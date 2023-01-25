No matter who they play or what they do, Notre Dame hockey has been unable to escape the seesaw that their 2022-23 season has become. Since Nov. 11, the Irish have played seven two-game series against the same opponent, and they’ve split all seven. It doesn’t matter whether the Irish are playing teams at the top, middle or bottom of the Big Ten standings. It’s been win one, lose one for almost as long as the Irish can remember, a pattern that has prevented them from looking like last year’s near-Frozen Four team for anything more than a brief moment.

