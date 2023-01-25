ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SpaceNews.com

Senators press Defense Secretary Austin to keep Space Command in Colorado

WASHINGTON — Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and urged him to reverse the Air Force’s decision to relocate U.S. Space Command headquarters, the senators said in a joint statement Jan. 26. “We met with Secretary Austin today and agreed with...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Biden administration awards $118 million for biofuel projects

The Department of Energy on Thursday announced a grant of $118 million in funding for domestic production of biofuels, part of the Biden administration’s emission-reduction goals. Funding was divided between 17 projects, each of which received between $500,000 and $80 million, according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The projects are sited in nine states and…
Amest Tribune

Randy Feenstra: We're delivering on our commitment to America

Commitment. It’s a word that evokes hope, promises leadership, and delivers results. No other word in the English language constitutes a more ironclad bond between individuals than a commitment. Roughly four months ago, House Republicans made our own commitment — a Commitment to America — that we would rebuild our economy, end wasteful spending, stand up to the Chinese Communist Party, and defend the American Dream for every person, family, and community who calls our great nation home. ...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Biden's nominees confirmed at slower rate than his predecessors'

It's taking longer for presidents to get their political appointees confirmed by the Senate, according to a report by the Center for Presidential Transition. Driving the news: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has threatened to block Biden's nominees until the Senate Intelligence Committee receives the classified documents found at both President Biden and former President Trump's residences.

