Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Palm Springs
If you're planning to visit this desert oasis, don't make these errors during your travels.
NBC Los Angeles
3rd Annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir Festival Coming to Rancho Mirage
The third annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir Festival, featuring 80 California pinot noir-producing wineries, will be held in Rancho Mirage Friday. The wine tasting event will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa, 71-333 Dinah Shore Drive. Tickets for the event are available at palmspringspinotfest.com starting at $150.
localemagazine.com
From Vintage Markets to Hockey Games, Here Are 8 Things to Experience in the Desert This February
Fill Your Calendar With These Exciting Events and Happenings!. When the cooler weather begins to dance through the desert air, there’s a shift away from the standard sprawl-out-by-the-pool afternoon. While the temps in Greater Palm Springs are still mild even in the dead of winter, there’s so much more to do than sip poolside cocktails. From catching a hockey game at the all-new Acrisure Arena to touring the city’s midcentury modern architecture, we’ve got you covered on some good old-fashioned February fun!
nbcpalmsprings.com
Art Show Being Hosted at “Cambria” in Palm Desert
Jemallie’s Fine Art in concert with The Karl Vasquez Salon & Spa will be hosting an art show at “Cambria” on Friday, February 03 2023 in Palm Desert, and an after party at “Le Paon Restaurant.”. The art show will be in progress from 5pm to...
Frank Sinatra’s Palm Springs–Area Home Is Hitting the Market—and Opening to the Public
It’s that time of year again. Palm Springs Modernism Week begins on February 16, and for the first time, a tour of Frank Sinatra’s onetime desert hideaway Villa Maggio is on offer. Tickets for the event are mostly sold out, but those who didn’t snag one should keep their eyes peeled for open house events at the dwelling, because AD has learned that the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house is set to hit the market around the same time design-lovers make their winter pilgrimage to the midcentury-modern Mecca.
Empire Polo Club in Indio hosts Southwest Arts Festival
The 36th annual Southwest Arts Festival, hosted by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, began Thursday in Indio, featuring more than 225 artists. The four-day festival will be held until Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day at the Empire Polo Club, 81-800 Avenue 51. Tickets for...
sunset.com
This Palm Springs Home Is the Ultimate Poster Child for Modern Spanish Revival Style
Some home renovations require just a few updates—like a remodel limited to the kitchen, or maybe even an interior paint job and some new flooring. But other home renovations are complete overhauls that take multiple years to complete. For this Palm Springs home, it was the latter (and it took them two years to rebuild).
The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families
The first group of qualifying participants commences constructing their homes as owners/builders at the Palm Desert Merle Dr. Self-Help Project at the groundbreaking ceremony. Ten families out of fourteen walked the grounds of their future forever homes. "Participants will complete the build under the technical assistance and guidance of Coachella Valley Housing Coalition construction staff, The post The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families appeared first on KESQ.
livability.com
6 Reasons to Move to the Victor Valley
Enjoy Southern California living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles. In the heart of Southern California’s High Desert region sits a collection of communities making up what’s known as Victor Valley. Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville are a few of the communities boasting all the best parts of SoCal living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles, Anaheim and Irvine.
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport
A new ordinance is in place in Palm Springs aimed at stopping homeless people from using Palm Springs International Airport as a shelter. The city council passed the emergency ordinance unanimously during Thursday's meeting. Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand. "Over the past The post Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport appeared first on KESQ.
hispanosnews.com
San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
Cheech Marin is father of the bride to J.Lo in ‘Shotgun Wedding’
It’s a big week for actor Cheech Marin. Not only does he have a new movie with a star-studded cast, but his museum received a big honor. The Cheech Center for Chicano Art and Culture of the Riverside Art Museum received the Riverside Hero Award. “It’s good to be acknowledged for the participation and the […]
livability.com
Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans
Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, Riverside
The I.E Soul Food Tour is back for the New Year with new food experiences. Dine with us as we taste offerings from some of the Inland Empire’s best restaurants. As with our previous tour in 2021, we will not only seek out Soul Food but we'll also explore other types of cuisine. We are in search of food that tastes good and feels good to the soul! First stop is Kountry Folks in Riverside.
nbcpalmsprings.com
2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building
A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Clinic Recruiting More Medical Practitioners Amid Shortage in Coachella Valley
“I’ve been there 4 years and this is my 4th different doctor which I think is kind of unusual.”. A local resident says he is frustrated after yet another change in health care providers. “So I made another appointment to see my doctor, and I went in and there’s...
Wow! This Desert House Is Almost Invisible And It’s For Sale
Are you looking to get out of New York or Pennsylvania and head to warmer climates? I've been thinking about that for when I retire, but I'll probably end up living out my life here in the Southern Tier. But, if you've got the urge to go somewhere else in...
KTLA.com
Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
