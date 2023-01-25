ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Election-denying Pennsylvania lawmakers hold key election oversight roles

(Harrisburg) — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those GOP legislators...
Lobbyist says legislature’s rules stopped her from reporting harassment by current Pa. lawmaker. She wants misconduct rules to change

HARRISBURG — A lobbyist for one of Pennsylvania’s most influential unions says a sitting state House lawmaker sexually harassed her, and she is urging the legislature to expand internal rules that govern who can bring misconduct complaints. Andi Perez, who advocates on behalf of Service Employees International Union...
Pennsylvania Auditor General says schools moved money into reserves to allow them to seek tax increases

It’s called Act 1 and Pennsylvania school districts’ budgets have often been determined by what Act 1 allows them to do since it was adopted by the legislature in 2006. Act 1 requires school districts to seek voter approval for tax increases greater than “the Act 1 Index” which is made up of several costs to schools factors. Districts can get exceptions from this requirement if tax increases are needed to cover specific types of expenses.
Pennsylvania’s Gaming Board green-lights the license for the Nittany Mall casino in Centre County

Plans are for the casino to have slot machines and table games and operate 24 hours a day. The company says it will bring the equivalent of about 350 full-time jobs. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted Wednesday to approve issuing a license for a company to operate a casino in the Nittany Mall in Centre County, but the project could still face delays because of legal challenges from another company.
How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance

The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund can help people who fell behind on mortgage and utility bills because of the pandemic — but be prepared for a monthslong wait. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Why does the state museum have the remains of hundreds of Native Americans?

The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country. Getting them back to their tribes is a challenge. The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the remains of 908 Native Americans that have not been repatriated. In fact, a new ProPublica investigation based on data from the National Park Service found that the museum has the 24th-largest collection of unrepatriated Native American remains in the country.
Thousands of Pennsylvania homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line

Backlogs and bottlenecks have dragged out wait times for a $350 million Pennsylvania mortgage relief program. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In...
Friday Journalists Roundtable

It’s Friday when The Spark host journalists to discuss the news of the week and to provide some insights into those news stories. Democrat Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor Tuesday. Now that Governor Shapiro will actually be governing, what has he said will be...
Pennsylvania state Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban

Under the current language in the public school code in state law, an educator wearing religious garb must be suspended for one year and will be fired after multiple offenses. Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom.
Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet? (Full list)

The proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed...
Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration

“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF's media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions).

