LOGAN, Utah — Utah State's track & field teams are set for a weekend split between two meets at the UW Invitational in Seattle, Washington, and the Idaho State-hosted Stacy Dragila Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho. Both meets will take place from Friday through Saturday, Jan. 27-28. The UW Invitational will be held at the Dempsey Indoor and will begin with the men's weight throw and high jump on Friday at 4 p.m. (MT). A full schedule of events is available through Washington athletics. Live results will be provided throughout the weekend. Live streaming is also available with a subscription.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO