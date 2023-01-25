Read full article on original website
This Six-Wheeled Porsche 944 Pickup Took 26 Years To Build. Now It’s for Sale
914-Boxergarage.deIt has a bigger four-banger than the Chevy Silverado, and the approval of Germany's ultra-strict TÜV. In other words, it's the perfect truck.
hypebeast.com
Porsche Celebrates 75 Years of the Iconic 356 Roadster With Vision 357 Concept
Porsche is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its first automobile to bear its name — the 356 No. 1 Roadster. For this occasion, the automotive manufacturer has created the Porsche Vision 357. This Vision car is built around Porsche’s technology platform 718 Cayman GT4 RS which sees a base horsepower of 493 via a 4.0-liter flat-six.
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
Top Speed
American-Built Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Can Smoke Japanese Superbikes
Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, which has birthed several exciting builds. While we’ve covered a lot of them from around the world, there’s equal - if not more - talent right in the States too. New York-based A&J Cycles is an apt example of this, and the shop has numerous projects under its belt. One of the finest ones, however, is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster that can smoke Japanese superbikes on a drag strip.
The Sporty Pontiac Monte Carlo Concept Car We Wish Made Production
In 1959 and 1960, many American automakers released a "compact car" in some form or fashion in order to take on the jolly German (Volkswagen) giant and its wildly popular Beetle. In 1961, Pontiac popped out the Tempest, which had a unique flexible driveshaft (aka the "rope-drive"). However, none of...
F-100 Hides A 427 V-8 Under The Hood And You Get Double The Chances To Win it
Motorious readers get more entries to win this F-100 Ford. The collector truck market is blowing up over the last few years, with prices on vintage pickups reaching new records at auctions. This is great news if you own a classic American pickup truck, but not great news if you’re looking to add one to your collection. If you dream of owning of 1960s Ford pickup truck, but don’t have the money to buy a restored example, or buy a project truck to restore yourself, this is a great chance for you to own one for a very small donation. For as little as $10, you get more chances to own this 427-powered 1970 Ford F-100 Sport Custom, and the bonus entries you get for being a Motorious reader will make it even sweeter.
The Verge
Audi’s latest concept car is a luxury coupe that transforms into a truck
Audi’s been on a run lately with some interesting concept cars, tackling everything from a giant urban people mover to a villainous sedan that drives itself. The latest is the Activesphere, an extremely sleek-looking electric luxury coupe that can transform into a pickup truck with off-roading capabilities. With some...
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
Carscoops
1967 Chevy Chevelle With Supercharged Viper V10 Is One Wild Restomod
Mixing marquees when creating restomods is a bit of a faux pas but we can’t help but love this one. It takes a classic 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle and blends it with modern components that include a V10 from a Dodge Viper. And for good measure, there’s a supercharger strapped to it too.
Abandoned 1957 Oldsmobile 88 Is A Muscle Car Relic
It is said that the first American muscle car was the Rocket 88, a vehicle that combined high horsepower with good looks and a great engine. Perhaps there is some arguing over if it was this car it was the 1964 GTO, but the truth remains, the rocket is a legend no less. Recently, a 1957 rocket was found after sitting for around 30 years, with absolutely no end in sight. The new owners had one simple question, would it run?
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Chevy’s first electrified Corvette, the E-Ray, is a heavyweight built to be quick
The E-Ray. Chevrolet In convertible form, the new E-Ray will weigh in at 4,056 pounds.
Riva’s New 99-Foot Superyacht Has a Massive Beach Club and a Secret Cocktail Bar
Riva’s newest fleet member is proof that even the best designs can be refined. The 102 Corsaro Super builds upon the Italian yard’s enduring 100 Corsaro model but is even more sophisticated, streamlined, and, well, super. The silver superyacht is reminiscent of a speeding bullet with sleek, sporty lines and an arrowhead bow. The 99-footer, which debuted IRL at Cannes Yachting Festival last August, was designed by Officina Italiana Design, Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group engineering department. The most notable change is the redesigned superstructure that gives those onboard more space. Another highlight is the completely revised aft that promises to...
The Most Incredible Features Of Steve Jobs' BMW Z8
Steve Jobs has been credited with practically re-tooling the entire digital world with the introduction of the iPhone, iTunes, and numerous upgrades to Mac computers and Apple as a whole. He left an indelible mark on the world that culture as a whole is still feeling nearly 12 years after his passing.
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
