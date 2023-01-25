Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisiana Living: Simply Southern Cafe & Catering
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Rhonda Williams and Christina Wills joins Ashley Doughty to discuss their cafe and the type of food they serve. For more information on Simply Southern Cafe & Catering, watch the video above.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection
Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
6 Unique Restaurants Located in Louisiana
Check out six of the most unique restaurants in Louisiana.
Roy Provost, owner of Parish Forensics, Louisiana Pet Crematory, and Louisiana Funeral Services & Cr
— The Tea Podcast is proudly sponsored by The Music Academy of Acadiana. The Music Academy of Acadiana is Acadiana’s top choice for music lessons in piano, guitar, voice, drums, violin, saxophone, flute, audio production & more. They teach students of all ages and styles, they have sent students to college, to compete in major music competitions, and have also premiered on major TV Music contests like American Idol & The Voice. Founded by University of Louisiana at Lafayette music school graduate Tim Benson, the Academy has been voted as a top finalist in the best music school by readers of the Times since 2016 and they have won the national music school of the year award in 2014.
KNOE TV8
Habitat for Humanity of North La. receives donation to build home in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana will be able to build its newest home this year thanks to a donation from Frank and Kathie Cordaro, according to a Facebook post made by the non-profit. The Cordaros, who own Today’s Realty in Ruston, donated $25,000 to Habitat...
KNOE TV8
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. ULM announces John Hartwell as new Director of Athletics. Updated: 16 hours ago. Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director...
klax-tv.com
Scholarships for dependents of killed or permanently disabled Louisiana workers
The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Kids’ Chance Scholarship program provides scholarships to the children of Louisiana workers who have been killed or permanently and totally disabled in an accident compensable under a state or federal Workers’ Compensation Act or law. Must be a dependent of a worker killed...
Lake Charles American Press
Rodeo roundup: Your guide to the 84th annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo
The West is no longer wild, but the pioneering spirit of those times live on. Here in Southwest Louisiana, that spirit will be celebrated beginning Saturday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 4. But before the first hoof disturbs the fresh dirt of the Burton Coliseum arena, plenty of activities are planned for the 84th Annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo. Here’s the rundown.
Lake Charles American Press
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
wbrz.com
North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails
KEATCHIE, La. (AP) — About 130 people in north Louisiana were ordered to evacuate Saturday after a train derailed and at least two cars began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailed about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the DeSoto Parish town of Keatchie, about...
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
KNOE TV8
Grambling men’s basketball beats Jackson State, Lady Tigers fall to JSU
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling basketball squads hosted Jackson State for a doubleheader at Fredrick C. Hobdy Arena. The G-Men pulled away late to defeat JSU, 78-66 and improve to 6-2 in SWAC play. The Lady Tigers kept it close early, but fell to Jackson State, 67-52.
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove girls basketball cruises by General Trass, Sterlington boys hold off Richwood in overtime
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lady tigers roll past General Trass by a huge night from 8th grader Caroline Bradley, she finished with 19 points (19-13). Sterlington went to-toe-toe with Richwood and came out on top, 87 to 82.
8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by […]
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
NBC 10 News Today: South Louisiana Storm Damage
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, a few homes in the area were damaged, and roadway floods were also reported. Thousands of customers in Southwest Louisiana are without power.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Comments / 0