Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New MexicoTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Santa Fe school district creates initiative after rise in non-English-speaking students
“I can feel the struggle of my students because me, personally, I'm not a native English speaker, so I can see how they struggle,” said Villegas.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
KOAT 7
New Mexicans react to Tyre Nichols' arrest video
On Friday, Memphis Police released police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest. The video sent shockwaves across the country, including in New Mexico. KOAT spoke to several civil justice groups in Albuquerque and got their reactions to the video. Cathryn McGill is the director of the New Mexico Black...
earnthenecklace.com
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
Roswell committee turns down proposal for police to be on reality show
After the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department paused their appearance on the TV reality show On Patrol: Live, the show producers approached the Roswell Police Department.
KRQE Newsfeed: Teens arrested, Santa Fe murder arrest, Warmer weekend, Looking for info, Youth job fair
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest two teens for role in death of Albuquerque Academy senior – Two teens have been arrested, accused in the death of Jada Gonzales at a house party in Albuquerque. The arrest warrant sates 19-year-old Jesse Parra and 16-year-old Cruz Medina were kicked out of the party. […]
St. Pius X hires former Lobo as new football coach
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new era has begun for Sartan football. St. Pius X has hired former Lobo Curtis Flakes as the school’s new head football coach. Flakes has previous coaching experience, as he spent time in the same role at Albuquerque High, ending the Bulldogs 43 game losing streak. Following his time with the green […]
2 wanted people arrested in New Mexico
Both arrestees were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.
KOAT 7
'World's Largest Matanza' raises $50K+ for scholarships
BELEN, N.M. — Known far and wide as the "World's Largest Matanza," this annual event returned on Saturday after a two-year pandemic pause with its celebration of Hispanic food, family, culture and community — especially food. For the $20 entrance fee (free for 10 and under), attendees could...
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
rrobserver.com
Block praises Sandoval County, calls out elected officials, encourages support for NM Runners at Commission meeting.
Wednesday’s Sandoval County Commission meeting had a jubilant and celebratory vibe throughout the night. The night ended with an impassioned speech from District 2 Commissioner Jay Block. Block, who also ended the previous meeting with a fiery speech, touched on a variety of topics beginning with praise for Sandoval...
No. 25 New Mexico uses hot finish to ground Air Force
Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 24 points — his sixth consecutive game with at least 20 — and Jaelen House added
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
tourcounsel.com
Cottonwood Commons | Shopping mall in New Mexico
Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Albuquerque, I recommend visiting Cottonwood Commons Mall. This place is an open-air complex, and it is advisable to walk or drive if you want to move from one store to another. Following this, in this commercial area you can find department stores and other options for shopping.
Closest national parks to Albuquerque
(STACKER) – Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to […]
Police arrest two teens for role in death of Albuquerque Academy senior
Sometimes, it's the hardest thing to collect. However, in one deadly case, detectives had plenty of evidence to work with.
2 New Mexico Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
PNM recycles over 5,000 Christmas trees for Albuquerque, Rio Rancho residents
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the holidays ended, PNM recycled Christmas trees for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho Residents. PNM says they recycled 5,190 trees, which resulted in over 36,000 pounds of mulch. PNM’s Vegetation Management Department partnered with the City of Albuquerque for the tree recycling for over 30 years. The event gives residents a chance […]
Lobos’ forward Josiah Allick is in Van Tate’s Sports Office
"When you're finally part of it you're kind of like, you thought you were going to walk into a room there's red carpet or something," said Allick. "Not saying that I'm disappointed. It's just kind of surreal, you know, just the whole thing. Obviously, being undefeated, having a fan base like we have, having an environment like we have, having the pit, it's something that you dream about as a kid."
Comments / 1