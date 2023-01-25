Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
lyndentribune.com
LC's Brenda Terpstra to be inducted into the officials Hall of Fame
LYNDEN — Lynden Christian Athletic Director Brenda Terpstra is being inducted into the officials Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 27 in Boise Idaho. Terpstra had an illustrious 17 years as a softball umpire in the region. She called it her “hobby gone nuts” and turned in a Hall of Fame career.
whatcomtalk.com
Bellingham’s ‘Smash Alley’ Provides Safe Outlet for Rage
We’ve all been there: something makes you so angry that you’d like to grab whatever’s handy and smash it to pieces. And in a modern world dominated by polarized politics, social upheaval, and economic stressors, daily expressions of rage are about as visible as they’ve ever been. So it’s no surprise that ‘rage rooms’ — contained areas where people pay to destroy inanimate objects with handheld weapons — are catching on across the United States.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden boys, girls secure wins over Anacortes
LYNDEN — The Lion's boys and girls had a successful night against Anacortes on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The boys team travelled to Anacortes to face the 14-1 and 10-0 NWC Seahawks. The Lions came into the game with the same record and both squads were locked in a battle for first place.
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
lyndentribune.com
Lynden girls win big against Sehome
LYNDEN — The Lions girl's squad blew out Northwest Conference opponent Sehome 62-32 on Friday, Jan. 27. Lynden’s victory gives them a step up in the Northwest Conference when considering how districts will play out. Coming into the game Sehome and Lynden had the same conference record, both of them were sitting at 10-2. But with the win, the Lions move ahead of Sehome with an 11-2 conference record.
lyndentribune.com
Sehome knocks off Lynden, 72-50
LYNDEN — Sehome knocked off the Lynden boys basketball team 72-50 in a 2A Northwest Conference battle on Friday, Jan. 27. Sehome completed the sweep of the touted Lynden schools as they defeated Lynden Christian last week. The Mariners ended Lynden’s 12-game win streak dating back to Dec. 29. Despite the loss, Lynden still sits atop the Northwest Conference leaderboards and will need to finish the season strong to stay there.
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of an interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed "welcome to South Lake Union" banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 27, 2023
LYNDEN — Lynden residents Amanda Joy Lenssen and Olivia Grace VanderVeen are two of more than 10,200 students to have been named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list at Iowa State University.
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for U.S. Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Bellingham’s El Sueñito Brewing announces grand opening plans
El Sueñito Brewing recently announced plans for its grand opening in Bellingham. The new brewery and tamale shop is slated to open the weekend of February 17th through 19th. The location is in the Sunnyland neighborhood, shockingly close to Otherlands Beer and North Fork Brewery’s new Barrel House. (1926 Humboldt St, Bellingham, WA 98225)
‘The breakfast food of my childhood dreams.’ Poll finds the best brunch in Whatcom County
The local cafe you voted as the best brunch is known for its breakfast platters, French toast, pancakes and French-baked omelettes.
Washington Family, Including 3 Kids, Killed In Devastating House Fire
One of the couple's children, a 14-year-old boy, wasn't home when the house fire happened.
This Is Washington's Best Buffet
Yelp found the top all-you-can-eat joint in every state.
lyndentribune.com
January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month
LYNDEN — Research shows that fire fighters are more likely to be diagnosed with certain types of cancer than the general public – a trend that fire service organizations hope to reduce. The Lynden Fire Department, an affiliate of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the...
KUOW
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
KXRO.com
Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside
A vehicle fire in South Aberdeen on Wednesday took the life of a local man. At approximately 11:30 am, a fire started within a van parked at the corner of Marion and Clark streets in Aberdeen. White smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, but by the time the...
KGMI
City officially names new waterfront park in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Plans are moving forward for a new park along Bellingham’s waterfront. The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee approved the new name for the 17-acre area commonly known as Cornwall Beach Park during their meeting on Monday, January 23rd. The park, which is located between...
