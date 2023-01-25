Read full article on original website
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escapedSan HeraldFarmington, MO
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903CJ CoombsFarmington, MO
Kevin Lee Dobbins — Service 1/30/23 11 A.M.
Kevin Lee Dobbins of Hillsboro passed away Wednesday, January 25th, he was 57 years old. The funeral services will be Monday (1/30) morning at 11 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment in the Sandy Baptist Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Kevin Dobbins will be Sunday(1/29) afternoon...
Melba Charlene Brooks — Service 1/30/23 1 P.M.
Melba Charlene Brooks of Hillsboro passed away on Sunday, January 22nd, at the age of 80. The visitation for Melba Brooks will be Monday (1/30) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Interment in the Hillsboro Cemetery.
Paul Hedgcorth – Service 1/30/23 11 a.m.
Paul Hedgcorth of Desloge died Wednesday at the age of 88. His funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Hillview Gardens Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation is Sunday at 5 o’clock and again...
Dorothy Jean Schoelhamer — No Service
Dorothy Jean Schoelhamer of Festus passed away Tuesday, January 24th, she was 78 years old. To honor Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Margaret Ann Bollinger — Service 1/28/23 1 P.M.
Margaret Ann Bollinger of Festus passed away Monday, January 23rd, she was 88 years old. A graveside funeral service and interment will be Saturday (1/28) afternoon at 1 in the Oakdale Cemetery in Commerce, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Bobby Burrow – No service
Bobby Burrow of Cherryville died Thursday at the age of 74. He chose cremation and there will be no service.
De Soto officials plan to buy old shoe factory land
The city of De Soto is buying the property where a shoe factory used to operate. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Jan. 17 to buy the 1.7-acre property at 301 E. Clement St. from Jefferson County, which had taken over the property because of unpaid taxes. De...
Bonne Terre Chamber Celebrates Another Year and Its Members
(Bonne Terre) The Bonne Terre Chamber celebrated another year of growth and success with its annual awards banquet Friday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Columbus. J-98 and KREI was proud to present the 110% award to T.J. Isgrig who has served as a fire department volunteer and paramedic. He helped to start the haunted fire house and has service on the boards of backstoppers, the women’s shelter and helps with Shop With A Cop. We asked him where his focus on serving the community comes from…
Chief Lewis’ thoughts on his upcoming retirement
(Festus) Chief Tim Lewis is coming up on his final three months as Police Chief for the City of Festus. Chief Lewis announced his retirement last May and with the appointment of Mayor Sam Richards and approval from the city council, current Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel will take over the reigns following Lewis’ retirement.
One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
Two-vehicle accident in Arnold injures two
Two women were injured Thursday, Jan. 26, in an accident at Hwy. 141 and Hwy. 21 near Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:10 p.m., Lacey A. Snow, 25, of Park Hills was driving north in a 2014 Ford Taurus on Hwy. 141 in the left turn lane for Hwy. 21 and changed lanes to the right to continue north on Hwy. 141. However, when Snow got into the northbound lane, she pulled into the path of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old High Ridge girl, and the left front corner of the Jeep hit the back right corner of the Ford, the report said.
Victim of fire confirmed to be Bob Kramer
ST. LOUIS — The victim of a fire in St. Louis on Jan. 20 was Bob Kramer, the medical examiner's office confirmed Friday. Kramer's family and the community knew this would be the outcome, but were made aware of the medical examiner's findings. The St. Louis Fire Department hasn't...
County Council denies Kimmswick river port amenities…for now
(Hillsboro, Kimmswick) The Jefferson County Council recently voted against adding a pavilion to an area near the Kimmswick river port. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says the council decided to vote against it for a few reasons. Gannon believes the council will look at this again and likely move the...
Legislative Report from 01/26/23 with State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville
(Jefferson City) Two bills have made their way through House committees this week and they will garner a full House debate next week in Jefferson City. Luke Turnbough caught up with State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville on Thursday evening.
TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge
TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
Love’s truck stop coming to Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) It’s official, a Love’s truck stop is coming to Herculaneum. During its regular monthly meeting on January 17th, the Herculaneum Board of Alderman voted 6-0 to approve the truck stop company’s request to construct and manage a 24 hour convince store and gas station. The truck...
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Farmington
(Farmington) All five of the inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back in the county jail. Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker and Dakota Pace were all captured late last week in Ohio and were awaiting the extradition process back to Missouri.
