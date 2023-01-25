ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
New Mexicans react to Tyre Nichols' arrest video

On Friday, Memphis Police released police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest. The video sent shockwaves across the country, including in New Mexico. KOAT spoke to several civil justice groups in Albuquerque and got their reactions to the video. Cathryn McGill is the director of the New Mexico Black...
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
St. Pius X hires former Lobo as new football coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new era has begun for Sartan football. St. Pius X has hired former Lobo Curtis Flakes as the school’s new head football coach. Flakes has previous coaching experience, as he spent time in the same role at Albuquerque High, ending the Bulldogs 43 game losing streak. Following his time with the green […]
'World's Largest Matanza' raises $50K+ for scholarships

BELEN, N.M. — Known far and wide as the "World's Largest Matanza," this annual event returned on Saturday after a two-year pandemic pause with its celebration of Hispanic food, family, culture and community — especially food. For the $20 entrance fee (free for 10 and under), attendees could...
Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
Cottonwood Commons | Shopping mall in New Mexico

Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Albuquerque, I recommend visiting Cottonwood Commons Mall. This place is an open-air complex, and it is advisable to walk or drive if you want to move from one store to another. Following this, in this commercial area you can find department stores and other options for shopping.
Closest national parks to Albuquerque

(STACKER) – Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to […]
Lobos’ forward Josiah Allick is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

"When you're finally part of it you're kind of like, you thought you were going to walk into a room there's red carpet or something," said Allick. "Not saying that I'm disappointed. It's just kind of surreal, you know, just the whole thing. Obviously, being undefeated, having a fan base like we have, having an environment like we have, having the pit, it's something that you dream about as a kid."
