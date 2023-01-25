Read full article on original website
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NATO’s Stoltenberg arrives in South Korea to deepen alliance’s ties in Asia
SEOUL (Reuters) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Seoul on Sunday, the first stop on a trip aimed at strengthening the alliance’s ties with U.S. allies in South Korea and Japan in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China. In Seoul,...
Colombia’s economy has high growth potential but cannot ditch oil, mining -IDB
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s economy has high growth potential, boosted by agriculture, tourism and interconnectivity between different economic sectors, but will continue to depend on its oil and mining industries, a high-ranking official of the Inter-American Development Bank said on Thursday. The government of President Gustavo Petro wants...
‘It was all for nothing’: Chinese count cost of Xi’s snap decision to let Covid rip
When Sunny* thinks back to March last year, she laughs ruefully at the ordeal. The 19-year-old Shanghai student spent that month locked in her dormitory, unable to shop for essentials or wash clothes, even banned from showering for two weeks over Covid fears. In April, the entire city locked down.
U.S. core capital goods orders fall in December
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell in December, while shipments declined for a second straight month, suggesting that higher borrowing costs were now pressuring manufacturing. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, slipped 0.2% last month, the...
Oil prices edge up on strong U.S. economic data, Chinese demand hope
(Reuters) – Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand. Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude...
IMF says BOJ could enhance yield flexibility before price goal met
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan could consider steps to allow bond yields to move more flexibly even before inflation durably hits its 2% target, the International Monetary Fund’s Japan mission chief Ranil Salgado told Reuters. Allowing long-term interest rates to move more flexibly would allow the...
Marketmind: Stumbling away
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. Chip giant Intel’s grim earnings report along with mixed U.S data that showed a resilient economy but a labour market that remains tight will likely dominate investors’ minds and dictate Friday’s trading. The...
Tokyo Jan core CPI rises 4.3% yr/yr -government
TOKYO (Reuters) – Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase compared with a median market forecast for a 4.2% gain. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Leslie Adler)
I love the UK. But I’m glad I’m running my small business in the US
My wife and I visit London a few times a year to see her family and our friends from university. We’re here again this time for the entire month of January living as Londoners, staying in a rented house, taking out the trash – sorry, rubbish – and buying our food at Waitrose. The stay has given me time to observe, talk to people and walk around, and here’s what I’ve learned: I need to stop complaining about how difficult it is to run a small business in the US. It’s much harder to run a small business in the UK. Particularly now.
Italy business morale improves in January but consumers more downbeat
ROME (Reuters) – Morale amongst Italian businesses rose in January but consumer confidence worsened, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Thursday, pointing to uncertain economic prospects at the start of the year. ISTAT’s manufacturing confidence index increased to 102.7 from 101.5, beating a median forecast of 101.8 in a...
Airbus plans to recruit more than 13,000 people in 2023
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally in 2023, the European aircraft maker said in a statement on Thursday. It said the new hires would support its commercial aircraft ramp-up, and meet challenges in defence, space and helicopters, adding that around 7,000 of these jobs will be newly created posts. Over 9,000 of the new posts will be in Europe, and the rest throughout the firm’s global network.
Luxury giant LVMH sales rise 9% in fourth quarter
PARIS (Reuters) -Luxury goods group LVMH posted a 9% rise in sales in the fourth quarter as shoppers in Europe and the United States splurged over the crucial holiday season, helping to partly offset COVID disruptions in China. Sales at the world’s biggest luxury group came to 22.7 billion euros...
Dozen hedge funds eye bonanza as Rogers-Shaw deal nears close
TORONTO/LONDON (Reuters) – As one of Canada’s most bitterly contested acquisitions nears the finish line, a dozen hedge funds including Citadel and Millennium Management are heaving a sigh of relief and sitting on profit of more than C$216 million ($162 million) on paper after a nearly two-year roller coaster ride.
German wholesales growth to halve in 2023 – trade association BGA
BERLIN (Reuters) – German wholesalers can expect sales growth to halve in 2023 after a jump last year fuelled by rising prices, the BGA wholesale and foreign trade association said in a survey on Thursday. In 2022 revenues rose 16% to 1.74 trillion euros ($1.9 trillion), according to the...
Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan – letter
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive. The letter, seen by Reuters and dated Jan....
Jet fuel prices up as demand jumps, refinery outages limit supply
(Reuters) – Jet fuel prices have risen to levels never recorded in January as demand from China’s lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions and U.S. refinery outages, with the surge likely to continue, analysts and refining executives say. Chinese flight activity has more than tripled since early December to...
Renault offers workers 7.5% salary budget raise in 2023 -sources
PARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker RenaultPA> is offering workers to increase its 2023 budget for salaries by 7.5% in 2023 to help cope with the rising cost of living, three sources familiar with the company’s proposal said on Thursday. The budget increase would equate to a net salary...
Pakistan seeks U.S. help in unlocking $1.1 billion IMF loan – Dawn
(Reuters) – Pakistan has sought support from Washington to unlock a stalled International Monetary Fund programme that would release $1.1 billion to its strained economy as the country rebuilds after last year’s devastating floods, Dawn newspaper said on Thursday. The IMF and Pakistan signed a $6 billion bailout...
Steelmaker SSAB sees European market stabilising after slump
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish steelmaker SSAB said on Friday that the European market had stabilised after a slump during the second half of last year as the company reported adjusted fourth-quarter operating earnings in line with market expectations. Operating profit at SSAB, which operates niche steel business on both...
