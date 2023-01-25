Read full article on original website
Jan. 27, 2023 - Full Show
Reaction to the release of Memphis police video. One on one with the head of the Chicago Housing Authority. Making crosswalks accessible to blind pedestrians. And a winter showcase in River West.
Chicago Tonight: Latino Voices, Jan. 28, 2023 - Full Show
Keeping kids heathy amid high obesity rates. The state's outgoing schools superintendent on lessons learned from the pandemic. And a Waukegan gym hoping to uplift women. Univisión’s Alex Hernández guest hosts.
Chicago’s Plan to Make Crosswalks Accessible for Blind Pedestrians Moving at a Crawl
The city of Chicago’s efforts to make intersections accessible to blind pedestrians are moving at a snail’s pace, according to city records. Last March, the Chicago Department of Transportation said it was planning to install about 150 accessible pedestrian signals in 2022 and 2023. So far, only nine of those signals are actually up and running – and only eight of them are new, since one of those installations was an upgrade to an older signal.
‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: Bronzeville Receives Historic Designation
If the walls inside the Rosenwald Courts Apartments could talk, they might tell the histories of some of Bronzeville’s greatest former residents: Gwendolyn Brooks, Quincy Jones and John H. Johnson, just to name a few. The massive block-long building opened in 1929 to provide modern housing for African Americans...
5 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 27-29
Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at the Argyle Lunar New Year Celebration, featuring a parade, dancers, pop-ups and prizes. More than 20 community groups will be present; a bevy of family-friendly activities include story time and crafts. Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday; parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at...
Chicago's Semifinalists for the 'Oscars of Food'
The semifinalists for the James Beard Awards, one of the food industry's biggest recognitions in America, have been announced. Chicago has eleven nominees amongst them, four fewer than last year. Only one Chicago finalist, Erick Williams of Virtue, won last year. Interestingly, only four of the semifinalists from last year were nominated again this year, only two of them in the same category.
Open Books Expands Literacy Mission with Logan Square Location
A Chicago literacy nonprofit is celebrating the expansion of its reach with a new bookstore in Logan Square. Opening the location has been more than a year in the making. “It’s a really great way to be transported into a new world,” Logan Square resident Finn Holtz said of the bookstore at 2068 N. Milwaukee Ave. “It's nice to take a step back and explore.”
COVID-19 Drops Down to ‘Low Risk’ Across Chicago, Cook County: Federal Officials
The threat of COVID-19 eased across Chicago and Cook County Thursday, as federal officials moved the warning level to “low” after just nine weeks at “medium,” according to Centers for Disease Control data. The move is likely to reduce fears, at least temporarily, of a significant...
Stories by Erica Demarest
A musical, parade, seed swap and more usher in the weekend. Here are five things to do in and around Chicago.
Lightfoot Celebrates Opening of New Police, Fire Training Academy She Once Opposed
In the thick of her reelection bid, Mayor Lori Lightfoot stepped off the campaign trail Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new West Garfield Park facility that she said will offer state-of-the-art training to Chicago police officers, paramedics and firefighters that she opposed during her first bid for office.
Chicago Housing Authority CEO Talks Agency Criticism, State of Affordable Housing
The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is facing a lot of criticism this week. Alderpeople are questioning how the department is using its resources, while residents said there isn’t enough housing and what they do have is in poor condition. CHA is the third-largest public housing authority in the nation...
Little Village Honors Memory of Shooting Victim Melissa Ortega
This week marks one year since the shooting death of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village. The community has honored her memory with a mural by artist Milton Coronado and the planting of a peace tree, both near the intersection of 26th Street and Keeler Avenue. At the site, the Little Village Community Council (LVCC) held a prayer vigil and peace march Thursday in Melissa’s memory.
Chinatown Readies for Lunar New Year Parade Amid Security Concerns
The Lunar New Year Parade is returning to Chinatown this weekend. As hundreds are expected to gather, the Chicago Police Department will be on alert following the recent mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., that left 11 people dead. Ald. Nicole Lee (11th Ward) said a top priority has been...
In Reversal by Skokie Officials, Approval of Carvana Vending Machine Tower is Repealed
The Skokie Village Board of Trustees has repealed its approval of Carvana’s 140-foot glass car vending machine. In a letter sent to Carvana executives on Jan. 25, trustees stated that the approval, granted in February 2022, had expired. “Since a period longer than 6 months has lapsed with none...
Push to Reopen Public Mental Health Clinics Closed 11 Years Ago Defines Another Chicago Mayor’s Race
More than a decade ago, all 50 members of the Chicago City Council voted to endorse then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s proposal to shutter six of the city’s 12 mental health clinics to help close a massive budget deficit, triggering vehement protests and national attention. That 2011 decision rippled through...
New Citizen Board for Chicago Police Oversight Gets Ready for Election
This year’s Chicago elections have the potential to transform the city’s government — from the unprecedented turnover in City Council all the way up to the fifth floor of City Hall. There's also a completely new office for Chicagoans to elect: the city's first civilian police oversight board, the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA).
Youth Program Founder Hurt in Iowa Shooting Escaped Chicago Gang, Moved to Help Other Young People
Will Keeps was a 15-year-old member of a Chicago gang when he witnessed rival members kill his friend. He escaped the streets and moved to Iowa to help other young people from troubled backgrounds. Now, Keeps is hospitalized and in serious condition following just the sort of violence he has...
A Whale of a Show Opens the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival
If you think of puppetry as simply an intimate form of theater in which several hand puppets or a group of marionettes manipulated by strings perform on a small, box-like stage, the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival will unquestionably change your conception. For not only does this grand-scale festival celebrate...
Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Race Tightens
Footage of Memphis police beating video released. Lightfoot turns up the heat on her mayoral opponents. Assault weapons lawsuits come fast and furious. And remembering a beloved local radio DJ.
Chicago Rolls Out Administrative Debt Relief Program
The city of Chicago’s latest phase in debt relief sets its sights on administrative debt, the sort of debt incurred by tickets for noise violations or littering. The standard Administrative Debt Relief program is in place through March 31. Individuals and businesses can pay off their original fine amount, and the city will waive any penalties or fees that have accrued since the ticket was first issued. No application or income information is required for this program.
