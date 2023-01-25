ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KPEL 96.5

31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection

Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
Developing Lafayette

Roy Provost, owner of Parish Forensics, Louisiana Pet Crematory, and Louisiana Funeral Services & Cr

KNOE TV8

KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. ULM announces John Hartwell as new Director of Athletics. Updated: 16 hours ago. Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director...
Lake Charles American Press

Rodeo roundup: Your guide to the 84th annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo

The West is no longer wild, but the pioneering spirit of those times live on. Here in Southwest Louisiana, that spirit will be celebrated beginning Saturday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 4. But before the first hoof disturbs the fresh dirt of the Burton Coliseum arena, plenty of activities are planned for the 84th Annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo. Here’s the rundown.
Lake Charles American Press

LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today

There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
wbrz.com

North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

KEATCHIE, La. (AP) — About 130 people in north Louisiana were ordered to evacuate Saturday after a train derailed and at least two cars began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailed about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the DeSoto Parish town of Keatchie, about...
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
WJTV 12

8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by […]
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
