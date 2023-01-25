Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
menifee247.com
MSJC celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Keynote speaker Brian Hawkins addresses the crowd at the Martin Luther King Jr. event. Students, residents, faculty, staff, and officials gathered at Mt. San Jacinto College on Friday to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event, titled "A Day Celebrating the Life and Service of Martin Luther King Jr.", was hosted by MSJC's Council of Black Leaders Achieving Change, Umoja, A2Mend, Ujima, and Sankofa.
Memorial concert fundraiser to be held in Palm Desert for Les Michaels
A fundraising memorial concert will be held Saturday in Palm Desert for cabaret producer and singer Les Michaels, who died of a heart attack last year, in an effort to get him a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars. The concert is set to be held from 12:30...
Fontana Herald News
FUSD welcomes new principal to North Tamarind Elementary School
Fontana Unified School District has named Tim Yelin, a proven leader with extensive classroom experience, to serve as the new principal of North Tamarind Elementary School. Yelin brings 17 years of educational experience -- all spent in FUSD -- to his role as North Tamarind’s top administrator. Throughout his career, Yelin taught at the elementary, middle and high school levels before advancing into an administrative role as assistant principal at Fontana A.B. Miller High School.
iebusinessdaily.com
College to build training center
Crafton Hills College has broken ground on a $9.5 million public safety training center. The future home to the school’s fire academy and public safety programs will be paid for with a $1.8 million donation from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and revenue from Measure CC, according to a statement.
Volunteers, officials participate in Riverside County homeless count
Hundreds of volunteers dispersed from more than three dozen locations throughout Riverside County Wednesday for the 2023 Point-In-Time homeless count, attempting to accurately record the number of chronically homeless people countywide. “The data gathered from the count informs us where our services are needed most,” Second District Supervisor Karen Spiegel...
scvnews.com
Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input
The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties. “I am asking that veterans participate in a study exploring the experiences of Veterans who live in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The purpose of the study is to understand the needs of Veterans living in these Southern California areas and how services can be developed to better serve you and your family. We are asking you to complete a survey,” said Sara Kintzle, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Southern California.
menifee247.com
City announces transportation options for seniors
Menifee residents were given information about the City of Menifee’s expanded public transportation programs during a workshop on Wednesday at the Kay Ceniceros Senior Center. The multi-faceted program is the result of years of planning, said Gloria Sanchez, chair of the Menifee Senior Advisory Committee. The programs are designed...
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, Riverside
The I.E Soul Food Tour is back for the New Year with new food experiences. Dine with us as we taste offerings from some of the Inland Empire’s best restaurants. As with our previous tour in 2021, we will not only seek out Soul Food but we'll also explore other types of cuisine. We are in search of food that tastes good and feels good to the soul! First stop is Kountry Folks in Riverside.
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
foxla.com
San Bernardino homeless count begins
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Around 200 volunteers are fanned out across the city of San Bernardino Thursday to take part in the annual Point-in-Time count. The PITC homeless count surveys the unhoused population in order to comply with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the federal agency which allocates the bulk of federal funding for fighting homelessness.
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital awarded $135 million in grant funding
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced today that Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) was awarded $135 million in grant funding through the Children’s Hospital Bond Act of 2018. The grant of voter-approved bond funds was awarded by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA), which is chaired by Treasurer Ma.
The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families
The first group of qualifying participants commences constructing their homes as owners/builders at the Palm Desert Merle Dr. Self-Help Project at the groundbreaking ceremony. Ten families out of fourteen walked the grounds of their future forever homes. "Participants will complete the build under the technical assistance and guidance of Coachella Valley Housing Coalition construction staff, The post The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families appeared first on KESQ.
Pizza Marketplace
Pizza Factory opens unit in Riverside, California
Pizza Factory has expanded its California footprint with the opening of a restaurant in Riverside. The pizzeria is owned by multi-brand operators Larry Yanez and Jesus Martinez, according to a press release. The Riverside unit is the first of five Pizza Factory locations Yanez and Martinez plan to open. The...
73-year-old enjoys first-ever music festival in SoCal after godson surprised him with ticket
Adrian Galera bought his 73-year-old godfather a ticket to Countdown in San Bernardino after he expressed his wish to attend his first-ever festival.
franchising.com
Pizza Factory Opens Location in Riverside, CA
Seasoned Multi-Brand Operators Fuel Expansion in Southern California for the Fan-Favorite Brand. January 27, 2023 // Franchising.com // RIVERSIDE, Cali. – Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26. Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez...
Nurses stage strike in San Bernardino
On Thursday, a group of nurses at the Community Hospital of San Bernardino picketed outside the hospital for better working conditions. The San Bernardino nurses joined a larger day of action organized by the California Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses United. The nurses decided to picket after what...
Fontana Herald News
War veteran has endured many difficulties, but soon he will receive a free home in Fontana
Adam Holbrook, who served his country honorably as a U.S. Army specialist, has endured many difficulties since returning to Southern California from war-torn Afghanistan. Soon, however, his situation will be getting a lot better. The highly-decorated veteran will be receiving a very special gift — a brand new, mortgage-free, custom-built home in Fontana.
floodmagazine.com
Play “What Did I Do” in Riverside, California for “Neighborhoods”
After a decade spent recording with his band The Expressions, Lee Fields returned to his solo roots for Sentimental Fool last year, his debut full-length for soul giants Daptone Records. Although a solo record, Fields worked with the label’s family as his band for the recording, enlisting guitarist Thomas Brenneck, bassist Benny Trokan, and drummer Brian Wolfe, among others, as well as label founder Gabriel Roth to work production duties. “I wanted to cut a different kind of record and really give Lee room to sing,” Roth shared upon the LP’s announcement.
nbcpalmsprings.com
2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building
A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
citynewsgroup.com
Redlands Community Hospital Recognized for Superior Outcomes in Orthopedic Surgery, Joint Replacement and Surgical Care
Redlands Community Hospital ranks among the top 3 in California for joint replacement and surgical care, according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. Additionally, Redlands ranks in the top 5 in California for orthopedic surgery and is an America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award recipient. To determine this year’s state ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on 18 key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and surgical specialty areas. Redlands Community Hospital is the only Hospital in California to receive America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for 12 years in a row (2012-2023).
