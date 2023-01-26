Massive raw sewage spill shuts down some Los Angeles County beaches

A massive raw sewage leak has shut down several Los Angeles County beaches on Wednesday.

Around 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials.

The spillage was estimated at 64,000 gallons earlier in the day, but officials revised the estimation on Wednesday night.

Beaches currently closed:

-Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

-Venice City Beach, ½ Mile North of Marina entrance

-Dockweiler State Beach, ½ Mile South of Ballona Creek

“The cause of the sewage discharge was a blocked main line which resulted in sewage entering the storm drain system at the corner of Admiralty Way and Palawan Way,” officials explain.

Any contact with contaminated waters or sand can cause illness, health officials warn.

The blockage has been cleared at this time and the immediate area was cleaned.

Beach areas under excessive bacteria warnings:

-Corral Creek at Corral Beach

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

-Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

-Rose Avenue Storm Drain at Venice Beach

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Daily water sampling will be conducted until bacterial levels meet health standards. Until then, all affected areas will remain closed or under advisory, county officials said.

Beach waters are tested every week throughout the year to ensure the most up-to-date bacteria levels. An interactive map on the L.A. Public Health Department site offers the most up-to-date beach warnings and closures.

Additionally, information about beach conditions is available 24 hours a day at L.A. County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.