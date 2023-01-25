Read full article on original website
Related
lyndentribune.com
Sehome knocks off Lynden, 72-50
LYNDEN — Sehome knocked off the Lynden boys basketball team 72-50 in a 2A Northwest Conference battle on Friday, Jan. 27. Sehome completed the sweep of the touted Lynden schools as they defeated Lynden Christian last week. The Mariners ended Lynden’s 12-game win streak dating back to Dec. 29. Despite the loss, Lynden still sits atop the Northwest Conference leaderboards and will need to finish the season strong to stay there.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden girls win big against Sehome
LYNDEN — The Lions girl's squad blew out Northwest Conference opponent Sehome 62-32 on Friday, Jan. 27. Lynden’s victory gives them a step up in the Northwest Conference when considering how districts will play out. Coming into the game Sehome and Lynden had the same conference record, both of them were sitting at 10-2. But with the win, the Lions move ahead of Sehome with an 11-2 conference record.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden boys, girls secure wins over Anacortes
LYNDEN — The Lion's boys and girls had a successful night against Anacortes on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The boys team travelled to Anacortes to face the 14-1 and 10-0 NWC Seahawks. The Lions came into the game with the same record and both squads were locked in a battle for first place.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 27, 2023
LYNDEN — Lynden residents Amanda Joy Lenssen and Olivia Grace VanderVeen are two of more than 10,200 students to have been named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list at Iowa State University.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Skateway a great place to exercise and have fun
LYNDEN — When I was a little girl, one of my favorite things in life was to go roller skating. I lived in an apartment complex in Southern California that took up the whole block, and I was allowed to go all the way around the block with my best friend.
Here’s when snow is possible for Bellingham as arctic winds start to blow
Cold weather shelters may open; pipes could freeze.
KOMO News
Arctic air to settle over western Washington through early next week
SEATTLE — The days might be getting longer, but winter isn’t finished with western Washington just yet. Modified arctic air from British Columbia is forecast to move into western Washington on Saturday, bringing gusty winds and the chance of light lowland snow to parts of the region. The...
natureworldnews.com
Animal Sanctuary Sued, Faces Possible Euthanasia for 80% of Exotic Animals — Washington
After some animals escaped, a Washington animal sanctuary was sued. As their options are limited by their budget, 80% of their exotic animals may have to be put to death. For 21 years, the wolves at Predators of the Heart have been free to roam the fenced grounds of the sanctuary near Anacortes. The sanctuary is home to more than 50 different species of animals, including 15 wolves, but its days may be numbered.
Bellingham police seek driver who hit pedestrian and fled
Witnesses, video footage sought from Tuesday, Jan. 24, incident in the Roosevelt neighborhood.
lyndentribune.com
Ericksen legacy fund announces scholarship/mini-grant programs
WHATCOM — The 2023 Doug Ericksen Community Legacy Fund scholarship applications are now available for seniors graduating from a Whatcom County high school or homeschool program. A minimum of two scholarships of at least $1,000 each will be awarded. One will be for a four-year program and one for...
Police seek man seen in surveillance photo for Whatcom bank robbery
The thief was described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a regular build.
A cell phone was recording their Bellingham home. Man arrested for voyeurism
The suspect is being held without bail in Whatcom County Jail.
With $1,800 from the bank robbery in his possession, man arrested in Bellingham
Another $130 was found when officers got a search warrant for a tent where the suspect was living.
New Alaska service out of Bellingham’s airport is impacting these travelers
Horizon Air is working with the FAA and the aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, to fix the issue.
‘A double life’: Skagit County pastor accused of dealing drugs, money laundering
A Skagit County pastor who “admitted he leads a double life” was arrested in January with nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine and bragged that he was a good drug dealer, according to court documents. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested January 19 in Mount Vernon after...
Comments / 1