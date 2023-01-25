ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

Larceny of trailer reported in Marshall, investigation underway

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich.- Michigan State Police are investigating the recently reported theft of a white Trail-Cruiser travel trailer stolen from a residence in Mottville Township on Dec. 20 and 21, 2022. The dual-axle camper has a red sticker on the driver's side door with the words, "GENERAL RV REPAIR."
MARSHALL, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan

A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Meth, fentanyl, stolen license plates found in DeWitt Township traffic stop

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a traffic stop. According to authorities, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located a truck that was wanted in connection with a December weapons offense in Olive Township. During the traffic stop, Clinton County K-9 Smokey was reportedly smelled narcotics and the vehicle was searched.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Fatal car crash involving pedestrian in Delta Charter Township

DELTA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s office said a portion of Saginaw Highway is closed following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and car. The crash happened around 4:30 Friday morning. The sheriff’s office said the eastbound lanes of Saginaw between Nixon and Upton Roads are closed while the sheriff’s office […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Driver busted for going 114 mph on Michigan highway

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One driver thought they could get away with going 114 mph on I-496 Thursday. However, troopers with Michigan State Police had other plans for the driver. The driver was stopped by troopers on the highway near Creyts Road in Delta Township. “High speeds like this not only are unsafe for […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Ezra Phillips found not guilty of murder in 115 mph car crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a 2021 Kalamazoo County car crash was found not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Ezra Phillips, 28, was found guilty on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Each count of operating while intoxicated causing death carries a 15-year maximum sentence.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy