ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Comments / 0

Related
lyndentribune.com

LC's Brenda Terpstra to be inducted into the officials Hall of Fame

LYNDEN — Lynden Christian Athletic Director Brenda Terpstra is being inducted into the officials Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 27 in Boise Idaho. Terpstra had an illustrious 17 years as a softball umpire in the region. She called it her “hobby gone nuts” and turned in a Hall of Fame career.
LYNDEN, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Bellingham’s ‘Smash Alley’ Provides Safe Outlet for Rage

We’ve all been there: something makes you so angry that you’d like to grab whatever’s handy and smash it to pieces. And in a modern world dominated by polarized politics, social upheaval, and economic stressors, daily expressions of rage are about as visible as they’ve ever been. So it’s no surprise that ‘rage rooms’ — contained areas where people pay to destroy inanimate objects with handheld weapons — are catching on across the United States.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

Lynden boys, girls secure wins over Anacortes

LYNDEN — The Lion's boys and girls had a successful night against Anacortes on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The boys team travelled to Anacortes to face the 14-1 and 10-0 NWC Seahawks. The Lions came into the game with the same record and both squads were locked in a battle for first place.
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Lynden girls win big against Sehome

LYNDEN — The Lions girl's squad blew out Northwest Conference opponent Sehome 62-32 on Friday, Jan. 27. Lynden’s victory gives them a step up in the Northwest Conference when considering how districts will play out. Coming into the game Sehome and Lynden had the same conference record, both of them were sitting at 10-2. But with the win, the Lions move ahead of Sehome with an 11-2 conference record.
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Sehome knocks off Lynden, 72-50

LYNDEN — Sehome knocked off the Lynden boys basketball team 72-50 in a 2A Northwest Conference battle on Friday, Jan. 27. Sehome completed the sweep of the touted Lynden schools as they defeated Lynden Christian last week. The Mariners ended Lynden’s 12-game win streak dating back to Dec. 29. Despite the loss, Lynden still sits atop the Northwest Conference leaderboards and will need to finish the season strong to stay there.
LYNDEN, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Bellingham’s El Sueñito Brewing announces grand opening plans

El Sueñito Brewing recently announced plans for its grand opening in Bellingham. The new brewery and tamale shop is slated to open the weekend of February 17th through 19th. The location is in the Sunnyland neighborhood, shockingly close to Otherlands Beer and North Fork Brewery’s new Barrel House. (1926 Humboldt St, Bellingham, WA 98225)
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

LYNDEN — Research shows that fire fighters are more likely to be diagnosed with certain types of cancer than the general public – a trend that fire service organizations hope to reduce. The Lynden Fire Department, an affiliate of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the...
LYNDEN, WA
KUOW

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside

A vehicle fire in South Aberdeen on Wednesday took the life of a local man. At approximately 11:30 am, a fire started within a van parked at the corner of Marion and Clark streets in Aberdeen. White smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, but by the time the...
ABERDEEN, WA
KGMI

City officially names new waterfront park in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Plans are moving forward for a new park along Bellingham’s waterfront. The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee approved the new name for the 17-acre area commonly known as Cornwall Beach Park during their meeting on Monday, January 23rd. The park, which is located between...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy