Headlines for January 27, 2023

Albuquerque Journal - NM General Services Department Secretary John Garcia to step down. The Santa Fe New Mexican - Legislative roundup, Jan. 27, 2023. Los Alamos Daily Post - New PED Deputy Cabinet Secretary Starts Work. Los Alamos Daily Post - GSA Secretary John Garcia To Depart Administration. Gallup Sun...
