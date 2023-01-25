Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Valentine’s Day Fun in Abilene – Take Your Date Here Instead of the Bar
Dating in Abilene can be a little boring sometimes. You start out with maybe dinner and a movie, but then you end up in the bar getting smashed simply because you couldn't figure out what to do next. So what is there to do on date night that doesn't involve getting hammered but you still have an awesome time?
CandysDirt.com
This Jimmy Tittle-Designed Mid-Century Is Living The Dream In Abilene
Coming in at over 5,000 square feet, this house is huge. The only thing bigger than the square footage? The style. It’s a two-owner home with a storied past. It was constructed for Bill Cree and his wife Amber Cree in 1955. Amber studied architecture at Texas Tech and became enamored with mid-century design. She teamed up with Jimmy Tittle, lead architect at Tittle Luther Loving, to design her dream home.
More than 16,000 days overdue, a book finds its way back to the Abilene Public Library
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 44 years ago, the water department checked out a book from the Abilene Public Library, but was never returned – until now. In a Facebook post, the Abilene Public Library shared that an auto repair manual was checked out, before barcodes and scanning, with a RIFD tag 44 year ago. A […]
ktxs.com
Abilene restaurant The Local nominated for James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene restaurant The Local has been nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. The restaurant posted to their social media yesterday, saying, "We're a 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality. We are absolutely BLOWN AWAY. Thank you for the nomination James Beard Foundation, it’s an incredible honor!"
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Friday January 27th
After a return to winter weather this week, it’s now time to look for a break from our recent weather for the Big Country. We will see improvements as we go into the next couple of days. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of only 56 degrees. The winds will stay breezy at 10-20 mph out of the southwest. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 41 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30mph.
Son cries, father addresses family in moments after Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trail verdict
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury delivered a guilty verdict in the 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial in the shooting death of Aaron Howard. Although Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller were both on trial, it was only 72-year-old Johnnie Dee who was found guilty in a unanimous decision. More from the trial: On […]
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
5 Abilene officers recognized for serving a combined 100 years, APD celebrates centennial
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) celebrated 100 years of service to the community of Abilene Thursday, and five APD officers were recognized for 20 years of service – a combined 100 years – at an Abilene City Council meeting. Russell Antilley, Aron Bryan, David Cox, Charles Richardson, and Erin Bennett were […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children
ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
acuoptimist.com
Police log Jan. 17 – 24
01/17/2023 8:45 a.m. ABANDONED VEHICLES: ACU Parking lot: Church Lot. ACUPD had two vehicles that were left abandoned/inoperative in the parking lot for several months. Both vehicles were towed by a local towing company. 01/18/2023 8:45 a.m. SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Hardin Administration Building. ACUPD was notified of a male subject on...
Crime Reports: APD arrests Abilene man for slapping grandmother, punching parents
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Mesquite Street – Burglary of HabitationA victim reported that suspects in […]
Abilene’s ‘mattress murder’ guilty verdict sentences 72-year-old to 14 years in prison
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Johnnie Dee Miller, found guilty Thursday by a Taylor County jury for the murder of Aaron Howard, was sentenced Friday to spend 14 years in prison without fine. In the September 2018 shooting death of Aaron Howard allegedly over a box spring between the alleyway neighbors, both Johnnie Dee Miller and […]
Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner’s dog, trespasses storefront
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal TrespassA complainant reported that a person […]
Two Abilenians add their names to the May election ballot
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilenians have announced their campaigns for the upcoming election in May. Carlos Charlie Quinonez has added his name to the mayoral election and Blaise Regan has added his name to the City Council Place 3 ballot. Quinonez, an entrepreneur, has lived in Abilene for 21 years and submitted his application […]
Crime Reports: Dog reported stolen from Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cherry StreetA victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene. […]
City approves more than $800,000 bid for the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project by Lake Fort Phantom
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council approved a bid of more than $800,000 to the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project. The council approved an $828,696 bid to Starks Construction Company. The project is funded by water utility funds for capital improvement projects. The Honey Bee Road Water Line Replacement Project (CB-2320) will […]
Guilty or not? Closing statements, jury deliberates in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial of father & son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury is in deliberations as of Thursday afternoon, after just two full days of testimonies in the Murder trial of Aaron Howard. 36-year-old Michael Miller and his father, Johnnie Dee, 72, are being tried for shooting Howard to death. As video footage was nearly immediately submitted, the question […]
Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
State, defense rests in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a surprisingly quick turn of events, state and defense both rested Thursday morning in the trial of a father-son duo accused of shooting their alleyway neighbor to death in 2018 over a box spring. KTAB/KRBC has been continuously covering the trial of Johnnie Dee Miller and his son, Michael. They […]
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Abilene police facing Assault on a Peace Officer charges
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who was shot by Abilene police officers Sunday evening is now facing felony charges. The unidentified 36-year-old man, who is still hospitalized in critical condition, is now charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer charge and three other charges pending. His bond is currently set at $1 million. […]
