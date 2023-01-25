ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Generic Peanut Butter

Here comes the age-old debate of generic versus name-brand food items: Is there any difference? Even if there is, does it matter? Well, sometimes it does. In a nutshell, a name brand refers to any item that you'd recognize from its name and logo due to heavy marketing and advertising (via Investopedia). Generic, on the other hand, are cheaper alternatives that keep costs low by cutting back on big marketing budgets.
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year

In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
NBC2 Fort Myers

A burger chain switches to Coca-Cola. Pepsi fans are furious

(CNN) — Frozen custard and burger chain Culver’s is switching from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola — and Pepsi fans are not happy. “This is in progress and will take time as our nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states make the switch,” the Wisconsin-founded chain said in a statement, adding that its signature root beer, Dr. Pepper, as well as its sweet and unsweeteened teas will remain unchanged.
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to buy fruit juice after her adult son drinks an entire gallon of juice with every meal

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. When your adult children live with you, should you place limits on how much food or beverage they can consume from the family fridge? That was the issue facing one man and his parents after he drank an entire gallon of fruit juice with every meal but didn't contribute financially to the family grocery bill.
Allrecipes.com

Where's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries? Trader Joe's vs. ALDI vs. Costco

Finding affordable groceries is becoming a bigger challenge every day with rising food prices, and it usually takes some shopping around to find the best deals. But it's another level of exhausting to check prices at multiple stores, whether you're filling up your tank with expensive gas to drive around or using up valuable hours hoofing everywhere on public transit. You might spend more money trying to find the best deals than actually saving money on them.
Mashed

How Long Do Costco Apple Pies Last?

Apple pie truly is an American legend, featuring among the most popular U.S. dishes, according to survey data from YouGovAmerica. An impressive 78% of people proudly declare their affection for the sugary treat, putting it above culinary stalwarts such as hot dogs, Southern fried chicken, and even barbecue ribs. It appears to be the only snack featuring fruit to make the cut, too.
Food Network

Lunchables Launches Gummy Candy Versions of Its Classic Packs for Valentine’s Day

Moms, ’90s kids, gather ’round. Lunchables is introducing a pair of heart-shaped gummy packs for anyone looking for a fun, retro-adorable alternative to flowers, chocolates and candy hearts to give their valentine(s) this year. The stalwart creative-meets-convenience snack-pack brand — which showed a flair for innovation when it...

