NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Clayton News Daily
Amateur goalie completes Oilers' blowout of Blackhawks
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each collected one goal and two assists and the host Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 7-3 drubbing of the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Tyson Barrie scored twice for the Oilers, while Ryan McLeod collected...
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Panthers rally late, nip Bruins in OT
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime as the Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. After David Pastrnak whipped a...
Clayton News Daily
Kraken defeat Blue Jackets, lead Pacific at All-Star break
Morgan Geekie broke his 29-game goalless drought as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 Saturday night and moved into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division in their final game before the NHL's All-Star break. Alex Wennberg and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the...
Clayton News Daily
Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild stop Sabres in shootout
Frederick Gaudreau scored the clinching goal in a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minn. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon scored in regulation and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves for the Wild, who have won two straight immediately after a three-game losing streak.
Clayton News Daily
Logan Couture (five points) lifts Sharks over Penguins
Logan Couture, who finished with five points, scored the go-ahead goal on a shot that squeaked under Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith's pad at 15:35 of the third Saturday as the visiting San Jose Sharks won 6-4. Couture had two goals, including an empty-netter, and three assists. Alexander Barabanov added...
Clayton News Daily
Panthers score dramatic goals in regulation, OT to beat Bruins
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime, as the host Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. After David Pastrnak whipped...
Clayton News Daily
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The multi-point performance was the third in as many games for Giroux. He has four goals and as many assists during his four-game point streak.
Clayton News Daily
Ducks beat Coyotes in OT, run win streak to three
Trevor Zegras scored with 1:26 remaining in overtime, Max Jones added a goal and the Anaheim Ducks extended their winning streak to a season-best three games with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. John Gibson made 32 saves, including a sprawling stop from point-blank range on...
Clayton News Daily
Lightning dump Kings for franchise-record 12th home win in row
Brayden Point netted his team-leading 29th goal, rookie Nick Perbix had a career-high three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive home win, topping the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night. By sweeping their three-game homestand and moving to 20-4-1 at home,...
Clayton News Daily
Leafs' John Tavares faces Capitals in 1,000th game
The Toronto Maple Leafs hope captain John Tavares' 1,000th career game Sunday against the visiting Washington Capitals is the catalyst for a rebound effort. In their first game without injured star Auston Matthews on Friday, the Maple Leafs were drubbed 6-2 by the visiting Ottawa Senators. "You can't lose like...
Clayton News Daily
Caps' Tom Wilson, Nic Dowd out through All-Star break
Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd won't return until after the All-Star break due to lower-body injuries, coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday. The Capitals have two games remaining before the break, on Sunday at Toronto and on Tuesday at Columbus. Wilson, 28, was playing just his eighth game...
Clayton News Daily
Bulls’ star trio helps turn back Magic rally
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 32 points apiece and Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday. Patrick Williams scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago snap a two-game losing skid....
Clayton News Daily
Precious Achiuwa's career night powers Raptors past Blazers
Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting and collected 13 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-105 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points against his former team. Scottie Barnes...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Up-and-down Irish look to stabilize against Badgers
No matter who they play or what they do, Notre Dame hockey has been unable to escape the seesaw that their 2022-23 season has become. Since Nov. 11, the Irish have played seven two-game series against the same opponent, and they’ve split all seven. It doesn’t matter whether the Irish are playing teams at the top, middle or bottom of the Big Ten standings. It’s been win one, lose one for almost as long as the Irish can remember, a pattern that has prevented them from looking like last year’s near-Frozen Four team for anything more than a brief moment.
Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury
The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.
