Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
13 men allegedly preying on kids on Oahu arrested
Thirteen men, between the ages of 22 and 61, were arrested on Oahu over the weekend as part of the ongoing Operation Keiki Shield effort, through which a federal, state and county law enforcement task force aims to track down adults who prey on children. During a news conference Wednesday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emotions run high in court at sentencing of man convicted for a deadly Hawala crash
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find 36-year-old Johnalynn ILAE. Police have closed down a portion of Booth Road between Booth/Star Road and Pacific Heights Road/Kaola Way. Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Authorities are...
Mayor Roth says the search for Dana Ireland’s killer continues
Will Dana Ireland's killer ever be caught? Now that the man originally convicted in her murder has been set free, the prosecutor's office said it is reassessing the evidence.
newsfromthestates.com
Miske Trial Postponed As Prosecutors Present New Details Of Alleged Conflicts Involving Lead Attorneys
Federal prosecutors say Michael Miske used Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control as the headquarters for his criminal enterprise. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2020) The trial of alleged racketeering boss Michael J. Miske Jr. and six remaining co-defendants has been delayed again, as newly released details have given fresh impetus to efforts by prosecutors to disqualify Miske’s lead co-counsel, Thomas Otake and Lynn Panagakos.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘He destroyed my family’: Emotions run high at sentencing of man convicted in deadly crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who killed a pedestrian while drunk driving two years ago could spend as little as six months behind bars. A judge sentenced Jayson Abad to 18 months in jail and four years probation, but said 12 months of the sentence will be suspended after Abad completes requirements for his DUI count — such as educational, vocational training.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
Police departments re-examine ethics training, misconduct
The Honolulu Police Department told commissioners this month that it has not added any additional ethics training despite the City Auditor's recommendation. HPD said its existing ethics training includes four hours of training in the police academy and annual training for officers along with the City's training every two years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities investigating suspicious bag outside FBI building in Kapolei
Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police have closed down a portion of Booth Road between Booth/Star Road and Pacific...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Husband accused of murdering Radford alumna ordered to stand trial in CA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a Radford alumna who went missing was ordered to stand trial in California. A judge ruled there is enough evidence for Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of his wife Maya Millete. The decision came exactly two weeks after an unusually long...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei
Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison. Bernard Brown was convicted in August of of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. HFD investigating cause of 2-alarm blaze that tore through Pauoa Valley home. Updated: 11 minutes ago.
Writing his own story after spending 23 years in prison
Just a little over 24 hours ago, Albert Ian Schweitzer was spending the rest of his life in prison for the murder of Dana Ireland, a crime we now know, he did not commit.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The former head of the state police union broke into tears on the witness stand Thursday when he talked about the false allegations that he padded his overtime. “I feel like I’m a failure, I failed my family, I failed my fellow officers,” said Tenari Maafala, who...
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hero has emerged from a shooting in Waikiki that happened earlier this month. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa said he was in a bar when shots were heard from outside on Lewers Street on Jan. 6. Issa said he thought someone was trying to enter the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find 36-year-old Johnalynn ILAE. Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze in Pauoa...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After days-long search, officers find missing 36-year-old woman dead in Waikele apartment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after officers discovered the body of a missing 36-year-old woman Saturday afternoon in a Waikele apartment unit. Homicide detectives responded to the scene, but details on what may have happened were not released. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-HPD chief takes stand in defamation trial, claiming she was misquoted in news article
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard took the stand today in the trial over a defamation suit filed against her by the former head of the police union. Ballard doubled down on her claim that she did not defame former SHOPO head Tenari Maafala. Ballard said a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kids pack courtroom to support youth lawsuit against DOT on climate change
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of children packed an Oahu courtroom Thursday to support a climate change lawsuit against the state. It’s one of dozens of similar lawsuits across the country, but it’s the only one suing a transportation system. There are 14 plaintiffs ages 8 to 19 who...
KITV.com
Woman accused of attacking TheBus driver after confrontation over fare payment
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.
13 arrested in Operation Keiki Shield over weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A task force that targets internet crimes against children will hold a news conference about multiple arrests over the weekend. Members from all islands’ police departments, Attorney General’s office, HSI, Army CID, NCIS and the Secret Service took part in this weekend’s Operation Keiki Shield. Together, the agencies arrested 13 individuals on […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search continues for missing woman after her car is located
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are still looking for a missing McCully woman but her car was located in Waikele on Friday. Police towed her vehicle to the main station, hoping to find some clues that may help them find her. Johnalynn Ilae, 36, last spoke with a family member at...
Comments / 0