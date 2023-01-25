Read full article on original website
AOC could potentially become the second-highest ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee: report
"There's been conversations, but nothing's been finalized," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez told Politico of potentially becoming the No. 2 Democrat on Oversight.
Florida Republican sends welcome grenades to fellow Congress members
Inert projectiles came with a note that among other things said ‘let’s come together and get to work on behalf of our constituents’
SpaceNews.com
Senators press Defense Secretary Austin to keep Space Command in Colorado
WASHINGTON — Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and urged him to reverse the Air Force’s decision to relocate U.S. Space Command headquarters, the senators said in a joint statement Jan. 26. “We met with Secretary Austin today and agreed with...
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Biden administration awards $118 million for biofuel projects
The Department of Energy on Thursday announced a grant of $118 million in funding for domestic production of biofuels, part of the Biden administration’s emission-reduction goals. Funding was divided between 17 projects, each of which received between $500,000 and $80 million, according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The projects are sited in nine states and…
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Randy Feenstra: We're delivering on our commitment to America
Commitment. It’s a word that evokes hope, promises leadership, and delivers results. No other word in the English language constitutes a more ironclad bond between individuals than a commitment. Roughly four months ago, House Republicans made our own commitment — a Commitment to America — that we would rebuild our economy, end wasteful spending, stand up to the Chinese Communist Party, and defend the American Dream for every person, family, and community who calls our great nation home. ...
Austria's Raiffeisen says Ukrainian sanctions target its leasing unit
VIENNA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A Russian leasing unit of Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) is among the companies targeted by sanctions that Ukraine announced overnight, RBI said on Sunday.
Bice continues to shill for Big Oil while trying to shake down feds
U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice is doing her best for Oklahoma energy company owners and almost nothing for the rest of us, argues George Lang. The post Bice continues to shill for Big Oil while trying to shake down feds appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
SpaceNews.com
Commerce Department outlines plans for basic space traffic management service
WASHINGTON — The Commerce Department has outlined the services it proposes to offer free of charge to satellite operators from the space traffic management system it is developing. In a request for information (RFI) published Jan. 26, the department’s Office of Space Commerce listed what services it anticipates offering...
US News and World Report
Congressional Budget Office to Issue Debt Limit, Budget Forecasts on Feb. 15
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Wednesday that it plans to release its 2023 baseline budget and economic forecast on Feb. 15, along with a special report on the federal debt limit situation. The non-partisan CBO said the debt limit report, part of a recurring series...
SpaceNews.com
U.S. sanctions Chinese satellite firm for allegedly supplying SAR imagery to Russia’s Wagner Group
HELSINKI — The U.S. has sanctioned a Chinese small satellite manufacturer for allegedly supplying Russia’s Wagner Group with radar satellite imagery of Ukraine to support its combat operations. Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute, also known as Spacety, and its Luxembourg-based subsidiary are among a number...
Biden's nominees confirmed at slower rate than his predecessors'
It's taking longer for presidents to get their political appointees confirmed by the Senate, according to a report by the Center for Presidential Transition. Driving the news: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has threatened to block Biden's nominees until the Senate Intelligence Committee receives the classified documents found at both President Biden and former President Trump's residences.
