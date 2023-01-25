Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
One-off Bugatti Chiron Profilée sells for record $10.7M at auction
A true one-off Bugatti has set a record for the highest price paid for a new car at auction. The car is the Bugatti Chiron Profilée that the French performance marque revealed last month. It went under the hammer on Wednesday at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Paris, where it sold for 9,792,500 euros (approximately $10.77 million), including the buyer's premium.
MotorAuthority
Revived Bizzarrini teases Giotto V-12 supercar
The modern Bizzarrini's follow up to its 5300 GT continuation car has been confirmed as a V-12 supercar to be called the Giotto. The new car draws its name from Giotto Bizzarrini, who founded the original Bizzarrini in Italy back in 1964. That company built the stunning 5300 GT but only survived until 1969, with its name eventually revived in 2020 by Kuwaiti investor Rezam Al Roumi.
MotorAuthority
BMW files patent for grilles that integrate headlights
BMW has filed a patent application for grilles that include headlights and other lighting elements, Auto Express reported on Monday, citing information found in patent documents. Documents filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization show designs that could incorporate headlights, as well as sensors for driver-assist features, into BMW's signature...
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche Taycan spy shots
The Porsche Taycan is about to come in for an update, as evidenced by camouflaged prototypes spotted in the wild. The fully electric Taycan first arrived as a sedan for the 2020 model year and spawned the Cross Turismo soft-roader and Sport Turismo wagon body styles for 2021 and 2022, respectively.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
MotorAuthority
Chevy's updated Silverado gets the PaxPower Jackal treatment
The Ford F-150 has the Raptor, and the Ram 1500 has the TRX, but when it comes to the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 there's still no high-performance option to be found. Some years back, Houston, Texas-based PaxPower stepped in to fill that void with its original Jackal. The conversion added the rugged suspension and flared wheel arches inspired by Baja prerunners, and coupled this with the availability of a V-8 engine.
MotorAuthority
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe spy shots
Hyundai looks to be readying a radical redesign for the Santa Fe, as evidenced by a prototype recently spotted in the wild. The Santa Fe is Hyundai's oldest SUV nameplate and the current fourth-generation model is a top seller for the brand, with almost 120,000 sold in the U.S. alone in 2022.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari patents system that uses gas thrusters to boost performance
Shortly after Tesla revealed its second-generation Roadster in 2017, CEO Elon Musk teased that the car could be fitted with rocket thrusters to enhance performance. While there's no indication Tesla is actually working on such a system, The Drive recently learned that Ferrari has designed a system using thrusters to enhance performance of a road vehicle (both cars and motorcycles), and has filed a patent for the system.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini R&D chief says "not the right time" for electric supercar
Lamborghini in 2021 confirmed plans to launch an EV later this decade as a fourth model line, but don't count on it being a supercar. In an interview with Motor1 published on Monday, Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini's R&D chief, said EV technology hasn't advanced to the point where it is truly ready for supercar applications. He also said it still might not be ready even five or six years down the line.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class receives fresh looks, plug-in hybrid grade
Mercedes-Benz has introduced a mid-cycle update for the GLE-Class to keep the popular mid-size luxury SUV looking and feeling fresh. The updates are mild, even for a mid-cycle update, though they do see electrification added across the lineup, in addition to the return of a plug-in hybrid grade. The current...
MotorAuthority
Volvo reportedly plans 6 EVs through 2026
Volvo is committed to having a fully electric lineup by 2030, and that means the automaker will have some busy years ahead. It already offers two EVs in the form of the compact XC40 and C40 Recharge duo, and last November it unveiled the EX90 mid-size SUV as an electric alternative to the XC90.
MotorAuthority
2024 Audi Q8 spy shots
Partially camouflaged Audi Q8 prototypes have been spotted testing, pointing to a refresh coming for Audi's flagship SUV in the not too distant future. The prototypes sport a revised grille up front and new internals for the headlights. The front fascia is also a new design, featuring a more triangular shape for the side intakes compared to the current model. It isn't clear what's changes are present at the rear but a revised design for the taillights is likely.
