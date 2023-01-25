Read full article on original website
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
vermontjournal.com
Vermont Everyone Eats program will end March 31.
WESTMINSTER, Vt. — The Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) program is a federally funded, short-term pandemic recovery initiative created to help restaurants, farmers, and eaters through the acute economic challenges of the Covid pandemic. The program, which began on Aug. 1, 2020, will end on March 31, 2023. VEE Hubs have distributed approximately 3.5 million meals throughout all 14 counties, generating more than $34M in revenue for participating restaurants.
Vermont organic dairy farmers seek help from lawmakers
Farmers are seeking a one-time state appropriation to help existing organic dairies survive.
WCAX
Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a...
Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size
Support staff at UVM Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to unionize this week. The new bargaining unit will bring 2,200 more employees under representation by the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size.
WCAX
Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
lazytrips.com
Vermont Route 100 Road Trip: our ultimate itinerary (with map)
On this unforgettable road trip through Vermont's Route 100, you'll experience charming towns, breathtaking waterfalls, lakes, forests, cliffs, mountains, and relaxing beaches. Even though you stay within one state, this route has it all. So pack up the car, put on some tunes and get ready for the road trip of a lifetime.
WCAX
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
yaleclimateconnections.org
Can EVs meet the needs of rural drivers? Increasingly, the answer is yes.
Vermont has more miles of dirt roads than paved roads, and driving in winter can be treacherous. “In Vermont, we see a lot of consumer interest in all-wheel-drive vehicles and vehicles that they feel confident can handle the various driving conditions you might find in a rural place with dirt roads,” says Nick Neverisky of VEIC.
Frustrations over racial equity simmer on the Vermont Climate Council
A dispute at a meeting earlier this month laid bare a frustration over equity and inclusion on the council, which plays a key role in strategizing the state’s efforts to combat climate change. Read the story on VTDigger here: Frustrations over racial equity simmer on the Vermont Climate Council.
Vermont bill would create study group to eliminate cash bail
(The Center Square) – A nonprofit constitutional rights group is throwing its support behind a Vermont House bill that could put an end to cash bail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is backing House Bill 88, an act relating to reducing the imposition of cash bail in the state’s judicial system. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham, who serves on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions. ...
WCAX
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
Natural Resources secretary presents a 'really rough' estimate of the clean heat standard’s cost
In the long run, the clean heat standard is expected to save Vermonters $6.4 billion and reduce climate emissions 34% by 2030. But this week, Secretary Julie Moore sat before lawmakers to highlight the upfront expenses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Natural Resources secretary presents a 'really rough' estimate of the clean heat standard’s cost.
WCAX
Vermont snow sculptors compete in international championships
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (WCAX) - Snow sculptors from Vermont put the finishing touches on their work Friday at a competition in Colorado. They’re competing in the 32nd annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. They and 11 other competitors shaped a 12-foot-tall, 25-ton block of hard-packed, man-made snow into a...
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man Is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …Or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
mynbc5.com
Snow totals for Vermont, New York
Snow fell heavily in Vermont and Northern New York on Wednesday evening, as the third snowstorm in less than two weeks impacted our region. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Department of Health awards 30 organizations with health equity grants
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a more "normal" year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials are still assessing just how deeply communities across the state were impacted. A new grant program is hoping to give local organizations an upper hand when creating programs designed to improve residents'...
New recreational cannabis bill gets New Hampshire hearing
Legislature is once again debating recreational use of marijuana but efforts to legalize it still face significant hurdles.
NHPR
Advocates want to change a NH law that criminalizes drug checking equipment
New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a pair of bills that would remove drug-checking equipment from the definition of illegal drug paraphernalia. Advocates say the change could increase access to fentanyl test strips and other tools that allow people who use drugs to test for unwanted and potentially dangerous substances. “It's...
Vermont is not meeting its goal of recycling and composting half its waste
“We’re getting buried in our own trash,” said state Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is not meeting its goal of recycling and composting half its waste.
