Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Burger King Adds Hefty 'Suicide Burger' to its Menu Nationwide
Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper. Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a...
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
Burger King Brings Back Burger From Late 2000s to Official Menu Across the Country for the New Year
Burger King's BK Stacker is back. The well-built burger was first offered to the public in 2006, when it came out with a bang and developed an eager following. The burger disappeared from Burger King's menus in 2012 as fast food chains were focused on introducing new items during the time of the "beef to chicken" trend.
Kroger CEO issues warning to shoppers after nationwide shortage forces store to restrict popular food product
KROGER'S CEO has issued a warning to shoppers after a nationwide shortage forced stores to limit the sale of eggs. The price of eggs began to rocket in the US late last year, with shelves left bare following an outbreak of avian flu. Stores like Kroger and Lidl began restricting...
Why You Should Never Buy Generic Peanut Butter
Here comes the age-old debate of generic versus name-brand food items: Is there any difference? Even if there is, does it matter? Well, sometimes it does. In a nutshell, a name brand refers to any item that you'd recognize from its name and logo due to heavy marketing and advertising (via Investopedia). Generic, on the other hand, are cheaper alternatives that keep costs low by cutting back on big marketing budgets.
McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year
In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
8 Aldi Foods That Should Be Budgeted Into Your Weekly Shopping List
Loyal Aldi shoppers can easily name dozens of affordable foods they never miss an opportunity to purchase at Aldi. If you're new to shopping at Aldi, you might not know which items are worth picking...
Shoppers Are ‘Crying’ About Costco Raising Their Prices On These 5 Popular Items: ‘More Expensive Than Walmart!’
While Costco is often acclaimed by shoppers for its low prices and its ability to sell household items in bulk, some customers are taking to social media, as Eat This, Not That! reports, to express their disappointment with the chain’s alleged price increases. “In our view, people do notice...
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
A burger chain switches to Coca-Cola. Pepsi fans are furious
(CNN) — Frozen custard and burger chain Culver’s is switching from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola — and Pepsi fans are not happy. “This is in progress and will take time as our nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states make the switch,” the Wisconsin-founded chain said in a statement, adding that its signature root beer, Dr. Pepper, as well as its sweet and unsweeteened teas will remain unchanged.
Woman refuses to buy fruit juice after her adult son drinks an entire gallon of juice with every meal
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. When your adult children live with you, should you place limits on how much food or beverage they can consume from the family fridge? That was the issue facing one man and his parents after he drank an entire gallon of fruit juice with every meal but didn't contribute financially to the family grocery bill.
McDonald’s begins testing strawless lids in select markets
Sip on this: McDonald's is testing new, strawless lids in an effort to reduce the use of small plastics.
Walmart is offering a truly unbeatable deal on the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker: Score a new Keurig for only $55
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to save money and make your coffee at home this year? Consider this versatile and affordable coffee brewer from...
Allrecipes.com
Where's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries? Trader Joe's vs. ALDI vs. Costco
Finding affordable groceries is becoming a bigger challenge every day with rising food prices, and it usually takes some shopping around to find the best deals. But it's another level of exhausting to check prices at multiple stores, whether you're filling up your tank with expensive gas to drive around or using up valuable hours hoofing everywhere on public transit. You might spend more money trying to find the best deals than actually saving money on them.
How Long Do Costco Apple Pies Last?
Apple pie truly is an American legend, featuring among the most popular U.S. dishes, according to survey data from YouGovAmerica. An impressive 78% of people proudly declare their affection for the sugary treat, putting it above culinary stalwarts such as hot dogs, Southern fried chicken, and even barbecue ribs. It appears to be the only snack featuring fruit to make the cut, too.
Food Network
Lunchables Launches Gummy Candy Versions of Its Classic Packs for Valentine’s Day
Moms, ’90s kids, gather ’round. Lunchables is introducing a pair of heart-shaped gummy packs for anyone looking for a fun, retro-adorable alternative to flowers, chocolates and candy hearts to give their valentine(s) this year. The stalwart creative-meets-convenience snack-pack brand — which showed a flair for innovation when it...
McDonald’s drive-thru customer in Indiana found thousands in cash in bag with breakfast
McDonald’s was apparently offering a very good deal a few days ago in Indiana - buy a sausage McMuffin and get a “Happy Meal” - thousands of dollars in cash. Josiah Vargas, @dookiedoeboy on TikTok, posted a video this week showing viewers the large bag that contained his sandwich and - several plastic bags of cash after he exited the drive-thru.
