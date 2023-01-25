ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

247Sports

How To Watch: Penn State basketball vs. Michigan

Penn State is back at home when it faces Michigan in Ann Arbor Sunday afternoon. The game at the Bryce Jordan Center is set to tip off at noon Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 13-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. Penn State is coming off of an ugly 65-45 loss at Rutgers Tuesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Rutgers

Iowa and Rutgers will meet for the second time this season on Sunday, Jan. 29 as the Hawkeyes will play host this time. Iowa got the best of the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey, earlier this month as the Hawkeyes came out on top, 76-65. Iowa is 12-8 with...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
FanSided

Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other

Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa

Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend

Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
KCRG.com

McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC

For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
DAVENPORT, IA
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
NebraskaTV

Former GIPS superintendent Grover takes job in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Dr. Tawana Grover has been named superintendent of schools at a large Iowa district as the Cedar Rapids Community School District announced the former Grand Island school leader will take over there effective July 1 according to NTV's sister station Iowa News Now. “The Board...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville

A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
IOWA CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 26

Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
BETTENDORF, IA

