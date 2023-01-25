Penn State is back at home when it faces Michigan in Ann Arbor Sunday afternoon. The game at the Bryce Jordan Center is set to tip off at noon Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 13-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. Penn State is coming off of an ugly 65-45 loss at Rutgers Tuesday.

