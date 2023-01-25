ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 men allegedly preying on kids on Oahu arrested

Thirteen men, between the ages of 22 and 61, were arrested on Oahu over the weekend as part of the ongoing Operation Keiki Shield effort, through which a federal, state and county law enforcement task force aims to track down adults who prey on children. During a news conference Wednesday...
Miske Trial Postponed As Prosecutors Present New Details Of Alleged Conflicts Involving Lead Attorneys

Federal prosecutors say Michael Miske used Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control as the headquarters for his criminal enterprise. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2020) The trial of alleged racketeering boss Michael J. Miske Jr. and six remaining co-defendants has been delayed again, as newly released details have given fresh impetus to efforts by prosecutors to disqualify Miske’s lead co-counsel, Thomas Otake and Lynn Panagakos.
‘He destroyed my family’: Emotions run high at sentencing of man convicted in deadly crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who killed a pedestrian while drunk driving two years ago could spend as little as six months behind bars. A judge sentenced Jayson Abad to 18 months in jail and four years probation, but said 12 months of the sentence will be suspended after Abad completes requirements for his DUI count — such as educational, vocational training.
Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
Police departments re-examine ethics training, misconduct

The Honolulu Police Department told commissioners this month that it has not added any additional ethics training despite the City Auditor's recommendation. HPD said its existing ethics training includes four hours of training in the police academy and annual training for officers along with the City's training every two years.
Authorities investigating suspicious bag outside FBI building in Kapolei

Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police have closed down a portion of Booth Road between Booth/Star Road and Pacific...
Husband accused of murdering Radford alumna ordered to stand trial in CA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a Radford alumna who went missing was ordered to stand trial in California. A judge ruled there is enough evidence for Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of his wife Maya Millete. The decision came exactly two weeks after an unusually long...
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find 36-year-old Johnalynn ILAE. Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze in Pauoa...
Woman accused of attacking TheBus driver after confrontation over fare payment

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.
13 arrested in Operation Keiki Shield over weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A task force that targets internet crimes against children will hold a news conference about multiple arrests over the weekend. Members from all islands’ police departments, Attorney General’s office, HSI, Army CID, NCIS and the Secret Service took part in this weekend’s Operation Keiki Shield. Together, the agencies arrested 13 individuals on […]
Search continues for missing woman after her car is located

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are still looking for a missing McCully woman but her car was located in Waikele on Friday. Police towed her vehicle to the main station, hoping to find some clues that may help them find her. Johnalynn Ilae, 36, last spoke with a family member at...
