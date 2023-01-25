ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Jimmy Tittle-Designed Mid-Century Is Living The Dream In Abilene

Coming in at over 5,000 square feet, this house is huge. The only thing bigger than the square footage? The style. It’s a two-owner home with a storied past. It was constructed for Bill Cree and his wife Amber Cree in 1955. Amber studied architecture at Texas Tech and became enamored with mid-century design. She teamed up with Jimmy Tittle, lead architect at Tittle Luther Loving, to design her dream home.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene restaurant The Local nominated for James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene restaurant The Local has been nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. The restaurant posted to their social media yesterday, saying, "We're a 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality. We are absolutely BLOWN AWAY. Thank you for the nomination James Beard Foundation, it’s an incredible honor!"
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Friday January 27th

After a return to winter weather this week, it’s now time to look for a break from our recent weather for the Big Country. We will see improvements as we go into the next couple of days. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of only 56 degrees. The winds will stay breezy at 10-20 mph out of the southwest. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 41 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30mph.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?

The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children

ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

Police log Jan. 17 – 24

01/17/2023 8:45 a.m. ABANDONED VEHICLES: ACU Parking lot: Church Lot. ACUPD had two vehicles that were left abandoned/inoperative in the parking lot for several months. Both vehicles were towed by a local towing company. 01/18/2023 8:45 a.m. SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Hardin Administration Building. ACUPD was notified of a male subject on...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: APD arrests Abilene man for slapping grandmother, punching parents

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Mesquite Street – Burglary of HabitationA victim reported that suspects in […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner’s dog, trespasses storefront

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal TrespassA complainant reported that a person […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Two Abilenians add their names to the May election ballot

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilenians have announced their campaigns for the upcoming election in May. Carlos Charlie Quinonez has added his name to the mayoral election and Blaise Regan has added his name to the City Council Place 3 ballot. Quinonez, an entrepreneur, has lived in Abilene for 21 years and submitted his application […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Dog reported stolen from Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cherry StreetA victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

City approves more than $800,000 bid for the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project by Lake Fort Phantom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council approved a bid of more than $800,000 to the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project. The council approved an $828,696 bid to Starks Construction Company. The project is funded by water utility funds for capital improvement projects. The Honey Bee Road Water Line Replacement Project (CB-2320) will […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Guilty or not? Closing statements, jury deliberates in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial of father & son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury is in deliberations as of Thursday afternoon, after just two full days of testimonies in the Murder trial of Aaron Howard. 36-year-old Michael Miller and his father, Johnnie Dee, 72, are being tried for shooting Howard to death. As video footage was nearly immediately submitted, the question […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

State, defense rests in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a surprisingly quick turn of events, state and defense both rested Thursday morning in the trial of a father-son duo accused of shooting their alleyway neighbor to death in 2018 over a box spring. KTAB/KRBC has been continuously covering the trial of Johnnie Dee Miller and his son, Michael. They […]
ABILENE, TX
