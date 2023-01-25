ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 27, 2023 - Full Show

Reaction to the release of Memphis police video. One on one with the head of the Chicago Housing Authority. Making crosswalks accessible to blind pedestrians. And a winter showcase in River West.
Chicago’s Plan to Make Crosswalks Accessible for Blind Pedestrians Moving at a Crawl

The city of Chicago’s efforts to make intersections accessible to blind pedestrians are moving at a snail’s pace, according to city records. Last March, the Chicago Department of Transportation said it was planning to install about 150 accessible pedestrian signals in 2022 and 2023. So far, only nine of those signals are actually up and running – and only eight of them are new, since one of those installations was an upgrade to an older signal.
5 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 27-29

Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at the Argyle Lunar New Year Celebration, featuring a parade, dancers, pop-ups and prizes. More than 20 community groups will be present; a bevy of family-friendly activities include story time and crafts. Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday; parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at...
Chicago's Semifinalists for the 'Oscars of Food'

The semifinalists for the James Beard Awards, one of the food industry's biggest recognitions in America, have been announced. Chicago has eleven nominees amongst them, four fewer than last year. Only one Chicago finalist, Erick Williams of Virtue, won last year. Interestingly, only four of the semifinalists from last year were nominated again this year, only two of them in the same category.
Open Books Expands Literacy Mission with Logan Square Location

A Chicago literacy nonprofit is celebrating the expansion of its reach with a new bookstore in Logan Square. Opening the location has been more than a year in the making. “It’s a really great way to be transported into a new world,” Logan Square resident Finn Holtz said of the bookstore at 2068 N. Milwaukee Ave. “It's nice to take a step back and explore.”
Little Village Honors Memory of Shooting Victim Melissa Ortega

This week marks one year since the shooting death of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village. The community has honored her memory with a mural by artist Milton Coronado and the planting of a peace tree, both near the intersection of 26th Street and Keeler Avenue. At the site, the Little Village Community Council (LVCC) held a prayer vigil and peace march Thursday in Melissa’s memory.
New Citizen Board for Chicago Police Oversight Gets Ready for Election

This year’s Chicago elections have the potential to transform the city’s government — from the unprecedented turnover in City Council all the way up to the fifth floor of City Hall. There's also a completely new office for Chicagoans to elect: the city's first civilian police oversight board, the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA).
Chicago Rolls Out Administrative Debt Relief Program

The city of Chicago’s latest phase in debt relief sets its sights on administrative debt, the sort of debt incurred by tickets for noise violations or littering. The standard Administrative Debt Relief program is in place through March 31. Individuals and businesses can pay off their original fine amount, and the city will waive any penalties or fees that have accrued since the ticket was first issued. No application or income information is required for this program.
