Appeals court: No new trial for jealous Union County woman who murdered her husband
Evidence that a Union County detective might have had a brief fling with a witness doesn't undermine the proof used to convict a jealous wife in the 2017 murder of her husband, the state Court of Criminal Appeals said in a decision filed Thursday. A Union County jury convicted Shannon...
wcyb.com
Hawkins County homeowner captures footage of escaped inmates now in custody
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Hawkins County homeowner shared footage of escaped inmates who are now in custody. Cody Fobber said his girlfriend woke up to a Ring security camera alert Friday and saw two men wandering around the property. Around 11 o'clock, my girlfriend told me she...
U.S. Marshals: 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates in custody after a search in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service said it was searching in East Tennessee for two inmates who escaped from a jail in Southwest Virginia Thursday after finding a stolen vehicle in Hawkins County Friday morning. They said they were apprehended by deputy U.S. Marshals and officers with the...
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
Over 300 people’s remains unclaimed at the Knox Co. Regional Forensic Center
Over 300 people's remains are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center according to the center's December 28 reports.
WBIR
Greene Co. teen indicted by grand jury
A Greene County grand jury indicted a teen accused of murdering his brother and grandma. He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
'Reprehensible': KPD chief calls for accountability after 5 Memphis officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel and other East Tennessee leaders are calling for accountability after a grand jury formally charged five fired Memphis Police Department officers with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop near his home. The former officers -- Demetrius...
Woman assaulted in Cocke Co. Jail by officer warns that problems persist, danger still lingers
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Misty Rodriguez went inside the Cocke County Jail for a violation of probation. She left with a missing tooth, bruises and a head injury. "When I got there, everybody was really nice," she said. "Next thing I know, he picks me up, carries me down the hall and absolutely throws me into the cell."
East Tennessee woman gets money back after thief drains her bank account
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
Men extradited from Italy face sentencing for running pill mills in East Tennessee, Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two men extradited from Italy have pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and face sentencing after admitting they backed and profited from East Tennessee "pain clinics" that prescribed narcotics not needed for medical purposes. Luca Sartini and Luigi Palma are to be sentenced May 25 by U.S....
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
Lawsuit says Pigeon Forge hotel repeatedly did not pay employees and hired children
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A lawsuit filed on Jan. 17 claims that a hotel company in Pigeon Forge violated several labor laws. The lawsuit names Pigeon Forge Hospitality, LLC and Nimesh Patel. In a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, they said Patel operates the LCC and is an employer at a hotel in Pigeon Forge. The company has the same address on Teaster Lane as the Comfort Suites Mountain Mile Area in Pigeon Forge, according to the business record from the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff’s office reports 5 Knox County school threats in one week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is reporting five local school threats in the past week. Public Information Officer Heather Reyda told WVLT News that law enforcement had arrested three juveniles in connection to the threats: one each at Powell High School and Gibbs High School for bomb threats and a third at Halls Middle School for threats of mass violence.
wvlt.tv
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash
Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day. Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols’ death. KPD Chief Noel said it’s something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
Louisville bank robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after false call at Alcoa Walmart
The robbery occurred Tuesday in Louisville.
JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
East TN welcomes around 150 new citizens during a naturalization ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, around 150 people in Knoxville took an oath and officially started calling the U.S. home. They took part in a naturalization ceremony in the City County Building. The ceremony formally confers citizenship after they fulfill requirements established by the Immigration and Nationality Act. Applicants...
Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation
A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
48 counterfeit checks given to 2 Sevierville locations
Authorities are looking for several people who allegedly gave 26 counterfeit checks in Sevierville.
