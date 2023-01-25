ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

vermontjournal.com

Vermont Everyone Eats program will end March 31.

WESTMINSTER, Vt. — The Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) program is a federally funded, short-term pandemic recovery initiative created to help restaurants, farmers, and eaters through the acute economic challenges of the Covid pandemic. The program, which began on Aug. 1, 2020, will end on March 31, 2023. VEE Hubs have distributed approximately 3.5 million meals throughout all 14 counties, generating more than $34M in revenue for participating restaurants.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up

Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
BURLINGTON, VT
lazytrips.com

Vermont Route 100 Road Trip: our ultimate itinerary (with map)

On this unforgettable road trip through Vermont's Route 100, you'll experience charming towns, breathtaking waterfalls, lakes, forests, cliffs, mountains, and relaxing beaches. Even though you stay within one state, this route has it all. So pack up the car, put on some tunes and get ready for the road trip of a lifetime.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
VERMONT STATE
yaleclimateconnections.org

Can EVs meet the needs of rural drivers? Increasingly, the answer is yes.

Vermont has more miles of dirt roads than paved roads, and driving in winter can be treacherous. “In Vermont, we see a lot of consumer interest in all-wheel-drive vehicles and vehicles that they feel confident can handle the various driving conditions you might find in a rural place with dirt roads,” says Nick Neverisky of VEIC.
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

Vermont bill would create study group to eliminate cash bail

(The Center Square) – A nonprofit constitutional rights group is throwing its support behind a Vermont House bill that could put an end to cash bail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is backing House Bill 88, an act relating to reducing the imposition of cash bail in the state’s judicial system. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham, who serves on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions. ...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont snow sculptors compete in international championships

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (WCAX) - Snow sculptors from Vermont put the finishing touches on their work Friday at a competition in Colorado. They’re competing in the 32nd annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. They and 11 other competitors shaped a 12-foot-tall, 25-ton block of hard-packed, man-made snow into a...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
mynbc5.com

Snow totals for Vermont, New York

Snow fell heavily in Vermont and Northern New York on Wednesday evening, as the third snowstorm in less than two weeks impacted our region. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report.
VERMONT STATE

