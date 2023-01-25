Read full article on original website
Related
slj.com
Heavy Medal Mock Newbery Webcast Results
Thanks to all who attended today’s webcast for their thoughtful listening and comments, to our wonderful HMAC members for their insightful dialogue and to SLJ staff for hosting us. If you missed the conversation, a recording is available here. The race was tight but the winners were as follows:
slj.com
6 Middle Grade & YA Novels on Repeat for Groundhog Day
Here are a few middle grade and YA titles to pass along to young readers interested in time loops. If they love them, they can read them over and over. In recent years, Groundhog Day, celebrated on February 2, has become synonymous with the film where a weatherman finds himself in a time loop, repeating the same day over and over. Here are a few middle grade and YA titles to pass along to young readers interested in time loops. If they love them, they can read them over and over.
slj.com
Supernatural Page-Turners for 'Lockwood & Co.' Fans | Read-Alikes
Hand these middle grade and YA titles to kids watching the new Netflix series about British teen ghost hunters, adapted from books by Jonathan Stroud. Three British teens, played by actor Ali Hadji-Heshmati and white actors Ruby Stokes and Cameron Chapman, start a ghost-hunting business in this series adaptation of the books by Jonathan Stroud.
slj.com
Monkey Prince Vol. 1: Enter the Monkey | Review
Introducing brand-new characters to the jaded, finicky readers who read superhero comics is a notoriously difficult thing to do, and it’s one of the reasons publishers DC and Marvel so often introduce new characters as “legacy” characters, new secret identities recycling older heroes’ names, costumes and/or powers.
Comments / 0