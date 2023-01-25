After a return to winter weather this week, it’s now time to look for a break from our recent weather for the Big Country. We will see improvements as we go into the next couple of days. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of only 56 degrees. The winds will stay breezy at 10-20 mph out of the southwest. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 41 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO