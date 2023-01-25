Lamborghini in 2021 confirmed plans to launch an EV later this decade as a fourth model line, but don't count on it being a supercar. In an interview with Motor1 published on Monday, Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini's R&D chief, said EV technology hasn't advanced to the point where it is truly ready for supercar applications. He also said it still might not be ready even five or six years down the line.

