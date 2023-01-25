ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Sehome knocks off Lynden, 72-50

LYNDEN — Sehome knocked off the Lynden boys basketball team 72-50 in a 2A Northwest Conference battle on Friday, Jan. 27. Sehome completed the sweep of the touted Lynden schools as they defeated Lynden Christian last week. The Mariners ended Lynden’s 12-game win streak dating back to Dec. 29. Despite the loss, Lynden still sits atop the Northwest Conference leaderboards and will need to finish the season strong to stay there.
Lynden girls win big against Sehome

LYNDEN — The Lions girl's squad blew out Northwest Conference opponent Sehome 62-32 on Friday, Jan. 27. Lynden’s victory gives them a step up in the Northwest Conference when considering how districts will play out. Coming into the game Sehome and Lynden had the same conference record, both of them were sitting at 10-2. But with the win, the Lions move ahead of Sehome with an 11-2 conference record.
Lynden boys, girls secure wins over Anacortes

LYNDEN — The Lion's boys and girls had a successful night against Anacortes on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The boys team travelled to Anacortes to face the 14-1 and 10-0 NWC Seahawks. The Lions came into the game with the same record and both squads were locked in a battle for first place.
Lynden Skateway a great place to exercise and have fun

LYNDEN — When I was a little girl, one of my favorite things in life was to go roller skating. I lived in an apartment complex in Southern California that took up the whole block, and I was allowed to go all the way around the block with my best friend.
Animal Sanctuary Sued, Faces Possible Euthanasia for 80% of Exotic Animals — Washington

After some animals escaped, a Washington animal sanctuary was sued. As their options are limited by their budget, 80% of their exotic animals may have to be put to death. For 21 years, the wolves at Predators of the Heart have been free to roam the fenced grounds of the sanctuary near Anacortes. The sanctuary is home to more than 50 different species of animals, including 15 wolves, but its days may be numbered.
Ericksen legacy fund announces scholarship/mini-grant programs

WHATCOM — The 2023 Doug Ericksen Community Legacy Fund scholarship applications are now available for seniors graduating from a Whatcom County high school or homeschool program. A minimum of two scholarships of at least $1,000 each will be awarded. One will be for a four-year program and one for...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

