted for Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) to lead the House. Rozzi’s...
Pennsylvania Auditor General says schools moved money into reserves to allow them to seek tax increases
It’s called Act 1 and Pennsylvania school districts’ budgets have often been determined by what Act 1 allows them to do since it was adopted by the legislature in 2006. Act 1 requires school districts to seek voter approval for tax increases greater than “the Act 1 Index” which is made up of several costs to schools factors. Districts can get exceptions from this requirement if tax increases are needed to cover specific types of expenses.
Governor Josh Shapiro’s refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pennsylvania law
States like Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey have such laws, as do cities including New York and Philadelphia, where city officials also cap the amount that an individual donor can give to an inauguration. Marc Levy/The Associated Press. The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid...
Tax caps leave many Pennsylvania municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
Municipalities that lack home rule charters are unable to increase a variety of taxes beyond limits set by a state law from the 1960s, according to a new report. Bradford, a small city situated just a few miles south of the New York state line in McKean County, no longer has 24-hour police coverage.
Pennsylvania’s Gaming Board green-lights the license for the Nittany Mall casino in Centre County
Plans are for the casino to have slot machines and table games and operate 24 hours a day. The company says it will bring the equivalent of about 350 full-time jobs. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to approve issuing a license for a company to operate a casino in the Nittany Mall in Centre County, but the project could still face delays because of legal challenges from another company.
How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance
The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund can help people who fell behind on mortgage and utility bills because of the pandemic — but be prepared for a monthslong wait. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Why does the state museum have the remains of hundreds of Native Americans?
The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country. Getting them back to their tribes is a challenge. The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the remains of 908 Native Americans that have not been repatriated. In fact, a new ProPublica investigation based on data from the National Park Service found that the museum has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country.
Thousands of Pennsylvania homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Backlogs and bottlenecks have dragged out wait times for a $350 million Pennsylvania mortgage relief program. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In...
Librarian says he was told to remove Holocaust survivor’s quote for violating Central Bucks’ ‘advocacy’ policy
The quote is from Wiesel’s 1986 Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech. A new policy banning educators from “advocacy activities” in the Central Bucks School District is already causing confusion and frustration over what that could entail. Central Bucks South High School librarian Matt Pecic said on Wednesday...
Friday Journalists Roundtable
It’s Friday when The Spark host journalists to discuss the news of the week and to provide some insights into those news stories. Democrat Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor Tuesday. Now that Governor Shapiro will actually be governing, what has he said will be...
How communities in north-central Pa. are attempting to preserve a scarce resource: darkness
Light pollution is slowing encroaching on the Pennsylvania Wilds. Environmental groups and residents are suggesting regulations that protect night sky views and the commerce they bring. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking action to limit outdoor artificial lighting that is encroaching on what has become a crucial resource in the...
Pennsylvania state Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban
Under the current language in the public school code in state law, an educator wearing religious garb must be suspended for one year and will be fired after multiple offenses. Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom.
Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet? (Full list)
The proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed...
Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration
“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
Ultra-conservative candidates seeking power from the ground up in Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump has been the dominant figure in Republican politics over the last six years. Loyalty to Trump and his policies and campaigning on what Trump’s beliefs were part of the Make America Great Again movement. Trump may have lost the 2020 election and the candidates he...
