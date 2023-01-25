Read full article on original website
New venues set for 2023 Washington state baseball championships
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced earlier this week three new venues will host the state baseball championships at the end of May. Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata (1B/2B), Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham (1A/2A) and Funko Field in Everett (3A/4A) are the three ...
lyndentribune.com
Lynden girls win big against Sehome
LYNDEN — The Lions girl's squad blew out Northwest Conference opponent Sehome 62-32 on Friday, Jan. 27. Lynden’s victory gives them a step up in the Northwest Conference when considering how districts will play out. Coming into the game Sehome and Lynden had the same conference record, both of them were sitting at 10-2. But with the win, the Lions move ahead of Sehome with an 11-2 conference record.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden boys, girls secure wins over Anacortes
LYNDEN — The Lion's boys and girls had a successful night against Anacortes on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The boys team travelled to Anacortes to face the 14-1 and 10-0 NWC Seahawks. The Lions came into the game with the same record and both squads were locked in a battle for first place.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 27, 2023
LYNDEN — Lynden residents Amanda Joy Lenssen and Olivia Grace VanderVeen are two of more than 10,200 students to have been named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list at Iowa State University.
lyndentribune.com
LC storms past Blaine in important win
BLAINE — It was a big night for Jeremiah Wright and Tyler Sipma, as they led LC to a 70-56 victory over Blaine on Thursday, Jan. 26. Wright had a game-high 25 points, followed closely by Sipma who had 23 points. The two of them combined for 48 of the Lync’s 70 points.
Western Front
It’s time to get to know Bellingham’s local musician, Harbor Day
You may have heard of Bellingham’s local musician Harbor Day, but even if you follow the artist on Instagram or have seen them perform live, the musician remains a bit of a mystery. Most people don’t even know their real name is Austin Colwell. It’s time to get to know the person behind the pseudonym.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Skateway a great place to exercise and have fun
LYNDEN — When I was a little girl, one of my favorite things in life was to go roller skating. I lived in an apartment complex in Southern California that took up the whole block, and I was allowed to go all the way around the block with my best friend.
allpointbulletin.com
Primary school likely to lose third grade
The Point Roberts Primary School will most likely lose its third grade class this fall, according to Blaine school district superintendent Christopher Granger. He announced the district’s plan to harmonize the Point Roberts school with the Blaine primary school during a Supper with the Superintendent event January 17 at the school.
lyndentribune.com
Canadian college student is distant relative of Lynden founder
Hayley Kirk learns, writes about Phoebe Judson for senior honors history thesis.
lyndentribune.com
Ericksen legacy fund announces scholarship/mini-grant programs
WHATCOM — The 2023 Doug Ericksen Community Legacy Fund scholarship applications are now available for seniors graduating from a Whatcom County high school or homeschool program. A minimum of two scholarships of at least $1,000 each will be awarded. One will be for a four-year program and one for...
theorcasonian.com
Nationally acclaimed restaurant on Orcas Island shuts down
One of the most sought-after reservations in Washington state — the nationally acclaimed Matia Kitchen & Bar in Eastsound, San Juan County — has closed. Drew Downing, one of the Matia owners, confirmed Monday that he and chef Avery Adams will open another restaurant this spring in downtown Orcas Island, but declined to comment on the fallout with Matia investors that led to the closure.
Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter
FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
‘The breakfast food of my childhood dreams.’ Poll finds the best brunch in Whatcom County
The local cafe you voted as the best brunch is known for its breakfast platters, French toast, pancakes and French-baked omelettes.
KGMI
City officially names new waterfront park in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Plans are moving forward for a new park along Bellingham’s waterfront. The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee approved the new name for the 17-acre area commonly known as Cornwall Beach Park during their meeting on Monday, January 23rd. The park, which is located between...
whatcomtalk.com
Bellingham’s ‘Smash Alley’ Provides Safe Outlet for Rage
We’ve all been there: something makes you so angry that you’d like to grab whatever’s handy and smash it to pieces. And in a modern world dominated by polarized politics, social upheaval, and economic stressors, daily expressions of rage are about as visible as they’ve ever been. So it’s no surprise that ‘rage rooms’ — contained areas where people pay to destroy inanimate objects with handheld weapons — are catching on across the United States.
KOMO News
Arctic air to settle over western Washington through early next week
SEATTLE — The days might be getting longer, but winter isn’t finished with western Washington just yet. Modified arctic air from British Columbia is forecast to move into western Washington on Saturday, bringing gusty winds and the chance of light lowland snow to parts of the region. The...
everettpost.com
Winter Is Not Over Yet
As you prepare your weekend plans, be aware that the weather pattern will make a dramatic change during the weekend. As the calendar reminds us, winter is not over yet. After two periods of cold weather, snow, and even a rare ice storm in December, this month has been relatively mild and dry. So far this month, temperatures in the North Sound region have been averaging about 2 degrees warmer than average, and just under 3 inches of rain has fallen, close to 2 inches below average.
theorcasonian.com
Weather advisory for cold, high winds tonight
San Juan County-Western Whatcom County-Western Skagit County-Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. *...
natureworldnews.com
Animal Sanctuary Sued, Faces Possible Euthanasia for 80% of Exotic Animals — Washington
After some animals escaped, a Washington animal sanctuary was sued. As their options are limited by their budget, 80% of their exotic animals may have to be put to death. For 21 years, the wolves at Predators of the Heart have been free to roam the fenced grounds of the sanctuary near Anacortes. The sanctuary is home to more than 50 different species of animals, including 15 wolves, but its days may be numbered.
whatcom-news.com
Manufacturer’s recent acquisitions means more jobs in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — Vancouver, BC-based manufacturer, Metrie has acquired 4 businesses over the last 2 years, the most recent reported to result in 15 to 20 additional jobs at their Ferndale manufacturing facility. The recently announced acquisition of the Hemlock and Alder manufacturing and distribution part of Fred Tebb...
