4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
What to See and Do in Iowa CityEast Coast TravelerIowa City, IA
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
247Sports
WATCH: Tom Izzo previews Michigan State's second meeting with Purdue
For the first time this season, Michigan State has a repeat Big Ten opponent. The Spartans will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, Sunday to take on No. 1-ranked Purdue in the second meeting between the programs in two weeks. The Boilermakers topped MSU at Breslin Center on Jan. 16 on...
How To Watch: Penn State basketball vs. Michigan
Penn State is back at home when it faces Michigan in Ann Arbor Sunday afternoon. The game at the Bryce Jordan Center is set to tip off at noon Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 13-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. Penn State is coming off of an ugly 65-45 loss at Rutgers Tuesday.
247Sports
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Rutgers
Iowa and Rutgers will meet for the second time this season on Sunday, Jan. 29 as the Hawkeyes will play host this time. Iowa got the best of the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey, earlier this month as the Hawkeyes came out on top, 76-65. Iowa is 12-8 with...
WATCH: Fran McCaffery, Tom Izzo Postgame
Iowa, Michigan State Basketball Coaches Discuss Thursday's Contest
247Sports
Michigan State offers 2024 Providence, (RI) DB Justin Denson on his visit
Class of 2024 Providence, (RI) athlete Justin Denson was in East Lansing for Michigan State's final junior day of January today and walked away with an offer from Michigan State. Denson reacts to the offer and recaps his day in East Lansing.
247Sports
Michigan State offers 2026 Harrisburg, (PA) ATH Elias Coke on his visit
Michigan State hosted 2026 Harrisburg, PA) athlete Elias Coke for an unofficial visit Saturday, and the star freshman walked away from the visit with an offer from the Spartans. He spoke with Spartan Tailgate about the visit and the offer.
Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other
Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
247Sports
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa
Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
247Sports
Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend
Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
247Sports
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
247Sports
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
No. 1 Penn State wrestling tops over no. 2 Iowa in front of record-tying crowd
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling came back to beat no. 2 Iowa in front of a record-tying 15,998 fans. It was the Hawkeyes first trip to Happy Valley since the 2017-2018 season. Iowa controlled the early goin s of the match, drawing wins from four of its first six wrestlers, […]
KCRG.com
McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ourquadcities.com
50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC
For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
NebraskaTV
Former GIPS superintendent Grover takes job in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Dr. Tawana Grover has been named superintendent of schools at a large Iowa district as the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced the former Grand Island school leader will take over there effective July 1 according to NTV's sister station Iowa News Now. “The Board...
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 26
Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
Comments / 0