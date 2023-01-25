Read full article on original website
Calhoun County man jailed after domestic, standoff & rubber bullet
A Calhoun County standoff ended when a man was shot with a rubber bullet early Saturday morning. A Calhoun County standoff ended when a man was shot with a rubber bullet early Saturday morning.
Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Vehicle hits man in roadway at scene of Cass County crash
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while standing in the roadway observing an earlier crash early Saturday morning.
wtvbam.com
Woman charged with four felonies in connection with Thursday afternoon shooting of her daughter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 64-year-old Coldwater woman was arraigned in Branch County District Court Friday afternoon on four felony counts after she allegedly shot her 33-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute. Kathleen Rowe was arrested after the shooting in the 500 block of Pamela Drive just north of...
WLNS
Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
abc57.com
Larceny of trailer reported in Marshall, investigation underway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich.- Michigan State Police are investigating the recently reported theft of a white Trail-Cruiser travel trailer stolen from a residence in Mottville Township on Dec. 20 and 21, 2022. The dual-axle camper has a red sticker on the driver's side door with the words, "GENERAL RV REPAIR."
Woman charged in alleged robbery leading to man’s death in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman is charged with murder after a Kalamazoo Township man was found dead in a burning home. Shawna Fay Kroeger, 32, was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 26, on one count of felony murder, second-degree arson, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan
A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
Driver killed after his vehicle strikes tree in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A driver from Paw Paw was killed Thursday in a crash in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the 9300 block of Almena Drive. Arriving deputies...
Clinton County deputies seize meth, fentanyl in drug bust
A man and two women were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop in DeWitt Township.
WILX-TV
Meth, fentanyl, stolen license plates found in DeWitt Township traffic stop
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a traffic stop. According to authorities, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located a truck that was wanted in connection with a December weapons offense in Olive Township. During the traffic stop, Clinton County K-9 Smokey was reportedly smelled narcotics and the vehicle was searched.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Eaton County
EATON COUNTY, MI – A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Eaton County. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, which occurred on Saginaw Highway near Upton Road at 4:36 a.m. on Friday. Deputies say 45-year-old male from Grand Ledge was...
Fatal car crash involving pedestrian in Delta Charter Township
DELTA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s office said a portion of Saginaw Highway is closed following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and car. The crash happened around 4:30 Friday morning. The sheriff’s office said the eastbound lanes of Saginaw between Nixon and Upton Roads are closed while the sheriff’s office […]
Coldwater woman charged after daughter found with gunshot wound
She was charged on Friday, the day after she was arrested in connection to an incident that left her daughter suffering from a gunshot wound.
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
1 dead, 3 in hospital after Clinton County car crash
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7:25 a.m.
Driver busted for going 114 mph on Michigan highway
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One driver thought they could get away with going 114 mph on I-496 Thursday. However, troopers with Michigan State Police had other plans for the driver. The driver was stopped by troopers on the highway near Creyts Road in Delta Township. “High speeds like this not only are unsafe for […]
WWMTCw
Ezra Phillips found not guilty of murder in 115 mph car crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a 2021 Kalamazoo County car crash was found not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday. Ezra Phillips, 28, was found guilty on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Each count of operating while intoxicated causing death carries a 15-year maximum sentence.
Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P.
Multiple different agencies responded to the crash and tried life saving measures after she hit a tree.
