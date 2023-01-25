Read full article on original website
Ericksen legacy fund announces scholarship/mini-grant programs
WHATCOM — The 2023 Doug Ericksen Community Legacy Fund scholarship applications are now available for seniors graduating from a Whatcom County high school or homeschool program. A minimum of two scholarships of at least $1,000 each will be awarded. One will be for a four-year program and one for...
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 27, 2023
LYNDEN — Lynden residents Amanda Joy Lenssen and Olivia Grace VanderVeen are two of more than 10,200 students to have been named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list at Iowa State University.
OUR OPINION: Vegetarian living in a meat-lover’s world
Hello, my name is Sarah and I’m a vegetarian. New to the staff of the Lynden Tribune and Ferndale Record newspapers, and to the city of Lynden. To be fair, I’m not a total novice. I went to Western Washington University, so I’ve lived in the area a few years now. I just didn’t make it up to Lynden very often.
January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month
LYNDEN — Research shows that fire fighters are more likely to be diagnosed with certain types of cancer than the general public – a trend that fire service organizations hope to reduce. The Lynden Fire Department, an affiliate of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the...
GUEST OPINION: Living with grief, learning from grief
This is the fourth in a series of commentaries from Lynden resident Matthew Hogan, who recently lost his wife Natalie to cancer. Natalie Hogan was born in 1987. The Tribune has asked Matthew to share his journey through grief, which he will do from time to time. It’s after 4:30...
Lynden boys, girls secure wins over Anacortes
LYNDEN — The Lion's boys and girls had a successful night against Anacortes on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The boys team travelled to Anacortes to face the 14-1 and 10-0 NWC Seahawks. The Lions came into the game with the same record and both squads were locked in a battle for first place.
LC's Brenda Terpstra to be inducted into the officials Hall of Fame
LYNDEN — Lynden Christian Athletic Director Brenda Terpstra is being inducted into the officials Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 27 in Boise Idaho. Terpstra had an illustrious 17 years as a softball umpire in the region. She called it her “hobby gone nuts” and turned in a Hall of Fame career.
Sehome knocks off Lynden, 72-50
LYNDEN — Sehome knocked off the Lynden boys basketball team 72-50 in a 2A Northwest Conference battle on Friday, Jan. 27. Sehome completed the sweep of the touted Lynden schools as they defeated Lynden Christian last week. The Mariners ended Lynden’s 12-game win streak dating back to Dec. 29. Despite the loss, Lynden still sits atop the Northwest Conference leaderboards and will need to finish the season strong to stay there.
Lynden girls win big against Sehome
LYNDEN — The Lions girl's squad blew out Northwest Conference opponent Sehome 62-32 on Friday, Jan. 27. Lynden’s victory gives them a step up in the Northwest Conference when considering how districts will play out. Coming into the game Sehome and Lynden had the same conference record, both of them were sitting at 10-2. But with the win, the Lions move ahead of Sehome with an 11-2 conference record.
LC storms past Blaine in important win
BLAINE — It was a big night for Jeremiah Wright and Tyler Sipma, as they led LC to a 70-56 victory over Blaine on Thursday, Jan. 26. Wright had a game-high 25 points, followed closely by Sipma who had 23 points. The two of them combined for 48 of the Lync’s 70 points.
