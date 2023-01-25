ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

westkentuckystar.com

First ever Miracle Gala coming in March

Marshall County Parks will present their first ever Miracle Gala on March 11 at the Calvert City Civic Center. It's a "prom for adults," a formal affair with a night of food, drinks and dancing to raise money for the first Miracle League of Western Kentucky baseball season. The specially...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Beshear presents $8.9 million for local utilities, charities

While Governor Beshear was in Paducah Friday for downtown's City Block project groundbreaking, he also brought along lots of checks totalling $8.9 million for local agencies, utilities and charities. The governor presented $4.1 million in Cleaner Water Program funds to the Paducah McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency. The Delta Regional...
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Menu Changes Arrive For Trigg Senior Center

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trigg County Senior Center remained as busy as it ever had — making sure no local elder went hungry. Those efforts, of course, continue today. In a conversation with the News Edge Thursday morning, Center Director Cissy Lawrence noted that her...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses

PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Parks & Recreation 2023 youth baseball registration

The registration deadline for the 2023 season is Thursday, March 2. Register in person at the Parks & Recreation Office, 1400 HC Mathis Drive, by phone at 270-444-8508, or online. Tee Ball. Tee Ball is for boys and girls ages 4-6 and costs $35 per child (tax included). A 10%...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park

PADUCAH — Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates. Ideas for the future...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Online obituaries Jan. 27, 2023

Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Liles honored for 32 years with Murray Police Department

MURRAY – Before his final Murray City Council meeting as chief of the Murray Police Department, council members, city employees and many others came to wish Jeff Liles a happy retirement. Liles is originally from Florence, Alabama, and came to Murray State University after he was recruited by the...
MURRAY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man accused of abusing, killing dog, hiding its body behind appliances

PADUCAH, KY — A Paducah man has been arrested for animal cruelty after deputies say he likely abused and killed a dog. According to a Thursday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies received six calls from concerned citizens who witnessed a man dragging a dog by its leash, grabbing her by her scruff, causing her to cry, and kicking her.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Chances of a light wintry mix of snow, ice this week

The National Weather Service in Paducah is looking at a slight chance for multiple rounds of potentially icy weather this week. Beginning Monday, nightly rounds of light snow and/or freezing rain could occur mainly overnight. The further south in our region will be the better chance for freezing rain, and the further north, sleet and snow is more likely.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Precision Sonar announces $2.2 million expansion in Marshall County

On Thursday, Precision Sonar and Outdoors announced plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Marshall County. The producer of GPS and sonar mounting systems for fishing will make a nearly $2.2 million investment creating 12 full-time jobs. The company said it will build a new facility near its existing location...
westkentuckystar.com

Jones Creek Spur in LBL closed due to deteriorated bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has ordered the closure of a bridge on Jones Creek Spur in the Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. A routine inspection of the Jones Creek Bridge found issues with the substructure. The bridge will remain closed until further notice. The bridge is immediately north...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

