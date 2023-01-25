Read full article on original website
Fight-fest ends as Zuccarello nutmegs Flyers on OT winner
That was a nasty move by the Wild forward.
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
FOX Sports
NY Rangers sign defenseman Ben Harpur to 2-year extension
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with defenseman Ben Harpur on a two-year, $1.57 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season. General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Thursday for the 28-year-old who started the season with Hartford (AHL). Harpur will earn...
NHL
MacEwen out 5 weeks for Flyers with fractured jaw
Forward has nine points, 54 penalty minutes in 46 games this season. Zack MacEwen will be out for five weeks for the Philadelphia Flyers because of a fractured jaw. The forward was injured in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and had surgery Saturday.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
DET@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings visit the Bell Centre for the first time this season on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Despite falling 4-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday night, the Canadiens (20-25-3) have nothing to be disappointed about. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad delivered a valiant effort. Goaltender Sam Montembeault was solid from the opening faceoff, stopping 11 shots in the first period. The Habs opened the scoring in the middle stanza when Kirby Dach, who was playing in his 200th career NHL game, scored a power play goal. The Bruins battled back with a pair of markers, but Dach wasn't done yet. He tied the game with his 10th goal of the season with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation. Patrice Bergeron put the visitors back in front late in the period, before David Pastrnak added an empty-netter to seal the victory for Boston. Montembeault finished the contest with 25 saves.
NHL
Behind enemy lines: Alex DeBrincat on Kirby Dach
KANATA - Despite engaging in some heated battles on the ice, opposing NHL players often forge enduring friendships away from the rink. We thought it might be interesting, then, to do some reconnaissance to get an occasional take on a Canadiens player from a friendly foe on another club. Today: Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat on former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Kirby Dach.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
All-Star: Barkov 'happy, honored and proud' to represent Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov admits that it took a little while for the news to really sink in when general manager Bill Zito called to tell him that he'd been named to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. But once the initial surprise subsided, the Florida Panthers captain came to...
NHL
Final Buzzer: VAN-quished
OK, Kraken fans, go ahead and make an emphatic check mark next to "Vancouver" on the Yet to Beat list for the Seattle franchise. Looking to finally get a win against the nearest Pacific Division rival Canucks in the seventh try, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-7 in the first period to stake a two-goal lead. The home squad scored thrice more in the second 20 minutes to ride the offensive wave to a 6-1 win. Martin Jones finished with 20 saves and now has 23 wins for Seattle. He is 15-2-1 in his last 18 games.
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Islanders in final game before All-Star break
Puck drop between the Red Wings (21-18-8; 50 points) and Islanders (23-22-5; 51 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ESPN. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Detroit got off...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
NHL
Subban congratulates Stamkos on 500th goal with youth hockey photo
ESPN analyst, Lightning captain were childhood teammates. P.K. Subban went deep into the archives to congratulate an old friend. The current ESPN hockey analyst who played 13 NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, posted a real throwback to congratulate his youth hockey teammate, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, on his 500th goal.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Primed to Fool Everyone With Recent Scouting Trips
The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken center stage this week at some notable games not involving them. With just under five weeks to go until the NHL’s Trade Deadline, speculation is only going to ramp up as to why they’ve shown up. In the span of four days,...
NHL
Canucks Agree to Terms with Andrei Kuzmenko on Two-Year Extension
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million. "Andrei is a player we worked extremely hard to recruit last summer," said Allvin. "He...
NHL
Vanecek Stars, Hughes Scores OT Winner in Dallas | GAME STORY
The Devils enter the All-Star Break with a 32-13-4 record after a 3-2 OT victory in Dallas. The New Jersey Devils are heading into their All-Star Break with a big overtime win against the Dallas Stars. It was the Vitek Vanecek show through most of the game, making highlight reel-...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PUTTING SOME GOOD WORK IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blackhawks. "I'm excited. I've been working hard this past month. Maybe doesn't seem it like sometimes you guys (when I'm) not playing, but I've been putting some good work in and just ready to take advantage of it tonight."
