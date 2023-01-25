Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westkentuckystar.com
First ever Miracle Gala coming in March
Marshall County Parks will present their first ever Miracle Gala on March 11 at the Calvert City Civic Center. It's a "prom for adults," a formal affair with a night of food, drinks and dancing to raise money for the first Miracle League of Western Kentucky baseball season. The specially...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear presents $8.9 million for local utilities, charities
While Governor Beshear was in Paducah Friday for downtown's City Block project groundbreaking, he also brought along lots of checks totalling $8.9 million for local agencies, utilities and charities. The governor presented $4.1 million in Cleaner Water Program funds to the Paducah McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency. The Delta Regional...
One of the Best Bakeries in Kentucky is Hiding Inside this Old-Time General Store
Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but let's be serious, there's nothing better than a good old-fashioned bakery. When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.
whvoradio.com
Menu Changes Arrive For Trigg Senior Center
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trigg County Senior Center remained as busy as it ever had — making sure no local elder went hungry. Those efforts, of course, continue today. In a conversation with the News Edge Thursday morning, Center Director Cissy Lawrence noted that her...
Unusual Reasons Why I’m a Big Fan of This Picturesque Kentucky Town
As a native of Owensboro, I've watched with pleasure as the downtown area has gone from dismal and dreary to busy, bustling, and beautiful. The potential was always there and now it's being realized. KENTUCKY IS RICH WITH 'SMALL TOWN AMERICA'. So when I'm traveling--and especially within Kentucky--I hold other...
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies helping connect people to addiction recovery resources through Badges of Hope program
PADUCAH — Badges of Hope is a program of the McCracken County Sheriff's Department offering people who struggle with substance abuse a ride to recovery. Twenty-five days into 2023, three people have already received help through Badges of Hope. The sheriff's department offers the program in partnership with Four...
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Parks & Recreation 2023 youth baseball registration
The registration deadline for the 2023 season is Thursday, March 2. Register in person at the Parks & Recreation Office, 1400 HC Mathis Drive, by phone at 270-444-8508, or online. Tee Ball. Tee Ball is for boys and girls ages 4-6 and costs $35 per child (tax included). A 10%...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park
PADUCAH — Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates. Ideas for the future...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online obituaries Jan. 27, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
kbsi23.com
KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Liles honored for 32 years with Murray Police Department
MURRAY – Before his final Murray City Council meeting as chief of the Murray Police Department, council members, city employees and many others came to wish Jeff Liles a happy retirement. Liles is originally from Florence, Alabama, and came to Murray State University after he was recruited by the...
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man accused of abusing, killing dog, hiding its body behind appliances
PADUCAH, KY — A Paducah man has been arrested for animal cruelty after deputies say he likely abused and killed a dog. According to a Thursday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies received six calls from concerned citizens who witnessed a man dragging a dog by its leash, grabbing her by her scruff, causing her to cry, and kicking her.
westkentuckystar.com
Chances of a light wintry mix of snow, ice this week
The National Weather Service in Paducah is looking at a slight chance for multiple rounds of potentially icy weather this week. Beginning Monday, nightly rounds of light snow and/or freezing rain could occur mainly overnight. The further south in our region will be the better chance for freezing rain, and the further north, sleet and snow is more likely.
KFVS12
Carbondale police chief says they will have an increased presence during Polar Bear
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people as a big party weekend approaches. The Carbondale Police Department say they will have an increased presence for the Polar Bear parties. According to Police Chief Stan Reno, the department is working with SIU...
westkentuckystar.com
Precision Sonar announces $2.2 million expansion in Marshall County
On Thursday, Precision Sonar and Outdoors announced plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Marshall County. The producer of GPS and sonar mounting systems for fishing will make a nearly $2.2 million investment creating 12 full-time jobs. The company said it will build a new facility near its existing location...
westkentuckystar.com
Jones Creek Spur in LBL closed due to deteriorated bridge
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has ordered the closure of a bridge on Jones Creek Spur in the Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. A routine inspection of the Jones Creek Bridge found issues with the substructure. The bridge will remain closed until further notice. The bridge is immediately north...
kbsi23.com
GPS, sonar mounting systems producer to expand in Marshall County with nearly $2.2 million investment, create 12 jobs
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ky. producer of GPS and sonar mounting systems will expand in Marshall County with a nearly $2.2 million investment and create 12 jobs. Precision Sonar & Outdoors LLC, a producer of GPS and sonar mounting systems, announced an expansion of operations in Benton.
Comments / 0