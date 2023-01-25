We’ve all been there: something makes you so angry that you’d like to grab whatever’s handy and smash it to pieces. And in a modern world dominated by polarized politics, social upheaval, and economic stressors, daily expressions of rage are about as visible as they’ve ever been. So it’s no surprise that ‘rage rooms’ — contained areas where people pay to destroy inanimate objects with handheld weapons — are catching on across the United States.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO