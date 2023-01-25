ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

3rd Annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir Festival Coming to Rancho Mirage

The third annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir Festival, featuring 80 California pinot noir-producing wineries, will be held in Rancho Mirage Friday. The wine tasting event will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa, 71-333 Dinah Shore Drive. Tickets for the event are available at palmspringspinotfest.com starting at $150.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
localemagazine.com

From Vintage Markets to Hockey Games, Here Are 8 Things to Experience in the Desert This February

Fill Your Calendar With These Exciting Events and Happenings!. When the cooler weather begins to dance through the desert air, there’s a shift away from the standard sprawl-out-by-the-pool afternoon. While the temps in Greater Palm Springs are still mild even in the dead of winter, there’s so much more to do than sip poolside cocktails. From catching a hockey game at the all-new Acrisure Arena to touring the city’s midcentury modern architecture, we’ve got you covered on some good old-fashioned February fun!
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Art Show Being Hosted at “Cambria” in Palm Desert

Jemallie’s Fine Art in concert with The Karl Vasquez Salon & Spa will be hosting an art show at “Cambria” on Friday, February 03 2023 in Palm Desert, and an after party at “Le Paon Restaurant.”. The art show will be in progress from 5pm to...
PALM DESERT, CA
Architectural Digest

Frank Sinatra’s Palm Springs–Area Home Is Hitting the Market—and Opening to the Public

It’s that time of year again. Palm Springs Modernism Week begins on February 16, and for the first time, a tour of Frank Sinatra’s onetime desert hideaway Villa Maggio is on offer. Tickets for the event are mostly sold out, but those who didn’t snag one should keep their eyes peeled for open house events at the dwelling, because AD has learned that the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house is set to hit the market around the same time design-lovers make their winter pilgrimage to the midcentury-modern Mecca.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HeySoCal

Empire Polo Club in Indio hosts Southwest Arts Festival

The 36th annual Southwest Arts Festival, hosted by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, began Thursday in Indio, featuring more than 225 artists. The four-day festival will be held until Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day at the Empire Polo Club, 81-800 Avenue 51. Tickets for...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families

The first group of qualifying participants commences constructing their homes as owners/builders at the Palm Desert Merle Dr. Self-Help Project at the groundbreaking ceremony. Ten families out of fourteen walked the grounds of their future forever homes. "Participants will complete the build under the technical assistance and guidance of Coachella Valley Housing Coalition construction staff, The post The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
livability.com

6 Reasons to Move to the Victor Valley

Enjoy Southern California living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles. In the heart of Southern California’s High Desert region sits a collection of communities making up what’s known as Victor Valley. Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville are a few of the communities boasting all the best parts of SoCal living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles, Anaheim and Irvine.
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Southern California housing market cools

Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport

 A new ordinance is in place in Palm Springs aimed at stopping homeless people from using Palm Springs International Airport as a shelter. The city council passed the emergency ordinance unanimously during Thursday's meeting.    Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand. "Over the past The post Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
hispanosnews.com

San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
SAN DIEGO, CA
livability.com

Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans

Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Lashaun Turner

I.E Soul Food Tour: Kountry Folks Restaurant, Riverside

The I.E Soul Food Tour is back for the New Year with new food experiences. Dine with us as we taste offerings from some of the Inland Empire’s best restaurants. As with our previous tour in 2021, we will not only seek out Soul Food but we'll also explore other types of cuisine. We are in search of food that tastes good and feels good to the soul! First stop is Kountry Folks in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building

A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA.com

Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy