Hello, my name is Sarah and I’m a vegetarian. New to the staff of the Lynden Tribune and Ferndale Record newspapers, and to the city of Lynden. To be fair, I’m not a total novice. I went to Western Washington University, so I’ve lived in the area a few years now. I just didn’t make it up to Lynden very often.

LYNDEN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO