Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
wrestlinginc.com
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
CBS Sports
2023 WWE Royal Rumble card, matches, predictions, start time, match card, rumors, location, date
One of the tent-pole events of the WWE calendar is here. Typically considered among the "majors" is the Royal Rumble. The annual event draws many fans in as there is always potential for shocking results and entrants into the match. It all goes down on Saturday night inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Confirms Reason The Bellas Did Not Appear On Raw XXX
Though the "WWE Raw XXX" anniversary show was meant to highlight the greatest moments and superstars in "Raw" history, there has been some controversy regarding the lack of women highlighted on the episode. Two WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella, were originally promoted for the celebratory show but were later removed from advertisements without a given explanation. Nikki would take to social media later in the week and establish that WWE originally told them they had no plans for the Bellas at "Raw XXX," so they booked a press event for their upcoming E! Network show, "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has supported the explanation given by Nikki as to why they couldn't attend "Raw" his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
Sami Zayn: If Done Right, Fans Will Absolutely Buy Me Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Sami Zayn discusses fan desire to see him win the Royal Rumble Match and feeling he could believably defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as long as the creative storytelling remains strong. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is currently the hottest act in WWE. Starting from the inkling of an idea...
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Isn’t Happy About His WWE Royal Rumble Match Entrance Number
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to kick off tonight at 8 PM EST from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Royal Rumble event is one of WWE’s most exciting Premium Live Events of the year due to the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. However. this year’s event has some other exciting matches lined up for the show as well. We will get to see the first-ever pitch-black match when Bray Wyatt wrestles his first televised match since returning to WWE.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Gives WWE Star Hard Camera Instructions Live On Raw
Triple H was dishing out the instructions on Raw, telling someone who should know better to stop turning their back to the hard camera in a moment many missed. On the 30th anniversary of Raw many WWE Hall of Famers were in attendance to celebrate the special occasion. The Undertaker made his presence felt when he resurrected the American Badass to confront LA Knight. Knight tried to walk away from The Deadman but he was stopped in his tracks by Bray Wyatt who went on to have a spine-tingling moment in the ring with the legendary star.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Kevin Owens outplays The Bloodline again, Brock Lesnar ready for Royal Rumble
The Bloodline is a mess and Kevin Owens remains the biggest threat to Roman Reigns' dominance in quite some time. Owens got the better of Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and The Usos ahead of his undisputed WWE universal championship match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Reigns was notably absent...
UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador
The UFC has signed Bella Mir, the daughter of former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, to become the promotion's first-ever NIL ambassador. ESPN's Marc Raimondi was the first to report the news on Friday, with the company officially announcing it shortly after that. Mir is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa and a women's wrestling team member. The 20-year-old also has already compiled a professional MMA record of 3-0 and is coming off a first-round submission win over, Jessica Link, at Xtreme Fight Night 381 this past June in her latest outing. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement about signing Mir.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Britt Baker's Injury
It was revealed during yesterday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" that former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker DMD will be out indefinitely due to an injury. This forced Tony Khan and other backstage personnel to pivot the planned three-way between Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Baker to a straightforward Storms vs. Soho one-on-one. Thankfully, Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio" reported earlier today that Baker's injury isn't anything serious and it shouldn't keep her out of action for long.
wrestlinginc.com
LA Knight Talks About Returning To The Company After 10 Years Away
Approaching his 20-year anniversary in professional wrestling, WWE star L.A. Knight – real name Shaun Ricker – finds himself on the verge of a breakout year in WWE, the same company he was released from in August 2014. At the time, Ricker was a development talent on "NXT" under the name Slate Randall and clashed with the then-head trainer, Bill DeMott.
Summer Rae Misses Performing, Says She's Done Things Since WWE To Better Her Craft
Summer Rae still misses wrestling. Summer hasn't been an full-time performer in wrestling since she left WWE in 2017, but has made various independent appearances and continues to support wrestling and her friends by attending shows. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Summer was asked if she misses wrestling. "I miss...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Raw Superstar At WrestleMania 39
Bianca Belair wants to mix it up with one superstar at WWE WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the "Raw" Women's Champion revealed that she's keen to face Rhea Ripley — who's the current favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match – at the upcoming premium live event. "If Rhea Ripley wins, pick me," Belair said. "I think everybody wants to see that match. If Charlotte's the champion, I can't get Charlotte."
Lacey Evans Wins Return Bout On 1/27 WWE SmackDown, Declares For Royal Rumble Match
Lacey Evans is back, and Operation Cobra Clutch looks to take over the WWE Royal Rumble. Lacey Evans returned to the ring on Friday, January 27, 2023. On WWE Friday Night SmackDown, she defeated Jazmin Allure by utilizing the Cobra Clutch submission hold. After winning the match, she probably declared...
Bray Wyatt Wins Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy Dives Off Platform Onto LA Knight
Bray Wyatt decimated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble, but what happened after the match may be what people remember. Bray Wyatt dominated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, which turned out to be a No Disqualification Match with glow-in-the-dark lighting. This was Bray Wyatt's first broadcast match since WrestleMania 37 in 2021, and Wyatt would win the match with Sister Abigail, but after the match, fans would see more of Wyatt's demented universe.
Fightful
