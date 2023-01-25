Read full article on original website
danapointtimes.com
Dana Point Chamber Recognizes Citizen, Business Leaders; Remembers Wayne Rayfield
Sixteen years ago, when the president of the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary asked Terry Rifkin to look into what the rotary could do to support the Marines and families at Camp Pendleton, she had no idea Dana Point’s 5th Marine Regiment Support Group would become the “gold standard of support groups” in the United States.
Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim
While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
lagunabeachindy.com
Council Approve Interim Plan for St. Catherine of Siena School
Laguna Beach City Councilmembers voted 4-1 to go ahead with an interim plan for the former St. Catherine of Siena school during their Jan. 24 council meeting. The interim plan is expected to start in spring and includes the use of the gymnasium for community recreation and non-profit use. The city also approved hiring a full-time recreation supervisor and maintenance worker.
Huntington Beach Leaders Consider Enforcing Anti-Camping Laws on Homeless People
A newly seated Huntington Beach City Council took a look at the city’s homeless plan last week and is pushing forward with new enforcement plans. Last Tuesday’s discussion was the first time since the new majority took office that they’ve discussed policy for the homelessness crisis after making a pledge in their campaigns to implement a 90-day homeless plan to clean up the streets.
A conversation with Long Beach animal shelter manager Staycee Dains
Managing a public animal shelter is a stinker of a job. But if your heart’s in it, Staycee Dains will tell you, it can be rewarding as well. The post A conversation with Long Beach animal shelter manager Staycee Dains appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
City of Hope Orange County experts predict eight breakthroughs in 2023 for people with cancer
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment centers in the United States, forecasts that in 2023 more Orange County residents will benefit from cancer breakthroughs, including paradigm shifts in precision medicine, AI-assisted cancer prevention and diagnostics, a cancer-stopping pill and non-traditional therapies that heal and boost survivorship.
danapointtimes.com
Letter from the Editor: Launching a New Era for ‘Best Ofs’
Since launching in 2008, the Dana Point Times has proudly published its annual Best of Dana Point People’s Choice Lantern Awards, highlighting all the businesses, individuals and groups that you, the readers, deemed the finest this town has to offer. In that time, we’ve seen numerous locally owned shops...
danapointtimes.com
Visit Dana Point Names Heather Johnston as Executive Director
After serving as the executive director of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce from 2012-2017 and spending the past five years overseeing the marketing for Mammoth Mountain Ski Areas, Heather Johnston will be returning to Dana Point to assume the role of Visit Dana Point’s executive director. Johnston left...
danapointtimes.com
Grom of the Week: Zaddock Hodgman
There’s a new generation of talented surfers rising at Salt Creek, and they’re already making their presence felt. Long an incubator of Orange County talent, the waves at Creek over the past few weeks have been going off, and the groms have been eating it up. Among this...
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
Washington Examiner
Orange County’s purple hue
IRVINE, California — Orange County was once so reliably red that then-President Ronald Reagan affectionately said the coastal enclave south of Los Angeles is “where good Republicans go to die.” Decades later, Orange County Republicans want to show the area can still be Reagan country or at least something like it.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
NBC Los Angeles
City of Long Beach Set to Begin Homeless Count
Agencies across Los Angeles County are on a massive mission to find out just how many people are homeless on the streets. Starting Thursday Long Beach will begin counting how many people are living on the streets to get an exact number and data to help schedule state and federal funding.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
OC’s Embattled Green Power Agency Considers Firing Top Lawyer
Leaders of the Orange County Power Authority have a big decision to make: will they keep Ryan Baron, their top lawyer and first ever employee, or risk losing 40% of their customers?. It’s a question they’ll have to answer before Valentine’s Day, or Irvine City Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder plans to...
Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month
Crystal Early and Natalie Mumford have spent the past five years building community in the East Village Arts District through their shop, 3 Women. Now, it's coming to an end. The post Local, sustainable fashion brand 3 Women will close storefront this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach man pleads for help finding dog stolen along with car
"That's my best friend in the world," the dog's owner said. "He's the closest thing I have to family right now." The post Long Beach man pleads for help finding dog stolen along with car appeared first on Long Beach Post.
danapointtimes.com
Notice to Creditors
Notice is hereby given to creditors or contingent creditors of Decedent, Charles James Gunnison, aka Chuck Gunnison, that Charles James Gunnison died on December 21st, 2022 being at the time of his death a resident of Orange County, California. A creditor having a claim against the Estate of Charles James Gunnison must file the claim with Jon Gunnison, Representative of Estate, at the address given below within one hundred and twenty (120) days after the first publication of this Notice.
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
