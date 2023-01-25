Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WDTV
Popular Strawberry Festival returning for 81st year
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The popular West Virginia Strawberry Festival is back in action this May in Buckhannon. This year’s theme for the festival is “Strawberry Freedom.”. Organizers said the festival is a way to celebrate the strawberry harvest, but it got its start in a very different...
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
There is a variety of events taking place in Morgantown this weekend, offering a break from studying and exams. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a baseball leadoff dinner, a celebration of Hot Tea Month and a return to West Virginia for four musical artists. 1. Baseball Leadoff Dinner. The...
Daily Athenaeum
Barley the bunny: Where is he now?
Last year The Daily Athenaeum's pet edition featured a variety of animals including dogs, cats and even horses but some may remember one four-legged local celebrity, Barley the bunny. Barley is well-known across campus for his walks with his owner Alex Smith. The pair can frequently be found in grassy...
Buckhannon-Upshur senior selected for scholarship race in Florida
He was one of only 20 drivers in the country selected and will have a chance to win up to $250,000 in scholarships.
Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors
A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
Weekend Planner: LEGOs and art collections
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to Thursday and the weekend is in our view! The first gallery crawl of the new year is happening in the cultural district and there's, of course, wonderful art and exhibits but this crawl is dedicated to an artist who recently passed away - Natiq Jalil. The "Coloured Section Black Artists Collective" was founded by Jalil and he'll be created with art and music. It will be a very powerful tribute. There are also other exhibits spread out throughout the district and a night market to shop locally. It all kicks off tomorrow night at 5:30. Full details and more can be found on their website at this link. Also, this Saturday is International LEGO Day and for the adults who still love LEGOs, you don't want to miss the celebration at Ross Park Mall with Steel City LUG. That stands for "LEGO User Group." You'll be able to see a live build and creative displays as well as check out the LEGO Store inside the mall. The details can be found on Facebook.
WDTV
11th annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry sells out for the first time ever
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For 11 years, Bob Huggins had hosted a fish fry fundraiser to support the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners. Two causes Huggins was passionate about. “It’s the first time we actually sold the event out. We have over 2,000 here tonight. It’s to recognize,...
Help Wanted! Workers needed for WVU MBB home games
Mountaineer Employment Solutions in Morgantown is seeking members to join the cleaning crew for WVU Men's Basketball games, offering $18 per hour for any interested workers
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
Survey aims to improve mental health, substance use services
If you live in Preston, Marion, Taylor, and Monongalia counties, Valley HealthCare System in Morgantown wants to know how you feel about the quality and availability of local mental health and substance use services.
Daily Athenaeum
Snip WV helps spay and neuter local pets at a low cost
A local animal clinic is helping pet owners access spay and neuter surgeries at a reduced cost. The Spay Neuter Incentive Program of West Virginia, or SNIP WV, Morgantown’s first low-cost, high-volume spay and neuter clinic first began surgeries in July. Since then, they have spayed or neutered more than 2,400 animals.
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
voiceofmotown.com
Why Nicco Marchiol and the Mountaineers Will Be the Surprise of the Big 12
The bar is as low as it has been in several years for the Mountaineers. In a season that will be make-or-break for Neal Brown in Morgantown, things have to turn around in a hurry. Should the direction of this program continue downward, we should expect Wren Baker to make a head coaching change following the 2023 season.
wajr.com
Historic Morgantown Post Office receives earmark grant for renovations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Through the Congressionally Directed Spending from the offices of Senators Joseph Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito the Historic Morgantown Post Office Building, Inc. (HPO), will receive $1,000,000. The total cost of renovation of the 110-year-old building is estimated at $10 million. Last summer, some emergency repairs...
WDTV
Granville residents asked to help name new park
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Town of Granville is sponsoring a park naming contest. Granville residents are encouraged to help name a new park that is being built along the Monongahela River. Entries, which can be submitted by mail, in person or online, are being accepted through Feb. 28 at...
4 men sprayed woman with deer urine at Walmart
Four men were hit with charges after they allegedly sprayed a woman with deer urine at a Walmart parking lot. Multiple news outlets say Brian James, 18, Colby Fitzgerald, 18, Joshua Hensley, 20, and Theodore Hensley, 18 all sprayed doe estrous to a Pittsburgh woman at the Adams County Walmart in Pennsylvania. Doe estrous is […]
WDTV
Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An announcement regarding when a stretch of highway in Randolph County will reopen is expected soon. The closure of Corridor H (US 219, US 48) between Kerens and Elkins began in 2021 to allow for the reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system. State transportation officials initially...
75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street. Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are...
wtae.com
Video: Snowflake the polar bear enjoys the snow day at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
PITTSBURGH — Some of us enjoy winter more than others. One member of the Pittsburgh Zoo was showing that off on social media. Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium posted a video of Snowflake the polar bear romping in the snow Wednesday. Watch the video above to watch Snowflake play.
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Auburn
Can the Mountaineers pull off the upset?
